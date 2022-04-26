Summer teas, festivals, and more Pittsburgh food news

Starting Sun., May 1 and running through Sat., May 7, this Greek Food Festival has been a tradition in Pittsburgh for 60 years. Enjoy authentic Greek food, desserts, and music, and maybe dance a little if you feel inclined. A full schedule is available to view on the St. Nicholas Cathedral website.

Doggo Day is back at Kingfly, so bring down your pet and enjoy some spirits while the puppies play. Delicious treats will be provided for your pup from Salty Paws Ice Cream, and you can enjoy live music by Jimbo Jackson. This event, benefiting local rescue Hello Bully!, will take place on Sun., May 15 from 2-5 p.m.