Summer Guide Events: June 2021

click to enlarge Fermented, a screening at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Thu., June 17

Fri., June 18

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is hosting several events at Allegheny Commons Park (seen here) throughout the summer.

Sat., June 19

Sun., June 20

Wed., June 23

Thu., June 24

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig White Whale Bookstore

Fri., June 25

Sat., June 26

Sun., June 27

click to enlarge Photo: Outplay Films La Première Marche

Mon., June 28

Tue., June 29

Wed., June 30

As part of its Classics N’at series,presents’s, the winner of PPT’s inaugural New Play Contest.For those who dream of finding love on public transit, joinfor, a romantic comedy about a BART train, a crossword puzzle, and two strangers who are changed for the better.Celebrate the 25th anniversary reunion of, a home for Black poetry, during thewelcomes new and returning writers for, an event featuring T.J. Sandella, Alan Chazaro, Conor Bracken, and Kara Knickerbocker.For the 20th anniversary of World Refugee Day, hear stories from immigrant neighborhoods and learn recipes from around the world withatKick off a weekend of celebrating Juneteenth atwith the, which will begin with a Battle of the Bands Showcase.andpresent, co-sponsored by City of Asylum, Larry Ossei-Mensah, Orange Barrel Media, and the Pittsburgh Glass Center, and featuring 15 Black visual artists. There will also be free food, workshops, music, and performances.Learn about the fermentation process in modern cuisine with a screening of, a documentary from writer and chef Edward Lee, followed by a discussion with founder of Community Cultures Trevor Ring atDance into the evening as DJ Jarrett and AOR play yacht rock and disco favorites atatTune in for’s last performance of the season,, a comedy in which a water department worker wins the lottery with numbers from his sister’s dream.Inspired by the 2016 election, theexhibit atexplores identity and diversity through zoomorphic and anthropomorphic beings in real and imagined landscapes.Treat your body to, an event open to all ages and experience levels. Presented byand the Counseling & Wellness Center of Pittsburgh.Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket for afeaturing local Black artists, part of a series of Juneteenth events at theExplorewith. See fossils of animals that lived 300 million years ago while learning how to identify various types of rock.DJ and scholarleads a lecture on a legendary musician during, presented by the. Later in the day, the Center will also present NuHymes/ Black Liberatory Practices by multidisciplinary artist Frewuhn.reading series continues with, and, featuring three poets who have published several chapbooks and poetry collections.Come out for a night of burlesque, vaudeville, belly dancing, and more duringWomen of Visions, Inc. partners withto celebrate their 40th anniversary with, featuring art by local Black women.All you need is a yoga mat to take guided breaths and focus on gentle movements duringIf you’re in search of a Father’s Day activity the whole family can enjoy, check out theat theand enjoy some freebies from the log cabin near Kids Kingdom.Enjoy barbeque, along with a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, while admiring birds during theatpresentsat the outdoor Trust Oasis. The event marks Arcade’s first improv comedy jam since March 2020, and features short-form improv from local LGBTQ performers.partners with City of Asylum to present digital performances by six local artists during. The shorts will stream online at City of Asylum @ Home or screen in person at City of Asylum’s Sampsonia Way tent.Start off the summer strong within, where visitors will find a sidewalk sale and night market with about 40 vendors, and more events throughout the weekend.Be a part of’s inaugural, where you can listen to the Pittsburgh Piano Celebration and attend the Playhouse Season Announcement Party.Musical or spoken word artists are welcome to sign up for one of five performance slots at anhosted byinRevisit the lessons ofevent withand. The co-authors will discuss, a guidebook for parents and educators on how to impart the values of Fred Rogers to digital-age kids.Joinas he discusses his book, a fictional work about a openly gay private school teacher, during anthrough. This event will take place over Zoom.Celebrate local writer’s latest literary achievement — winning the 2020 Bridge Eight Fiction Prize — during, with Toi Derricotte, Lynn Emanuel, and William Lychack, atSummer is the perfect time to enjoy flowers at your local parks and farmers markets. Go on theatand get to know many of the flowers that grow naturally in the state. Water bottles are required, and make sure to wear the right shoes and your mask.Theinvites crowds back for itsevent, with three fun experiences — Uncorked To-Go, a Scavenger Hunt, or a VIP dance party — to enjoy in person or at home.is open and back to being a favorite party spot for Pittsburghers. Join Pittsburgh’s ownfor a night of music and dance.and thecome together to present, an initiative to support local Black businesses as part of the city’s Juneteenth celebration, atin the Hill District.For many LGBTQ people, their chosen families are very important. This Pride season, theis putting on a specialfor LGBTQ+ youth and their families. The event will feature a family-style cookout, games, and arts and crafts., a collection of works from artist, opens at Thoughtrobbers Gallery. His unique portraits of cultural figures and more will be available to view. and for purchase.brings an Amateur Burlesque Showcase to. With special performances by members of the faculty, it’s sure to be a saucy and fun evening. A food truck will be available during the event as well.will present a screening ofatlocation. The film follows Lasseindra Ninja, a transgender dancer in France’s voguing scene, who returns to her home country to introduce voguing to the LGBTQ community there.examines the triumphs of modern architecture with, a new exhibition highlighting cutting-edge projects from 10 architectural practices. Guests can view models, assemblages, paper reproductions, textiles, and photographs of spaces from around the world, including Japan, Zimbabwe, Norway, and Mexico.will host the. The event will raise funds to benefit the Rescue 22 Foundation, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans.presents two back-to-back events at the. The first is the popular podcastwith hosts Nathan Zoob and Alan Olifson. The second will be thehosted by comedian and drag queen, featuring acts like The Butch and the Bi and BrotherSister Friend.brings a musical adaptation of a classic favorite to the stage with, part of its Children’s Theatre programming. Seating is limited and masks are asked to be worn.Check out the fifth week of, back for the summer with an impressive line-up. Curated and co-hosted by Joan E. Bauer and Kristofer Collins, this Zoom event will feature readings by, and. Presented byThepresents a screening of, the story of Black feminist freedom singer Wendi Moore-O’Neal and her wife Mandisa. Available in person at the Sampsonia Way Tent or live-streamed at City of Asylum @ Home.in Sewickley will host the, a national organization described as focusing on “empowering the narratives of Black women.” The event will coverby Mia Birdsong.presents a screening ofwith. The film chronicles four students who led the first ever Pride march in Saint-Denis, a working class suburb of Paris, in June 2019. Available online or in person.Back to