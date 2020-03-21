 Take-out review: Carmi Soul Food | Restaurant Reviews | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Take-out review: Carmi Soul Food

By

click to enlarge Food delivered from Carmi Soul Food: Carmi Rolls, shrimp and grits, and fish stew - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Food delivered from Carmi Soul Food: Carmi Rolls, shrimp and grits, and fish stew

Carmi Soul Food

Address: 1825 E. Carson St., South Side
Delivery method: Postmates

Food ordered:
Fish Stew, bowl: $6.59
Carmi Rolls: $6.99
Shrimp & Grits: $14.99

The only good thing to happen during this global pandemic so far — besides the overwhelming community feedback we've been receiving during Pittsburgh City Paper's membership campaign, of course — has been discovering that Carmi Soul Food is on Postmates.


As a North Sider, I used to frequent the soul food spot when Carmi was still housed on Western Avenue before it moved to the South Side a few years back, and I have been missing it immensely ever since. A little bit of comfort (food) from an old friend while working at home this weekend? Yes, please.

I was pleased to discover that the fish stew, which I've raved about to so many folks over the years, is still on its menu. The "bowl" of soup (actually a tall styrofoam container of soup) arrived still warm and was just spicy enough to give a little bit of kick without overwhelming the flavors of the fish base. A big hunk of cornbread, included free with the order, was soft and buttery and begged to be dipped into the soup.

New to me and to the menu since moving from the North Side were the Carmi Rolls, described on the menu as a Southern egg roll with chicken, black beans, corn, and cheese. To be honest, I found this combo a bit questionable when I read it on the menu, but hell, if being home stuck at work on a weekend during a global pandemic isn't the right time to try something new, when is?

click to enlarge Food delivery during the quarantine: Carmi's shrimp and grits, while watching a live-streaming press release - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Food delivery during the quarantine: Carmi's shrimp and grits, while watching a live-streaming press release

The egg rolls came in a box of three, accompanied with a side of sweet dipping sauce. The rolls were heavier than expected, weighed down by a decent amount of stuffing and cheese. Without sauce, it was a bit like a savory hot pocket with a crunchier outer layer. Dipped into the sweet sauce, however, it was a totally different experience. Turns out my favorite part of egg rolls must be the fried wrappers and the sauce, because when I liberally coated a roll with the dip, I could have been easily fooled into believing it was from one of my favorite Chinese restaurants.


The main course was a giant bowl of shrimp and grits. This thing is the ultimate comfort food, a solid and hefty meal on its own. After it took a push to even get my spoon through the thick layer of cheese on top (we're just gonna all agree not to diet during quarantine, right?), the restaurant's blend of Cajun spices, peppers, and onions came through with every bite. Well, two bites. Because by the time I ate the entire bowl of soup, cornbread, and egg roll, I was too stuffed to continue. I closed the plastic lid on the container, stuck it in the fridge, and now I have comfort food for later, too. The only thing missing was the friendly servers and music. (But shout out to Willis, my Postmates delivery driver, for bringing my order to my door with a smile.)

Tags

Latest in Restaurant Reviews

Dominican and Cuban flavors round out the menu of Zorros restaurant in Mt. Lebanon

By Maggie Weaver

Empanadas from Zorros

Chantal's Cheese Shop brings Pittsburgh all the golden moldies

By Maggie Weaver

Chantal's Cheese Shop brings Pittsburgh all the golden moldies

Owners of now-shuttered Bangkok Balcony deliver dishes from Laos and Thailand with KIIN Lao & Thai Eatery

By Maggie Weaver

Pun Mieng, Orm Curry, and Sai Oua from KIIN Lao & Thai Eatery

Housed in the refurbished Millvale Moose Lodge, Sprezzatura is relaxed, accessible, and fresh

By Maggie Weaver

Sprezzatura's vegetarian lasagna with micro green and citrus fennel salads
More »

Readers also liked…

Gab Bonesso makes vegetarian pigs in a blanket

By Gab Bonesso

Vegetarian pigs in a blanket

VegFest offers meatless treats, healthy activities, and live music

By Maggie Weaver

VegFest offers meatless treats, healthy activities, and live music

Pittsburgh’s new brewery guild wants to show off every beer made in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Brian Eaton and Matt McMahon of the Pittsburgh Brewery Guild

LeoGreta is a Carnegie treasure

By Maggie Weaver

Fennel salad
More Restaurant Reviews »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Food+Drink

Pun Mieng, Orm Curry, and Sai Oua from KIIN Lao & Thai Eatery

Owners of now-shuttered Bangkok Balcony deliver dishes from Laos and Thailand with KIIN Lao & Thai Eatery

By Maggie Weaver

Chantal's Cheese Shop brings Pittsburgh all the golden moldies

Chantal's Cheese Shop brings Pittsburgh all the golden moldies

By Maggie Weaver

Empanadas from Zorros

Dominican and Cuban flavors round out the menu of Zorros restaurant in Mt. Lebanon

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation