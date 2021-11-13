 Summer Lee picks up endorsement from the Working Families Party | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Summer Lee picks up endorsement from the Working Families Party

By

click to enlarge Summer Lee poses for a portrait on Penn Avenue in East Liberty in 2019. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Summer Lee poses for a portrait on Penn Avenue in East Liberty in 2019.
The race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Forest Hills) has already attracted at least three Democratic candidates, and many of them have hit the ground running, announcing endorsements from local elected officials, advocacy groups, and labor unions. Candidates Jerry Dickinson and state Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) have both been angling for the progressive faction of Pittsburgh’s Democratic electorate.

Now, Lee has added to her list with an endorsement from the Working Families Party, a minor political party that advocates for policies like increasing the minimum wage, progressive taxation, universal paid sick days, addressing student debt, and energy and environmental reform. The WFP sometimes runs candidates as part of its own party, and sometimes backs candidates within Democratic primaries.

On Sat., Nov. 13, at Lee's official campaign kick-off event in Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Park, the Working Families Party announced its endorsement of Lee, who also picked up the endorsement of Kendra Brooks, a Philadelphia councilmember who won election in 2019 under the WFP ballot.


Nicolas O'Rourke, Organizing Director of Working Families Party of Pennsylvania, said the party is proud to endorse Lee and excited to see her join WFP’s team of progressive lawmakers.

“For too long, the working class in Pennsylvania has been without the kind of representation in Congress that prioritizes a commitment to building grassroots political power for the underrepresented, the multi-racial working class and working poor,” said O’Rourke in a release. “Electing Summer Lee, a brilliant Black Woman and People's Champion to Congress will be another crack in that glass ceiling.”
click to enlarge IMAGE: COURTESY WORKING FAMILIES PARTY
Image: Courtesy Working Families Party
Lee announced her congressional run on Oct. 19. The incumbent, Mike Doyle, has served for more than 25 years and announced his retirement the day before Lee's announcement. Earlier in the year, Pitt law professor Jerry Dickinson announced his run for the seat, and in November, attorney Steve Irwin entered the race. Pennsylvania’s congressional districts have yet to be finalized, so it is unclear what shape the district will have, but many assume it will be anchored by the city of Pittsburgh and include some suburbs. If so, this would make it a safe Democratic district.

At the event, another progressive political organization, Democracy for America, also endorsed Lee's run for Congress. Lee said she is honored to receive the endorsements of the organizations.

“WFP and DFA have consistently been organizing powerhouses, effective fighters for workers’ rights, immigration justice, police accountability, and more,” said Lee in a statement. “Cycle after cycle, they’ve played a crucial role in electing bold, progressive Democratic leaders and I look forward to working alongside their members to win not only this Congressional seat but real victories for working people.”


The Working Families Party was started in the late 1990s and has notched some impressive victories as of late. Brooks’ win in Philadelphia was the first time a third-party candidate had won a citywide race in modern history. And one of WFP’s endorsed statewide judicial candidates for the 2021 election, Lori Dumas, appears to be the only statewide Democrat poised to win, pending a recount. Dumas' win would flip a Republican-controlled seat on Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court. Locally, WFP also endorsed Lisa Middleman, who won a seat on Allegheny County Common Pleas court this year.

Democracy for America CFO Christopher Scott said Lee has already proven to be “a tenacious fighter for working families,” which was behind the reason the group endorsed her.

“We stand at a critical crossroads in determining the direction our country will move," said Scott. "We need experienced and battle-tested leaders, like Summer, who have the lived experience and are battle tested to advocate and help enact bold progressive policies that will not only benefit the citizens of PA-18 congressional district, but propel families across America forward.”

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Concert Preview: Mini Trees, Amythyst Kiah, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in December

By Dani Janae

Concert Preview: Mini Trees, Amythyst Kiah, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in December

Bipartisan bill aims to allow Pa. lifers a chance at parole eligibility

By Ryan Deto

Bipartisan bill aims to allow Pa. lifers a chance at parole eligibility

Longtime Italian market Donatelli’s could close next year

By Ryan Deto

Longtime Italian market Donatelli’s could close next year
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Bipartisan bill aims to allow Pa. lifers a chance at parole eligibility

By Ryan Deto

Bipartisan bill aims to allow Pa. lifers a chance at parole eligibility

Three South Hills towns sue the state to block PennDOT bridge tolling plan

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania Turnpike booth from 2019

Pa. Senate passes bills preempting local gun ordinances, expanding concealed carry

By Marley Parish

Pa. Senate passes bills preempting local gun ordinances, expanding concealed carry

Why Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle says Build Back Better must pass

By Jason Phox

Why Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle says Build Back Better must pass
More »

Readers also liked…

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 10-16, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pa. Senate passes bills preempting local gun ordinances, expanding concealed carry

Pa. Senate passes bills preempting local gun ordinances, expanding concealed carry

By Marley Parish

Rich Fitzgerald at a COVID briefing in Point State Park in November 2020

Allegheny County officials say recent COVID rise has no current indication of falling

By Jason Phox

Pennsylvania Turnpike booth from 2019

Three South Hills towns sue the state to block PennDOT bridge tolling plan

By Stephen Caruso

Bipartisan bill aims to allow Pa. lifers a chance at parole eligibility

Bipartisan bill aims to allow Pa. lifers a chance at parole eligibility

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation