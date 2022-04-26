 Summer teas, festivals, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Summer teas, festivals, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge greekfoodfestival-pittsburgh.jpg
Greek Food Festival
419 South Dithridge St., Oakland. stnickspgh.org
Starting Sun., May 1 and running through Sat., May 7, this Greek Food Festival has been a tradition in Pittsburgh for 60 years. Enjoy authentic Greek food, desserts, and music, and maybe dance a little if you feel inclined. A full schedule is available to view on the St. Nicholas Cathedral website.

Maggie’s Rum Farm
3212a Smallman St., Strip District. maggiesrumfarm.com
Maggie’s Rum Farm has a new addition to their menu. The limited-edition Strip District Reserve Spirit is made with a custom coffee blend from Commonplace with notes of brown sugar and vanilla bean, combined with Maggie's rum. This mixture is rested in bourbon barrels for added richness, and can be sipped neat or on the rocks.

Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Patio dining is back at Spirit, so enjoy the sunny weather with a spring drink and a few tasty bites. The first two hours of the venue's patio dining hours are considered “Happy Hours,” so get there early. Full hours can be found on Instagram.

click to enlarge doggodays-kingfly-pittsburgh.jpg
Kingfly Spirits
2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com
Doggo Day is back at Kingfly, so bring down your pet and enjoy some spirits while the puppies play. Delicious treats will be provided for your pup from Salty Paws Ice Cream, and you can enjoy live music by Jimbo Jackson. This event, benefiting local rescue Hello Bully!, will take place on Sun., May 15 from 2-5 p.m.

Cindo de Mayo Networking Happy Hour
614 Pressley St., North Side. thepriory.com
Pittsburgh's Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Networking Happy Hour at The Priory Hotel on Thu., May 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join them for happy hour drink specials, appetizers, music, and more. Click here for tickets.


Western Pennsylvania Spirits Fest
1291 Spring Garden Ave., North Side. paspiritsfest.com
The first Western Pennsylvania Spirits Festival will be held at Threadbare Cider House on the North Side on Sun., May 22 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will feature more than 12 local distilleries including Wigle Whiskey, Kingfly Spirits, Red Pump Spirits, Maggie’s Farm Rum, and more. Click here for tickets.

City Winery
Strip District Terminal. 1600 Smallman St., Strip District. citywinery.com
This national chain, combining live music with wine, is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. With indoor and outdoor seating for 250 people, it’s sure to be the perfect spot for your summertime get-togethers.

Abeille Voyante Tea Co.
211 Grant Ave., Millvale. tupelohoneyteas.com
With summer approaching, Abeille Voyante Teas has teased their summer Iced Tea line over on Instagram. They promise 13 teas in total, featuring "a bunch of new teas with a few oldies but goodies mixed in." These teas look refreshing, so be on the lookout for a release date.
Have news about a Pittsburgh bar or restaurant? Send it to danijanae@pghcitypaper.com.

