 Support local restaurants by playing Takeout Bingo | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Support local restaurants by playing Takeout Bingo

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams

If you’ve been following the food industry this week, you know that many restaurants have had to shut their dining rooms down in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. In lieu of service, they’ve transitioned to takeout.

How many times have you supported a local restaurant by ordering take out this week? What cuisines? Find out the answers by playing Pittsburgh City Paper’s Takeout Bingo. 

We’ve taken a normal bingo board and filled the boxes with cuisines and types of food (don’t worry, the free space is still there). Rules are the same: hit five in a row and you win. Eat well, have fun, and good luck.

