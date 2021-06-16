Summer Guide Events: July 2021

Fri., July 2 EVENT • IRL
Living Dead Museum welcomes horror movies fans to its new location in Monroeville Mall for Living Dead Weekend. The multi-day event includes meet-ups and photo ops with cast members from Return of the Living Dead and Day of the Dead, as well as tours, panels, and more, all in the place where Dawn of the Dead was shot. Continues through July 4. 200 Mall Cir Dr., Monroeville. Ticket prices vary. thelivingdeadweekend.com
FILM • IRL
Classic horror film Jaws comes to Oaks Theater, bringing the story of a beach community terrorized by a killer shark. 6:30 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $8. theoakstheater.com
MUSIC • IRL
Classic rock returns to Jergel’s Rhythm Grille with Steven Adler of Guns N‘ Roses performing alongside Spinning Jenny, a trio of sisters from a small town in Ohio. 8 p.m. 103 Slade Lane, Warrendale. $30-44. druskyentertainment.com
Sat., July 3FILM • IRL
Cool off from the summer heat during an immersive theater experience flying over glaciers and skiing in snow-covered mountains in the documentary The Search for Snow on the gigantic screen at The Rangos Giant Cinema, officially reopened after a year of being closed due to the pandemic. Continues through Sept. 3. Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $6-7. carnegiesciencecenter.org
ART • IRL
The Frick Art Museum presents Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960, an exhibition showcasing 19th- and 20th-century women’s sporting attire, including garments from bicycling, boxing, piloting, and more. Continues through Sept. 26. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $8-15. Free for members. thefrickpittsburgh.org/exhibitions
Sun., July 4 OUTDOORS • IRL
Fireworks return to Downtown Pittsburgh for the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration. The event includes music and food vendors, with fireworks beginning at twilight. 6-10 p.m. Point State Park, Downtown. Free. events.dcnr.pa.gov
MUSIC • IRL
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra kicks off a Summer Concert Series at Hartwood Acres, featuring a series of live concerts, food trucks, and craft beer from Hop Farm Brewing Company. 8:15 p.m. 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
Wed., July 7 OUTDOORS • IRL
Venture Outdoors presents Trianglers Lunchtime Fishing, a summer-long event inviting guests of all ages to spend their afternoon reeling in the Allegheny River’s aquatic life. Fishing equipment and a fishing licence is not required to attend. 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 29. 115 Federal St., North Side. Free with registration. ventureoutdoors.org/activities
LIT • VIRTUAL
Mystery and suspense author Sujata Massey joins Mystery Lovers Bookshop for a virtual event to discuss her newest thriller novel, The Bombay Prince. 7 p.m. Free with registration. mysterylovers.com/event
MUSIC • IRL
Fitz and the Tantrums returns to Pittsburgh with indie rock quartet Colony House to perform an in-person concert live at the Allegheny Overlook Stage. 7 p.m. Sixth Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Downtown. $45-72.50. druskyentertainment.com
Thu., July 8LIT • VIRTUAL
Author Carter Sickels joins White Whale Bookstore for a virtual reading of his newest book, The Prettiest Star. Nick White, author of Sweet & Low, will join Sickels for a conversation after the reading. 7 p.m. Pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
PLAY • IRL
The Pittsburgh CLO makes an unprecedented return after its pandemic-related hiatus. For the first time ever, they have partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a performance of The Wizard of Oz, live on Heinz Field. 8:30 p.m. Continues through July 10. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. $15-85. pittsburghclo.org
Sun., July 11COMEDY • IRL
Arcade Comedy Theater will thank you for being a friend when it presents Hot Flashbacks, a Golden Girls Musical Adventure, a show featuring the New York City-based drag musical comedy trio The Golden Gays, on the Allegheny Overlook Stage. 7 p.m. Sixth Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Downtown. $25-35. arcadecomedytheater.com
MUSIC • IRL
American jam band Moe. performs at Hartwood Acres’ Summer Concert Series with food vendors and craft beers by Hop Farm Brewing Company. 7:30 p.m. Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater, 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
Tue., July 13LIT • VIRTUAL
Join poets Nikki Allen, John Dorsey, Julia Spicher Kasdorf, Stephen Lin, and Patricia Jabbeh Wesley for the latest virtual installment of Hemingway’s 2021 Summer Poetry Series, presented by White Whale Bookstore. 7-8:30 p.m. Pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
LIT • VIRTUAL
Penguin Bookshop hosts author Brenda Myers-Powell in celebration of her latest memoir, Leaving Breezy Street. The virtual event includes a conversation with Powell and a Q&A from the audience. 7 p.m. Free with registration. penguinbookshop.com/event
Wed., July 14OUTDOORS • IRL
Pittsburgh Park Conservancy moves kickboxing from the ring to Schenley Plaza. The non-contact event allows for intense cardio while also building self defense skills. 5 p.m. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with registration. pittsburghparks.org/event
Thu., July 15FUNDRAISER • VIRTUAL
Support the arts while watching great performances during The Hotline Ring, a virtual fundraiser led by Kelly Strayhorn Theater. The event, held in collaboration with organizations 1Hood Media, BOOM Concepts, Braddock Carnegie Library Association, Dreams of Hope, The Legacy Arts Project, and PearlArts, first launched last year to financially support local artists and programs affected by the pandemic. 6-10 p.m. Free. kelly-strayhorn.org/hotlinering
LIT • HYBRID
