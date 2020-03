SYFY announces upcoming TV series inspired by Day of the Dead

click to enlarge Screenshot Bub from Day of the Dead (1985)

This ode to George A. Romero's famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Zombie television series are nothing new to the cable landscape, withbeing on for what seems like forever. Fans of the undead also have plenty to binge with thespin-off,, as well as, and many more. But apparently SYFY didn’t think this was enough, as they’ve announced a new series that might sound familiar to proud local zombie lovers.On Feb. 28, SYFY announced it would release a TV show based on, the third film in theseries made by late Pittsburgh-based filmmaker George A. Romero . Set to air in 2021, the show is described in a press release as “the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion.”Romero releasedin 1985 as the sequel to(1968) and(1978), both of which were shot in and around Pittsburgh, including at landmarks like the Monroeville Mall. Like the first two films,was shot locally, as well as in other parts of Pennsylvania and in Florida.continues the story that began inby following a group of soldiers and scientists trying to survive in an underground missile silo fortified against thousands of undead.features special makeup effects by Tom Savini and the appearance of Bub, a still somewhat-human zombie that went on to become the face of the film.As soon as the news hit, however, Romero’s estate was quick to distance the iconic horror director’s creation from the new series. The George A. Romero Foundation, a nonprofit that has worked closely with various local institutions to preserve and advance Romero’s legacy, posted a tweet saying that Romero’s widow, Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, “would like everyone to be aware that this project is neither sanctioned nor endorsed by the #GeorgeARomero Estate, and — aside from the title— it bears no relationship whatsoever to George’s DAY OF THE DEAD or any other projects.”SYFY seems to acknowledge this somewhat – while a press release says the show is based on, it later says, "So check out this ode to Romero when it premieres next year.