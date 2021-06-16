 Summer Guide Events: September 2021 | Summer Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Summer Guide Events: September 2021

By

click to enlarge Storytime at Schenley Plaza in Oakland - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE PITTSBURGH PARKS CONSERVANCY
Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy
Storytime at Schenley Plaza in Oakland

Thu., Sept. 2

STAGE • IRL
Fading Broadway actors are commissioned to play the parents of a rich, New York banker in the play Show People, a comedic romp filled with unexpected turns. Staged by the Little Lake Theatre Company. Continues through Sept. 11. 500 Lakeside Drive, Canonsburg. $16-22. littlelake.org/show-people

ART • IRL
Artist Jacob Haupt uses handmade props and costumes to explore pop culture and adulthood in Real to Me, a nostalgic exhibition at Silver Eye Center for Photography. The gallery will also show Recapitulation, a multi-media show by Brooklyn-based artist Hernease Davis. Continues through Oct. 23. 4808 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Free. silvereye.org

ART • IRL
Head over to the Mattress Factory’s Monterey Annex for making home here, a special exhibit featuring five Pittsburgh-based artists exploring the concepts of belonging and dislocation. Continues through April 2, 2022. 1414 Monterey St., North Side. $20. mattress.org


Fri., Sept. 3

OUTDOORS • IRL
Bring the little ones to Oakland for Storytime in Schenley Plaza, put on by Pittsburgh Park Conservancy. Let the toddlers enjoy a family-friendly tale followed by a free ride on the PNC carousel. 10:30-11:30 a.m. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. pittsburghparks.org

FILM • IRL
Ease back into indoor films during the Soft Opening at Row House Cinema. For three weeks, the small Lawreceville theater will show a week of films from the 1950s, then a week from the 1970s, then a week from the 1990s, all with fewer showtimes than usual to prepare Row House for its grand opening. Continues through Sept. 24. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Prices vary. rowhousecinema.com
click to enlarge Coasting for Kids fundraising event at Kennywood - PHOTO: COURTESY OF KENNYWOOD
Photo: Courtesy of Kennywood
Coasting for Kids fundraising event at Kennywood

Sat., Sept. 4

OUTDOORS • IRL
Ride one of Pittsburgh’s best and longest bike trails for a good cause. The Bike for Haiti ride along the Great Allegheny Passage will help raise funds to build schools, boost entrepreneurship, and sponsor medical clinics in Haiti. 9 a.m. Homestead. $75 per individual, $125 per household. haitih2o.org/bike4haiti

FESTIVAL • IRL
Enjoy some craft beers under the auspices of a former steel making facility at the Beers of the Burgh Festival. Sip a hazy IPA as the sun sets over Carrie Furnace National Historic Landmark. 3-7 p.m. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $49. beersoftheburgh.com

Sun., Sept. 5

EVENT • IRL
Raise money while riding roller coasters at the Coasting for Kids day at Pittsburgh’s favorite amusement park, Kennywood. The fundraiser benefits children battling life-threatening illnesses by providing them with free stays and service at an Orlando resort. Goal is to raise $100 per participant. 8:30 a.m. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com/events

Tue., Sept. 7

MUSIC • IRL
Go your own way over to the Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead to see singer songwriter Lindsey Buckingham perform a solo act. The former lead guitarist of Fleetwood Mac can still rock the house. 8 p.m. 510 E. Tenth Ave., Munhall. $50-230. librarymusichall.com


Wed., Sept. 8

FILM • IRL
The ReelAbilities Pittsburgh film festival presents award-winning movies to promote and appreciate the lives of individuals with disabilities. The latest installment will include documentaries, shorts, and feature length films. Runs through Sept. 12. 1789 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. Prices vary. filmpittsburgh.org

Thu., Sept. 9

TALK • VIRTUAL
Dancer and choreographer Pia Love and multi-sensory storyteller Natalie Lauren Sims discuss their respective practices during The Body Tells A Story, an Artist Talk presented by August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 1 p.m. Event takes place over Instagram Live @augustwilsonculturalcenter. Free. aacc-awc.org

Fri., Sept. 10

OUTDOORS • IRL
Bring the whole family to North Park Lodge for Pour at the Park, where the adults can enjoy some brews. Spirits and food will also be served, along with live music. 5:30-8:30 p.m. N. Ridge Drive, Allison Park. More details to come. acparksfoundation.org

COMEDY • IRL
Pound the ground laughing with beloved comic Paula Poundstone, who is coming to the Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead. Show is rescheduled from January. 8 p.m. 510 E. Tenth Ave., Munhall. $29-49. librarymusichall.com

FESTIVAL • IRL
Formerly known as Freshfest, Barrel & Flow Fest is the nation’s first Black craft beer festival and has become a mainstay in Pittsburgh. Head to SouthSide Works to sample beer from some of America’s best Black brewers, and enjoy some great live performances too. Continues through Sept. 12. Main event is Sept. 11. 5-9 p.m. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. $50 general admission. barrelandflow.com


ART • IRL
Food insecurity is a global problem and even a significant issue in the U.S. as well. To highlight this issue, both Contemporary Craft in Lawrenceville and its BNY Mellon Satellite Gallery in Downtown are exhibiting provocative pieces as part of the Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community through Art exhibit to get people thinking about how to tackle food insecurity. Runs through March 19, 2022. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free with timed ticket. exploremindfulart.com
click to enlarge Pour at the Park beer event in North Park - PHOTO: COURTESY ALLEGHENY COUNTY PARKS FOUNDATION
Photo: Courtesy Allegheny County Parks Foundation
Pour at the Park beer event in North Park

Sat., Sept. 11

ART • IRL
Works by painter Mia Tarducci and sculptor Atticus Adams will be on display at ZYNKA Gallery during a new dual exhibition. On view through Oct. 17. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com/exhibitions

Wed., Sept. 15

MUSIC • IRL
Louisiana-based Special Interest brings its special blend of no-wave, glam rock, and punk to Spirit for a show inside the converted Moose Lodge. 7 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $13 advance, $15 at the door. spiritpgh.com

ART • IRL
BoxHeart Gallery debuts two new exhibitions. I Am The Weather showcases photographic artwork by Karen Antonelli, while Finding True North displays mixed-media pieces by Mary Becker. On view through Oct. 15. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com