Pittsburgh writer and poet Brian Broome joins award-winning author John Vercher for a conversation about Broome’s debut coming-of-age novel, Punch Me Up to the Gods. The event is hosted by Riverstone Books. 7:30 p.m. 5825 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. In person or over Zoom. Free with registration. riverstonebookstore.com/events
Fri., July 16LIT • VIRTUAL
Poet and author CAConrad joins City of Asylum’s virtual climate crisis series Eco-Justice for All! for a reading from their novel Ecodeviance: (Soma)tics for Future Wildness and a conversation about environmental justice writing with Poet Laureate of Allegheny County Celeste Gainey. 7 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org/events
FILM • IRL
The Oaks Theater celebrates Christmas in July with a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, accompanied by a photo op with Santa and beer tasting. 7-9:30 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $8. theoakstheater.com/event-listings
MUSIC • IRL
Country/alternative band Lakeview takes the stage at South Park for Allegheny County’s Summer Concert Series. The event includes food trucks and craft beer. 7:30 p.m. 3700 Farmshow Drive, South Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
Sat., July 17MUSIC • IRL
Deutschtown Music Festival returns to Allegheny Commons Park with a condensed version of their popular event due to the pandemic. Hands Over Deutschtown will feature two shows from festival headliner, legendary Pittsburgh post-industrial performance artists Squonk, and a line-up of bands, food trucks, artists, and more. 11 a.m-9 p.m. 810 Arch St., North Side. Free. deutschtownmusicfestival.com
MUSIC • IRL
The Glitterbox Theatre presents its Ten Minute Play Festival, a show incorporating all types of creatives, including players, writers, and performers. Food, music, and a bonfire will follow the performance. 5 p.m. The Irish Centre of Pittsburgh, 6886 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. $5. theglitterboxtheater.com/tenmin
Sun., July 18ART • IRL
See the work of Pittsburgh-based muralist Doug Cooper in Knowing & Seeing the River City at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. Cooper’s art depicts the “Big Steel Era” in Pittsburgh and beyond. Continues through Oct. 11. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free with registration. thewestmoreland.org/exhibitions
MUSIC • IRL
Brooklyn-based indie band The Lone Bellow performs at Hartwood Acres for Allegheny County’s Summer Concert Series. Enjoy the free live music along with food and craft beer. 6 p.m. 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
Mon., July 19MUSIC • IRL
Runaway to Jergel’s Rhythm Grille for a live performance by guitarist and vocalist Lita Ford. Expect glam metal, punk rock, and people begging to hear her sing “Close My Eyes Forever.” 8 p.m. 103 Slade Lane, Warrendale. $30-45. druskyentertainment.com
Wed., July 21ART • VIRTUAL
The Heinz History Center hosts Read Between the Lines: Exploring Political Cartoons, a virtual conversation with educators, archivists, and curators exploring the history of the artform. The event will focus on the work of local political cartoonist Tim Menees and is being held in collaboration with American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith, currently on display at the History Center. 4 p.m. $5-10. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events
PLAY • IRL
Pittsburgh CLO presents A Broadway Musical Celebration, the second installment of their Summer Under the Stars series at Heinz Field, featuring a range of numbers from famous Broadway shows including An American in Paris and The Color Purple. Hosted by Clay Aiken. 8:30 p.m. Continues through July 24. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. $15-85. pittsburghclo.org/shows
Thu., July 22KIDS • IRL
It isn’t a Pittsburgh summer without a family trip to Kennywood Park. There aren’t just roller coasters to look forward to at Kidsfest, but meet-and-greets with superheroes and princesses, free activities, and more. 10:30 a.m. Continues through July 24. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Prices TBD. kennywood.com/events
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Bookstore hosts a virtual reading and conversation with authors Ellen Prentiss Campbell and Susan Scarf Merrell. The authors discuss their newest novels — Campbell’s Frieda’s Song and Merrell’s Shirley, which was recently adapted into a film starring Elisabeth Moss. 7 p.m. Pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
PLAY • IRL
The cold won’t bother you in July. Little Lake Theatre Company presents a multi-day musical production of Disney’s Frozen Jr. as part of their series of family performances. 7 p.m. Continues through July 31. 500 Lakeside Drive, Canonsburg. $10-12. littlelake.org/froz
Fri., July 23MUSIC • IRL Singersongwriters Aaron Lee Tasjan & Rob James take the stage at South Park Amphitheater for the continuation of Allegheny County’s Summer Concert Series. During their live performance, indulge in food from numerous vendors, and craft beer from Hop Farm Brewing Company. 6 p.m. 3700 Farmshow Drive, South Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
Sat., July 24FESTIVAL • IRL
Calling all vegans! The Pittsburgh Vegan Expo is back at the Monroeville Convention Center to celebrate the tastiest vegan dishes and desserts around, along with cultural entertainment and wellness activities. 12-6 p.m. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. Price TBD. pittsburghvegan.com
MUSIC • IRL
The Pittsburgh Symphony brings Melodies & Movement: Summer Family Concert, a family-friendly live performance led by conductor Bryon Stipling, to Hartwood Acres. Meet Fiddlesticks, PSO’s musical feline mascot. Every child in attendance will receive a free activity book and packet of crayons. Food trucks and alcohol will be available to purchase for adults. 11:15 a.m. 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park. Pay-what-you-can (Minimum $10). Children 5 and under are free.
