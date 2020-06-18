Support #BlackoutBestsellerList with these titles from The Tiny Bookstore

. In addition to protests around the world, there has been an influx of people looking to read books by Black authors and novels about the Black experience. On Sun., June 14,



City Paper reached out to

Lea Bickerton, the owner of local

From the New York Times bestselling author of I Can’t Date Jesus, which Vogue called 'a piece of personal and cultural storytelling that is as fun as it is illuminating,' comes a wry and insightful essay collection that explores the financial and emotional cost of chasing your dreams." - via Simon & Schuster

"Octavia E. Butler’s bestselling literary science-fiction masterpiece, Kindred, now in graphic novel format. More than 35 years after its release, Kindred continues to draw in new readers with its deep exploration of the violence and loss of humanity caused by slavery in the United States, and its complex and lasting impact on the present day. Adapted by celebrated academics and comics artists Damian Duffy and John Jennings, this graphic novel powerfully renders Butler’s mysterious and moving story, which spans racial and gender divides in the antebellum South through the 20th century." - via A brams Books

From fighting for his life to pursuing a career in the NFL, ACC Player of the Year and star Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has lived a story offering wisdom and advice for anyone who has faced adversity." - via HarperCollins

When Ruby King’s mother is found murdered in their home in Chicago’s South Side, the police dismiss it as another act of violence in a Black neighborhood. But for Ruby, it’s a devastating loss that leaves her on her own with her violent father. While she receives many condolences, her best friend, Layla, is the only one who understands how this puts Ruby in jeopardy." - via

Harlequin Trade Publishing





Tristan Strong accidentally creates a hole into the Midpass, a world where ancient African gods clash with gods of African-American legend in the first book of a new series by Kwame Mbalia." - via R

ead Riordan





For fans of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Big Nate comes the second book in the side-splitting series about a class clown faking his way to comedy stardom from comedian and film star Craig Robinson." - via Penguin Random House