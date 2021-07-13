 Sushi Kim comeback, Bastille Day cake, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sushi Kim comeback, Bastille Day cake, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Roast Branzino at DiAnoia’s Eatery - PHOTO BY AIMEE DIANDREA ANOIA
Photo by Aimee DiAndrea Anoia
Roast Branzino at DiAnoia’s Eatery

Sushi Kim 2 Go

110 Smithfield St., Downtown. facebook.com/sushikimpgh
Based on images of a business card floating around on Reddit, it seems that Sushi Kim is returning to Pittsburgh after its original location closed in 2019. The new location will be on Smithfield St. near Taco Town, so people working Downtown will have something else to look forward to for lunchtime.

Caliente Pizza & Draft House

Various locations. pizzadrafthouse.com
Caliente has rolled out a deal that will have you feeling like a kid again. Available at all Caliente locations, the Party Like It’s 1999 deal includes a large stuffed-crust pizza with two toppings of your choice for only $19.99.

Shorty’s Pins x Pints

shortysx.com
Shorty’s Pins x Pints, a bowling-and-beer concept in development over the past couple of years, announced that it will finally open at the end of 2021, taking over the North Side location formerly occupied by the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery. Shorty’s is an entertainment complex featuring “eight duckpin bowling lanes, two full-service bars, 15+ pinball machines, large outdoor seating areas, and curbside bar," according to the Shelton Building Associates website. There will be more than 35 draft beers, cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages, as well as street foods and tacos.
click to enlarge Shorty’s Pins x Pints concept art - COURTESY OF SHELTON BUILDING ASSOCIATES
Courtesy of Shelton Building Associates
Shorty’s Pins x Pints concept art

Mindy’s Take and Bake

1100 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg. mindystakeandbake.com
Mindy’s Take and Bake had its “super soft” opening on July 10. The chef delivery and pick-up service is known for making high-quality eats that you can indulge in from the safety of your home. The new menu is posted on Sundays and the order period stretches from Sunday at 8 a.m. into Tuesday at 12 p.m. so get your orders in while you can.


La Gourmandine

4605 Butler St., Lawrenceville. lagourmandinebakery.com
In celebration of Bastille Day, La Gourmandine is selling a traditional French Opera cake. The dessert consists of layers of coffee mousseline, dark chocolate ganache, and almond sponge cake soaked in coffee. Place your order soon to ensure you get one in time.

DiAnoia’s Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
DiAnoia’s Eatery will be celebrating “Christmas In July” on Sun., July 25 with their version of the Feast of the Seven Fishes. This multi-course Italian holiday tradition will be served family-style and will include everything from swordfish salad to squid ink lasagna with scallop and shrimp filling. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online at their website.

Condado Tacos

4300 Butler St., Lawrenceville. condadotacos.com
Condado Tacos is participating in an arts fundraiser with their new Watermelon Mint Margarita. The initiative strives to raise a minimum of $50,000 for local arts organizations. $1 from each Watermelon Mint Margarita purchased will go toward the fundraiser up through September 26.
If you have any Food News you'd like to share, please email danijanae@pghcitypaper.com.

