Sweet kicks, “straight hoodies and sweats,” and vintage Ralph Lauren

click to enlarge CP Photo: Tereneh Idia Emory and Brentin Mock

click to enlarge CP Photo: Tereneh Idia

Brentin MockHe, HimWriter/editor for Bloomberg CityLab (andalum!)’93-’95 Classic Backpack Era and DadRaekwon the Chef, Ill Grand Puba, Thirstin Howl III, Jeff GoldblumRalph Lauren is my favorite and most faithful. He designs classic, timeless looks that mostly never go out of style. I literally still have Polo Ralph Lauren shirts, hoodies, and jackets that I’ve owned since high school. I can even still fit in a few of them! Fortunately, I was over-invested in the over-sized, baggy look in high school. Also, there is virtually no other clothing line where I can wear a teddy bear on my sweatshirt and not look like a pedophile.I was introduced to ’Lo when I was really young, spending summers with family in D.C. In the DMV area, late ’80s, early ’90s, there was basically one uniform: ’Lo, Guess jeans, and New Balance or Nike Jordan/Air Max tennis shoes. Anything else, you were considered a ’Bama. So I looked up to all of my older cousins who rocked it faithfully and would hand me down their clothes. I actually grew up in Harrisburg where street fashion was heavily influenced by Philly and New York styles given its proximity, so the ’Lo culture was just reinforced at home and through hip hop. By high school, ’Lo was basically the minimum cost of access to Fly Boy/Girl culture.Nope. I’ve worked from home/remotely for basically my entire career, so I couldn’t tell you what office/business dress code is to save my life. I’m straight hoodies and sweats out the door and in the door. I’m a little more sloppier with it at the home office, though — think The Dude,. For Zooms, I might step it up to Walter Sobchak.We keep our house freezing, like an environmental embarrassment of air conditioning. I am bad about checking the weather before leaving the house so I usually bounce in whatever I have on. However, for this one, I truly misjudged the heat. I knew abstractly that it might have been hot, but this is also my most comfortable sweatsuit and I didn’t want to take it off. I also knew I was going to your fashion shoot and this was how I chose to represent myself. But yes, that was a mistake. It is hot as balls. I wish I had an answer like, “I stay cool, no matter the temp,” but this was just regretfully vain.This is actually a Ralph Lauren sweatsuit — a lot of my ’Lo doesn’t carry the horse logo or his name, so it’s not always obvious. And it worked for this shoot because unless Ralphie was hittingoff with some ad money, there was no need to flash the symbol. But it really is one of my most comfortable sweatsuits (but for the house, of course). I also really dig the “State Forestry” design. I’m all about the trees.Yes, my young buck Emory, who is two years old. He actually does pick out his own clothes. Unfortunately for him, all of his clothes are Polo. He has the illusion of choice.I guess my Apple Watch, which was a gift from my wife, Thena. The damn thing didn’t tell me how hot it was going to be, though.If grey sweatpants count.These are New Balance, the 237 line, which is one of its newest and least expensive lines. They are very comfortable and age-appropriate. There is basically no way for you to be 40+ years old and look corny in a pair of NBs, like you can in, say, a pair of Jordans. This particular pair is from a recent drop NB did with Casablanca, an overseas brand — and here’s where I let on that I’m a bit more into fashion than I’ve been frontin’ for.Casablanca is a fairly new brand started by Charaf Tajer, who came up under Virgil Abloh. This is the third or fourth collab with NB, the first of which I first saw Raekwon wearing on his IG feed. I instantly fell in love with the colorways, the retro tennis shoe silhouette, and his trademark Moroccan jacquard print. If you get them when they first drop, they’re not very expensive at all, but given they come out in limited releases, they end up reselling at much higher rates. I’ll go ahead and stop sounding pretentious now.Is my Mom going to read this?