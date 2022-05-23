 Sweetwater Center for the Arts hosts program for Black teaching artists | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sweetwater Center for the Arts hosts program for Black teaching artists

By

click to enlarge Anita Levels (left) and Dr. Zuly Inirio (right) - PHOTO: COURTESY OF SWEETWATER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Photo: Courtesy of Sweetwater Center for the Arts
Anita Levels (left) and Dr. Zuly Inirio (right)

In 2021, flutist and musician Brittany Trotter and singer Lyn Starr became the inaugural residents of Unisound's Black Teaching Artist in Residence program, which focuses on supporting the practice and professional development of Black teaching artists in Pittsburgh. The opportunity allowed them to hone their craft and share their knowledge with the community through free workshops hosted at local schools, organizations, and venues.

The program returns thanks to a partnership with the Sweetwater Center for the Arts in Sewickley.

The residency continues UniSound’s stated mission of creating a "more accessible, sustainable, and equitable youth music ecosystem in the greater Pittsburgh area through building an alliance of organizations that provide music education and performance opportunities for youth."


Sweetwater will host two musical workshops led by new residents Anita Levels and Dr. Zuly Inirio. On June 8, Levels, a self-taught vocal artist, songwriter, and producer, will teach "Pens Up! Write!," a workshop aimed at demystifying the songwriting process, and includes writing prompts and ideas to inspire participants.

On June 11, Inirio, a Dominican-American soprano singer, will teach "Foundations of Vocal Technique," a workshop that will help participants develop their own unique singing voices and styles and sing basics like breath posture, dictation, and more.

"With these workshops that will be provided free to the public, Sweetwater hopes to bring new life and excitement to our music programming and promote diversity in the arts in our community," reads a statement. 

Trending

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Cobra, and more (May 20-22)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Cobra, and more (May 20-22)

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals

By Dani Janae

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals

Mattress Factory highlights art "for teens, by teens" with Mirrors of the Mind

By Amanda Waltz

Mattress Factory highlights art "for teens, by teens" with Mirrors of the Mind

Burlesque and drag performers use talents to support abortion access in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Burlesque and drag performers use talents to support abortion access in Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 23-29

By Jordan Snowden

The Commonheart

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III

By Mike Canton

Mike Canton on The Soul Show

Chariot Fade returns for first live performance in years, with new and improved lineup

By Jordan Snowden

Chariot Fade members Jonathan Chamberlain, Jesse Ley, and Stephen Gallo

Pittsburgh Labor Choir brings music and energy to local demonstrations

By Dontae Washington

Pittsburgh Labor Choir brings music and energy to local demonstrations
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 18-24, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Defunctland traces weird, horny history of Kennywood ride

Defunctland traces weird, horny history of Kennywood ride

By Amanda Waltz

The Commonheart

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 23-29

By Jordan Snowden

Still from Introducing Brian Broome, featuring writers Deesha Philyaw, Brian Broome, and Brentin Mock

Introducing Brian Broome captures Black Pittsburgh creatives thriving despite obstacles

By Amanda Waltz

Permanent Hangover gains cult following, branding illustrated beer merch to the apathetic

Permanent Hangover gains cult following, branding illustrated beer merch to the apathetic

By Owen Gabbey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation