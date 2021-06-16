click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Frick Pittsburgh Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 at Frick Art Museum

Brian Broome, author of Punch Me Up to the Gods, in conversation with John Vercher at Riverstone Books

Futuro Beach

welcomes horror movies fans to its new location infor. The multi-day event includes meet-ups and photo ops with cast members fromand, as well as tours, panels, and more, all in the place wherewas shot.Classic horror filmcomes to, bringing the story of a beach community terrorized by a killer shark.‌ ‌ Classic rock returns towithofperforming alongside, a trio of sisters from a small town in Ohio.Cool off from the summer heat during an immersive theater experience flying over glaciers and skiing in snow-covered mountains in the documentaryon the gigantic screen at, officially reopened after a year of being closed due to the pandemic. ‌presents, an exhibition showcasing 19th- and 20th-century women’s sporting attire, including garments from bicycling, boxing, piloting, and more.Fireworks return to Downtown Pittsburgh for the city’s annualcelebration. The event includes music and food vendors, with fireworks beginning at twilight.Thekicks off aat, featuring a series of live concerts, food trucks, and craft beer from Hop Farm Brewing Company.presents, a summer-long event inviting guests of all ages to spend their afternoon reeling in the’s aquatic life. Fishing equipment and a fishing licence is not required to attend.Mystery and suspense authorjoinsfor a virtual event to discuss her newest thriller novel,returns to Pittsburgh with indie rock quartetto perform an in-person concert live at theAuthorjoinsfor a virtual reading of his newest book,. Nick White, author of, will join Sickels for a conversation after the reading.Themakes an unprecedented return after its pandemic-related hiatus. For the first time ever, they have partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a performance of, live onwill thank you for being a friend when it presents, a show featuring the New York City-based drag musical comedy trio, on theAmerican jam bandperforms at’ Summer Concert Series with food vendors and craft beers by Hop Farm Brewing Company.Join poets Nikki Allen, John Dorsey, Julia Spicher Kasdorf, Stephen Lin, and Patricia Jabbeh Wesley for the latest virtual installment of, presented byhosts authorin celebration of her latest memoir,. The virtual event includes a conversation with Powell and a Q&A from the audience.moves kickboxing from the ring to. The non-contact event allows for intense cardio while also building self defense skills.Support the arts while watching great performances during, a virtual fundraiser led by. The event, held in collaboration with organizations 1Hood Media, BOOM Concepts, Braddock Carnegie Library Association, Dreams of Hope, The Legacy Arts Project, and PearlArts, first launched last year to financially support local artists and programs affected by the pandemic.Pittsburgh writer and poetjoins award-winning authorfor a conversation about Broome’s debut coming-of-age novel,. The event is hosted byPoet and authorjoins’s virtual climate crisis seriesfor a reading from their noveland a conversation about environmental justice writing with Poet Laureate of Allegheny Countycelebrates Christmas in July with a screening of, accompanied by a photo op with Santa and beer tasting.Country/alternative bandtakes the stage at South Park for Allegheny County’s. The event includes food trucks and craft beer.returns towith a condensed version of their popular event due to the pandemic.will feature two shows from festival headliner, legendary Pittsburgh post-industrial performance artists Squonk, and a line-up of bands, food trucks, artists, and more.presents its, a show incorporating all types of creatives, including players, writers, and performers. Food, music, and a bonfire will follow the performance.See the work of Pittsburgh-based muralistinat. Cooper’s art depicts the “Big Steel Era” in Pittsburgh and beyond.Brooklyn-based indie bandperforms atfor Allegheny County’s Summer Concert Series. Enjoy the free live music along with food and craft beer.Runaway tofor a live performance by guitarist and vocalist. Expect glam metal, punk rock, and people begging to hear her sing “Close My Eyes Forever.”hosts, a virtual conversation with educators, archivists, and curators exploring the history of the artform. The event will focus on the work of local political cartoonist Tim Menees and is being held in collaboration with, currently on display at the History Center.presents, the second installment of theirseries at Heinz Field, featuring a range of numbers from famous Broadway shows includingand. Hosted by Clay Aiken.It isn’t a Pittsburgh summer without a family trip to. There aren’t just roller coasters to look forward to at, but meet-and-greets with superheroes and princesses, free activities, and more.hosts a virtual reading and conversation with authorsand. The authors discuss their newest novels — Campbell’sand Merrell’s, which was recently adapted into a film starring Elisabeth Moss.The cold won’t bother you in July.presents a multi-day musical production of Disney’sas part of their series of family performances.Singersongwriterstake the stage atfor the continuation of Allegheny County’s. During their live performance, indulge in food from numerous vendors, and craft beer from Hop Farm Brewing Company.Calling all vegans!is back at the Monroeville Convention Center to celebrate the tastiest vegan dishes and desserts around, along with cultural entertainment and wellness activities.brings, a family-friendly live performance led by conductor Bryon Stipling, to Hartwood Acres. Meet Fiddlesticks, PSO’s musical feline mascot. Every child in attendance will receive a free activity book and packet of crayons. Food trucks and alcohol will be available to purchase for adults.hosts the, a festival with a mission to “bring together artists and the community.” The family-friendly event will feature over 20 artists of different genres demonstrating their work, along with a potluck and beverages.wrestles its way to. All ages are welcome to cheer on their favorite WWE superstars including Rey Mysterio and Drew Mcintyre.opens, a new series of paintings by artist Shawn Watrous.invites families to eat breakfast with wild animals.includes a morning meal inspired by Nutella and a chance to watch the zoo animals start their day with a feeding.Singer/songwritervisits Pittsburgh for a live concert at, where guests can indulge in a glass of red or white while listening to her performance.Grammy award-winning vocalist and songwriterand Latin jazz bandbring a live performance to Allegheny County’sat. Feeling hungry during their set? No worries. A variety of food vendors will be available to choose from along with craft beer.During, local filmmakers compete to see who can make the best film in a single weekend. See the results as thescreens the premieres of each group’s films.Join poets John Grochalski, Yona Harvey, Emily Mohn-Slate, William Taylor, Jr., and Lori Wilson for, a virtual reading hosted byand founded by legendary yinzer Jimmy Cvetic.What used to be home to exclusively heavy industry, many of Pittsburgh’s riverfronts have been converted to multi-use trails that offer premium biking opportunities. Explore the best ones withfrom, which will guide you along the way.Part gay romance, part inquisitive self-journey, the Brazilian filmexplores love and the struggle of reconciling the pain of loss and longing. Part of thefilm festival, screening in person at City of Asylum’s Sampsonia Way tent and livestreamed online at City of Asylum @ Home.Multi-platinum rock bandare returning to Pittsburgh for a stop on their Shake Your Money Maker tour at the, with opening act Dirty Honey.Pittsburgh was a huge player in the growth of U.S. jazz music, and theis celebrating that history by bringing together all of the region’s best jazz musicians for theat theJam out at the, featuring several local acts converging on the. Includes a special performance for those on the autism spectrum.