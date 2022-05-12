 Summer series brings live music, food, and more to newly renovated Wilkinsburg Train Station | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Summer series brings live music, food, and more to newly renovated Wilkinsburg Train Station

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY OF WILKINSBURG COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Photo: Courtesy of Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation
A new event series coming to Wilkinsburg this summer promises a space to “gather, connect, and enjoy” live music, food, and more.

Summer at the Station, hosted by The Equity | Impact Center and Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation, will include four Saturday community gatherings, kicking off on May 21 and running through August, at the Wilkinsburg Train Station on Hay Street.

“We look forward to hosting this event series and bringing events back to Wilkinsburg’s business district after postponing or canceling so many activities over the past two years,” says Tracey Evans, executive director of the WCDC, in a press release.


Local duo Byron Nash and Jacquea Mae will kick off the opening event on May 21 with a combination of rock, soul, and blues, followed by up-and-coming Pittsburgh band Mani Bahia & The Mob.

Summer at the Station will also feature interactive activities from Wilkinsburg organizations, including community art center FlowerHouse, Wilkinsburg Public Library, community makerspace Protohaven, and Xpogo, an extreme pogo stunt team that puts on shows and competitions for people across Pittsburgh.

In addition to the activities, people who attend will be able to tour the newly renovated Wilkinsburg Train station, which opened in 1916 with a three-day celebration and was used by many people until its discontinuation in 1975. The WCDC, which works to drive economic development in Wilkinsburg with an emphasis on strengthening the central business district, began restoring the train station in October 2016.

Food will also be available to purchase from the Revival Pasta Truck.

With the first event of the series approaching, The WCDC and the Equity | Impact Center say their goal is to make Summer at the Station an annual event.


“Partnering with the WCDC for Summer at the Station aligns with our mission to design collaborative initiatives that bring people together and amplify those doing great work in the community,” says Leigh Pugliano, president & CEO, of the Equity | Impact Center.
Summer at the Station. 3-6 p.m. May 21, June 25, July 16, and Aug. 27. Wilkinsburg Train Station. 901 Hay St. Wilkinsburg. Free. bit.ly/WilkSummer

