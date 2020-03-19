Support Pittsburgh artists by buying their records on Bandcamp tomorrow

INEZ recommends Akono Miles: Dust To Go

This was cool to fly through so many projects ... My ears caught onto Dust To Go x Akono Miles. It’s a beat tape that transported me into the 4-year old watching my grandfather fix electronics in his basement. It feels like if you threw a Dilla-head into a blender w/ cassette tapes, a space command station, and a CB radio. Love it!!! Akono is definitely a name to watch for production and sound design! Listen/buy



This album is perhaps one of the most honest and inspiring displays of women empowerment that I’ve heard in some time. Even at 22 tracks the album gets more enticing the get deeper you get into it. With this project, Inez has set the standard for future R&B projects coming out of the city. Listen/buy here

فناء FANA':

فناء FANA' is a mixed-Kurdish multimedia artist based in the U.S. Their work focuses on the turmoil of diasporic life, the liberation of Kurdish people, and how intergenerational trauma affects us all.

This album is dedicated to Kurdish politician and activist Hevrîn Xelef‎, who was brutally murdered by fascists during Turkey's occupation of Rojava. May Kurdistan find peace from the wolves who aim to destroy her, inshallah. Listen/buy here

The Childlike Empress: Take Care of Yourself

This album and artist has been swirling around the periphery of my radar since being released last fall. I recently had the pleasure of finally listening to this music and was struck [by] how an artist's image can sway perception. I was expecting some hard-ass doom beats as they were licking a butcher knife with blackened out eyes on the cover. What a surprise it was to hear a plaintive, delicate, emotive, and introspective collection of songs that I cannot stop listening to. What an invaluable lesson I learned. Never judge an album by the cover. Listen/buy here

Ky Vöss: Space Cadet

This album is nonstop energy, empowerment, and truth. WARNING: you WILL want to dance. Listen/buy here

Death Instinct: The Offerings





click to enlarge Liz Felix recommends String Machine: Death of the Neon Last year Death Instinct put together a glorious debut EP filled with dark, droning post-punk. It is a pretty dynamic finished product considering that there are only 4 songs. Between a sea of reverb, sunken bass tones, and haunting vocals, you can really lose yourself. They are probably at the top of my list for Pittsburgh acts I have yet to see live. I must also mention that this was put out on cassette through Play Alone Records, whose curation (in addition to Death Instinct) is absolutely flawless. Listen/buy here recommends





click to enlarge They’re a seven-piece indie rock collective led by songwriter David Beck. This record was recently re-released on vinyl and favorably reviewed in Pitchfork. I booked them at WYEP’s Local 913 Live happy hour on St. Patrick’s Day and unfortunately we had to cancel. We’re hoping to make it up to them soon, but in the meantime, this is an album to hear and a Pittsburgh band to support. Listen/buy here

Princess Nostalgia: Princess Nostalgia

Roger Rafael Romero ( Feralcat) recommends Code Orange: Underneath

I don't know how much this counts as local, but this album low-key changed my life. I haven't been this excited for a heavy record in years. Their sound feels like it's the future and the present all at once, with its keen use of glitching within riffs and it's powerhouse vocals. They released the record Friday the 13th, and I wish so badly that I could've seen them perform the album for the first time that night. Their Twitch livestream was legendary, though! Listen/buy here

HUBBS & M16: Black Privilege





click to enlarge Jeff Betten (Misra Records) recommends The Gotobeds cover of "Flowers Avenue"

The reason why I recommend this album is Hubbs is who I consider the Black Moses of Pittsburgh Hip Hop. I always admired his pen game and his wisdom. I know when I need to hear something that's gonna make me think and nod my head over with good production that's Hubbs. Hip Hop to the core. Listen/buy here

click to enlarge Alex Gordon (CP managing editor) recommends C. Scott: Phase Shifting recommends

Baseball Dad: January

The music features beautifully layered vocals and reflective ukulele pop vibes. Hal is an incredibly talented songwriter. Listen/buy here

Scratchy Blanket:

Something for Everyone





donating any proceeds they receive through Bandcamp tomorrow to the SisTers PGH LGBTQIA Emergency Relief Fund. Listen/buy here .



Scratchy Blanket is my go-to local band to listen to when I need a quick boost. The band's charming, whimsical songs are like a warm hug on a cold day in a non-coronavirus world. Additionally, the band will be donating any proceeds they receive through Bandcamp tomorrow to the SisTers PGH LGBTQIA Emergency Relief Fund. Listen/buy here.

Holocene, is a great add to your metal collection as it is the album that signals their definition of the "Horehound sound" in my opinion. Holocene's journey travels between thoughtful and melodic spaces, while strapped to a rocket powered by some of the most incredibly sludgy riffs the band has ever recorded. While you are at it, I also highly recommend their latest two song EP, "Weight"; short and to the point, this little riffer is a huge delight. Listen/buy Horehound's latest release,is a great add to your metal collection as it is the album that signals their definition of the "Horehound sound" in my opinion.s journey travels between thoughtful and melodic spaces, while strapped to a rocket powered by some of the most incredibly sludgy riffs the band has ever recorded. While you are at it, I also highly recommend their latest two song EP, "Weight"; short and to the point, this little riffer is a huge delight. Listen/buy here