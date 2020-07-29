 Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP Photo: Maggie Weaver
At first glance, the menu at El Sabor Latin Kitchen, Penn Avenue's newest spot, seems to reflect the same bill of dishes you would expect from a Latin American chain restaurant: some classic dishes, with an Americanized twist.

The restaurant is run by a trio of food industry vets — Rebecca Avila; her husband, Henry; and their business partner Brian Magaritz — who all have experience in local kitchens.

The three owners understand what sells. “No one can say no to tacos and fajitas,” says Avila. At the same time, they want to work in more authentic pieces of various Latin American cuisines. (On the website, they call their menu a mix of “Mexican cuisine and a variety of Latin food from South America.) Avila’s husband is Honduran and has already been weaving in traditional dishes, like flautas and sweet plantains.


For my first visit to El Sabor, I went with a few Mexican standards: carne asada tacos, chiles rellenos, and a what-would-be-made-tableside-if-not-for-COVID guacamole.

It was all middle-of-the-road in taste, save for an accidental order of salsa verde, which kicked with flavor. (I ended up mixing the salsa verde into almost every dish; it added an especially perfect zing to the fresh, but flat, guacamole.)

The tacos, which I ordered Tijuana style (they also have a Pittsburgh-style option on the menu too, made with flour tortillas topped with lettuce and cheese), were just slightly off. The mix of the corn tortilla, cabbage, onions, and queso fresco was missing something; I wanted a pinch of cilantro or the zesty flavor of a really raw onion. The mild flavor of my carne asada — done quite well and was easily my favorite part of the tacos — was masked by the other elements.

I had a similar feeling towards the chiles rellenos. The cheese sauce that smothered my expertly-cooked peppers stuffed with ground beef overwhelmed the dish; it was too rich.


El Sabor is one of the many restaurants that has been forced to push back its opening date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The delay, paired with recently fast-changing restaurant regulations as Allegheny County’s cases spiked, has prolonged El Sabor’s soft-opening phase; Avila says they are still working out kinks and tweaking recipes. The restaurant has the bones of a good menu, and I’m excited to return in a few months to taste the changes.

El Sabor Latin Kitchen. 4100 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. elsaborpgh.com

Tags

Latest in Food

Shiloh Grill announces closure, Salty Pork Bits gets a storefront, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

Shiloh Grill announces closure, Salty Pork Bits gets a storefront, and more Pittsburgh food news

Taste of Picklesburgh gives Pittsburghers a bite of the canceled festival

By Hannah Lynn

Taste of Picklesburgh gives Pittsburghers a bite of the canceled festival

Takeout review: Chengdu Gourmet

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: Chengdu Gourmet

Grill it like you mean it: Tips for a great grilling season from the Pennsylvania Beef Council

By Sponsored Content

Grill it like you mean it: Tips for a great grilling season from the Pennsylvania Beef Council
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 29- 4, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

A shot of espresso over fresh-squeezed orange juice at Ka-Fair Coffee

7 cold coffees inspired from across the globe to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Shiloh Grill announces closure, Salty Pork Bits gets a storefront, and more Pittsburgh food news

Shiloh Grill announces closure, Salty Pork Bits gets a storefront, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

Taste of Picklesburgh gives Pittsburghers a bite of the canceled festival

Taste of Picklesburgh gives Pittsburghers a bite of the canceled festival

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation