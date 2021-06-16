Summer Guide Events: June 2021

Thu., June 17STAGE • VIRTUAL
As part of its Classics N’at series, Pittsburgh Public Theater presents Emma Gibson’s When We Fall, the winner of PPT’s inaugural New Play Contest. Streaming through June 20. Donation of at least $10. ppt.org
STAGE • IRL
For those who dream of finding love on public transit, join South Park Theatre for 2 Across, a romantic comedy about a BART train, a crossword puzzle, and two strangers who are changed for the better. 8 p.m. Continues through June 27. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park Township. $15. southparktheatre.com
LIT • VIRTUAL
Celebrate the 25th anniversary reunion of Cave Canem, a home for Black poetry, during the Cave Canem at City of Asylum: Faculty Readings, 2010-2014. 7 p.m. Free with registration. alphabetcity.org/events
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Bookstore welcomes new and returning writers for Poetry Reading, an event featuring T.J. Sandella, Alan Chazaro, Conor Bracken, and Kara Knickerbocker. 7-8:30 p.m. Pay what you can. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
Fri., June 18EVENT • VIRTUAL
For the 20th anniversary of World Refugee Day, hear stories from immigrant neighborhoods and learn recipes from around the world with Immigrant Services & Connections (ISAC) at World Refugee Day Pittsburgh 2021. 8 a.m. Free. isacpittsburgh.org/wrd-2021
EVENT • IRL
Kick off a weekend of celebrating Juneteenth at Point State Park with the Juneteenth Festival and Cookout, which will begin with a Battle of the Bands Showcase. 11 a.m. Festivities continue through June 20. Point State Park, 601 Commonwealth Place, Bldg A, Downtown. Free. facebook.com/WPAJuneteenth
ART • IRL
Mikael Owunna and 1Hood Media present Art as Liberation: Celebrating Black Art in Pittsburgh, co-sponsored by City of Asylum, Larry Ossei-Mensah, Orange Barrel Media, and the Pittsburgh Glass Center, and featuring 15 Black visual artists. There will also be free food, workshops, music, and performances. 4-8 p.m. 320 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Free. alphabetcity.org/events/art-as-liberation
FILM • VIRTUAL
Learn about the fermentation process in modern cuisine with a screening of Fermented, a documentary from writer and chef Edward Lee, followed by a discussion with founder of Community Cultures Trevor Ring at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. 8 p.m. Free with registration. phipps.conservatory.org/calendar
DJ • IRL
Dance into the evening as DJ Jarrett and AOR play yacht rock and disco favorites at Thunder Island at Belvederes Ultra Dive. 8 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
STAGE • VIRTUAL
Tune in for New Horizon Theater’s last performance of the season, LOTTO: Experience the Dream, a comedy in which a water department worker wins the lottery with numbers from his sister’s dream. Streaming through June 28. $12. newhorizontheater.org/current-production
Inspired by the 2016 election, the Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer: Creation out of Chaos exhibit at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art explores identity and diversity through zoomorphic and anthropomorphic beings in real and imagined landscapes. Continues through July 18. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free. thewestmoreland.org/exhibitions
Sat., June 19OUTDOORS • IRL
Treat your body to Yoga In Allegheny Commons Park, an event open to all ages and experience levels. Presented by Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Counseling & Wellness Center of Pittsburgh. 10-11 a.m. Allegheny Commons West near Ridge Avenue and Brighton Road, North Side. Free. pittsburghparks.org/event
MUSIC • IRL
Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket for a Juneteenth Concert featuring local Black artists, part of a series of Juneteenth events at the Frick Environmental Center. 12-2 p.m. 2005 Beechwood Blvd. Free with registration. pittsburghparks.org/venue/frick-environmental-center
OUTDOORS • IRL
Explore Falls Run Park with Earth Science Excursions at Rocks and Waterfalls — Fall Run. See fossils of animals that lived 300 million years ago while learning how to identify various types of rock. 12-3 p.m. 187 Fall Run Road, Shaler. $10-15. ventureoutdoors.org/activity/rocks-waterfalls-fall-run
TALK • IRL
DJ and scholar Lynnée Denise leads a lecture on a legendary musician during Nina Simone: High Priestess of the Black Radical Musical Imagination, presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Later in the day, the Center will also present NuHymes/ Black Liberatory Practices by multidisciplinary artist Frewuhn. 1 p.m. Event takes place over Zoom. Registration required. Free. aacc-awc.org/event
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Bookstore’s reading series continues with Laser Cat/Vaser Cat Reading: RJ Gibson, Maw Shein Win, and Maggie Anderson, featuring three poets who have published several chapbooks and poetry collections. 7-8:30 p.m. Pay what you can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
STAGE • IRL
Come out for a night of burlesque, vaudeville, belly dancing, and more during Three Rivers Revue - Pride at Carnegie Stage. 7:30-8:15 p.m. and 10-10:45 p.m. 25 W Main St, Carnegie. $20. carnegiestage.com
ART • IRL
Women of Visions, Inc. partners with Kelly Strayhorn Theater to celebrate their 40th anniversary with Women of Visions MAGNIFICENT MOTOWN! Art Inspired by the Music, featuring art by local Black women. Continues through Sept. 25. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay what makes you happy. kellystrayhorn.org/events
Sun., June 20OUTDOORS • IRL
All you need is a yoga mat to take guided breaths and focus on gentle movements during Yoga with Approachable Asana - Summer Solstice at 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. 9-10 a.m. 1130 South Braddock Ave., Regent Square. $10. 3riversoutdoor.com/events
KIDS • IRL
If you’re in search of a Father’s Day activity the whole family can enjoy, check out the Father’s Day Celebration at the Pittsburgh Zoo and enjoy some freebies from the log cabin near Kids Kingdom. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with admission. pittsburghzoo.org/event-fathers-day-celebration
KIDS • IRL
Enjoy barbeque, along with a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, while admiring birds during the Father’s Day BBQ Brunch at National Aviary. 12-1 p.m. 700 Arch St., North Side. $55 for adults, $35 for children. aviary.org/event/fathers-day-bbq-brunch/2021-06-20/2
COMEDY• IRL
Arcade Comedy Theater presents Pride Improv Jam with Donatella at the outdoor Trust Oasis. The event marks Arcade’s first improv comedy jam since March 2020, and features short-form improv from local LGBTQ performers. 7 p.m. 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $10-40. Free for participating improvisers. arcadecomedytheater.com/outside
Wed., June 23THEATER • HYBRID
City Theater partners with City of Asylum to present digital performances by six local artists during Spotlight: Performer Creations. The shorts will stream online at City of Asylum @ Home or screen in person at City of Asylum’s Sampsonia Way tent. 7 p.m. Also Thu., June 24. 318 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Free. alphabetcity.org
Thu., June 24FESTIVAL • IRL
Start off the summer strong with Summer in the City in Downtown Greensburg, where visitors will find a sidewalk sale and night market with about 40 vendors, and more events throughout the weekend. Continues through June 27. Pitt/Penn Parking Lot on South Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg. Free. shopgreensburgpa.com/summer-in-the-city
EVENT • IRL
Be a part of Point Park University’s inaugural Inside/Outside Summer Music Festival, where you can listen to the Pittsburgh Piano Celebration and attend the Playhouse Season Announcement Party. 4:30 p.m. 350 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $10. playhouse.pointpark.edu
OUTDOORS • IRL
Musical or spoken word artists are welcome to sign up for one of five performance slots at an Open Mic hosted by Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy in Allegheny Commons Park. 6:30-9 p.m. 810 Arch St., North Side. Free. pittsburghparks.org/event
LIT • VIRTUAL
Revisit the lessons of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood during a Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures event with Gregg Behr and yan Rydzewski. The co-authors will discuss When You Wonder, You're Learning, a guidebook for parents and educators on how to impart the values of Fred Rogers to digital-age kids. 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
Join Matthew Clark Davison as he discusses his book Doubting Thomas, a fictional work about a openly gay private school teacher, during an Author Visit through Mt. Lebanon Public Library. This event will take place over Zoom. 7-8 p.m. Free. Click on “Events” at mtlebanonlibrary.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
Celebrate local writer Catherine Gammon’s latest literary achievement — winning the 2020 Bridge Eight Fiction Prize — during Virtual Reading & Celebration: "China Blue" by Catherine Gammon, with Toi Derricotte, Lynn Emanuel, and William Lychack, at White Whale Bookstore. 7-8:30 p.m. Pay what you can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
Fri., June 25OUTDOORS • IRL
Summer is the perfect time to enjoy flowers at your local parks and farmers markets. Go on the Wild About Wildflowers Hike at Raccoon Creek State Park and get to know many of the flowers that grow naturally in the state. Water bottles are required, and make sure to wear the right shoes and your mask. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 3000 State Route 18, Hookstown. Free. events/dcnr.pa.gov
EVENT • HYBRID
The Heinz History Center invites crowds back for its History Uncorked: Night at the Museum event, with three fun experiences — Uncorked To-Go, a Scavenger Hunt, or a VIP dance party — to enjoy in person or at home. 6 -11 p.m. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $40-$100. heinzhistorycenter.org
DJ • IRL
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive is open and back to being a favorite party spot for Pittsburghers. Join Pittsburgh’s own DJ ADMC for a night of music and dance. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. $10. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., June 26MARKET • IRL
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Black Environmental Collective come together to present The Black Market, an initiative to support local Black businesses as part of the city’s Juneteenth celebration, at Robert E. Williams Park in the Hill District. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 3500 Milwaukee St., Hill District. Free. pittsburghparks.org
KIDS • IRL
For many LGBTQ people, their chosen families are very important. This Pride season, the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation is putting on a special Chosen Family Pride Picnic for LGBTQ+ youth and their families. The event will feature a family-style cookout, games, and arts and crafts. 2-5 p.m. 925 Brighton Road, North Side. Free. hughlane.org
ART • IRL
Return from the Void, a collection of works from artist Jeff Bertrand, opens at Thoughtrobbers Gallery. His unique portraits of cultural figures and more will be available to view. and for purchase. 6-10 p.m. 438 South Main St., West End. Free. thoughtrobbers.com
STAGE • IRL
fireWALL dance brings an Amateur Burlesque Showcase to Carnegie Stage. With special performances by members of the faculty, it’s sure to be a saucy and fun evening. A food truck will be available during the event as well. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. 25 W Main St., Carnegie. $25. carnegiestage.com
FILM • IRL
Reel Q will present a screening of Fabulous at True T’s location. The film follows Lasseindra Ninja, a transgender dancer in France’s voguing scene, who returns to her home country to introduce voguing to the LGBTQ community there. More details to come. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. reelq.org
ART • IRL
Carnegie Museum of Art examines the triumphs of modern architecture with The Fabricated Landscape, a new exhibition highlighting cutting-edge projects from 10 architectural practices. Guests can view models, assemblages, paper reproductions, textiles, and photographs of spaces from around the world, including Japan, Zimbabwe, Norway, and Mexico. On view through Jan. 17, 2022. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. cmoa.org
Sun., June 27EVENT • IRL
Allegheny Rockets Car Club will host the GM Car Show and Summer Bash at Southpointe Town Center. The event will raise funds to benefit the Rescue 22 Foundation, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 1900 Main St., Canonsburg. $15. alleghenyrockets.net
COMEDY• IRL
Arcade Comedy Theater presents two back-to-back events at the Trust Oasis. The first is the popular podcast What Do We Do Now? with hosts Nathan Zoob and Alan Olifson. The second will be the Queer Comedy Hour hosted by comedian and drag queen Mother Oak, featuring acts like The Butch and the Bi and BrotherSister Friend. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $15 each. arcadecomedytheater.com
Mon., June 28STAGE • IRL
South Park Theatre brings a musical adaptation of a classic favorite to the stage with Pinocchio, No Strings Attached, part of its Children’s Theatre programming. Seating is limited and masks are asked to be worn. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 7. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Dr., Bethel Park. $5. southparktheatre.com
Tue., June 29LIT • VIRTUAL
Check out the fifth week of Hemingway's 2021 Summer Poetry Series, back for the summer with an impressive line-up. Curated and co-hosted by Joan E. Bauer and Kristofer Collins, this Zoom event will feature readings by Daniella Buccilli, Paola Corso, Jason Irwin, Rachel Mennies, and Fred Shaw. Presented by White Whale Bookstore. 7-8:30 p.m. Pay what you can. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
FILM • HYBRID
The Sabira Cole Film Festival presents a screening of This Little Light, the story of Black feminist freedom singer Wendi Moore-O’Neal and her wife Mandisa. Available in person at the Sampsonia Way Tent or live-streamed at City of Asylum @ Home. 8-9:30 p.m. 318 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Free. Registration required. alphabetcity.org/events/this-little-light
Wed., June 30LIT • VIRTUAL
Penguin Bookshop in Sewickley will host the Well-Read Black Girl Book Club, a national organization described as focusing on “empowering the narratives of Black women.” The event will cover How We Show Up by Mia Birdsong. 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event will take place over Zoom. Email shansoconnor@penguinbookshop.com to participate. penguinbookshop.com/event
FILM • HYBRID
Reel Q presents a screening of La Première Marche with City of Asylum. The film chronicles four students who led the first ever Pride march in Saint-Denis, a working class suburb of Paris, in June 2019. Available online or in person. 8 p.m. 318 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Free. reelq.org