pittsburghsymphony.org
ART • IRL
The Sleeping Octopus hosts the Pittsburgh Art Jam, a festival with a mission to “bring together artists and the community.” The family-friendly event will feature over 20 artists of different genres demonstrating their work, along with a potluck and beverages. 6-11 p.m. 1300 Wood St., Wilkinsburg. $15. Search “Pittsburgh Art Jam” on Facebook
SPORTS • IRL
WWE Supershow wrestles its way to PPG Paints Arena. All ages are welcome to cheer on their favorite WWE superstars including Rey Mysterio and Drew Mcintyre. 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $20-120. ppgpaintsarena.com/events
ART • IRL
ZYNKA Gallery opens Standards, a new series of paintings by artist Shawn Watrous. Continues through Sept. 5. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com/exhibitions
Sun., July 25KIDS • IRL
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium invites families to eat breakfast with wild animals. #WildSideOfBreakfast includes a morning meal inspired by Nutella and a chance to watch the zoo animals start their day with a feeding. 8 a.m. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $25-45. pittsburghzoo.org/breakfast-animals
MUSIC • IRL
Singer/songwriter Dar Williams visits Pittsburgh for a live concert at Vinoski Winery, where guests can indulge in a glass of red or white while listening to her performance. 6 p.m. 333 Castle Drive, Belle Vernon. $23-25 or $100 for a table of four. druskyentertainment.com/event
MUSIC • IRL
Grammy award-winning vocalist and songwriter Lisa Fischer and Latin jazz band Salsamba bring a live performance to Allegheny County’s Summer Concert Series at Hartwood Acres Amphitheater. Feeling hungry during their set? No worries. A variety of food vendors will be available to choose from along with craft beer. 6 p.m. 4070 Middle Road. Allison Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
Mon., July 26FILM • IRL
During The 48 Hour Film Project, local filmmakers compete to see who can make the best film in a single weekend. See the results as the Tull Family Theater screens the premieres of each group’s films. 6:30 p.m. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $10. 48hourfilm.com/en/pittsburgh-pa
Tue., July 27LIT • VIRTUAL
Join poets John Grochalski, Yona Harvey, Emily Mohn-Slate, William Taylor, Jr., and Lori Wilson for Hemingway's Summer Poetry Series, a virtual reading hosted by White Whale Bookstore and founded by legendary yinzer Jimmy Cvetic. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
Wed., July 28OUTDOORS • IRL
What used to be home to exclusively heavy industry, many of Pittsburgh’s riverfronts have been converted to multi-use trails that offer premium biking opportunities. Explore the best ones with Riverfront Trail Rides from Venture Outdoors, which will guide you along the way. 6-8 p.m. 317 E. Carson St., South Side. $8 for members, $12 for non-members. ventureoutdoors.org
FILM • HYBRID
Part gay romance, part inquisitive self-journey, the Brazilian film Futuro Beach explores love and the struggle of reconciling the pain of loss and longing. Part of the Reel Q film festival, screening in person at City of Asylum’s Sampsonia Way tent and livestreamed online at City of Asylum @ Home. 318 Sampsonia Way, North Side. More details to come. reelq.org
MUSIC • IRL
Multi-platinum rock band The Black Crowes are returning to Pittsburgh for a stop on their Shake Your Money Maker tour at the Pavilion at Star Lake, with opening act Dirty Honey. 7:30 p.m. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. $29.50-215. concerts.livenation.com
Thu., July 29MUSIC • IRL
Pittsburgh was a huge player in the growth of U.S. jazz music, and the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra is celebrating that history by bringing together all of the region’s best jazz musicians for the Inside Outside Summer Music Festival at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Plaza. 4:30 p.m. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $10. playhouse.pointpark.edu
Sat., July 31MUSIC • IRL
Jam out at the Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival, featuring several local acts converging on the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Includes a special performance for those on the autism spectrum. 1:30-11 p.m. Continues through Aug. 1. 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick. $30 day pass, $50 weekend pass. pghbluesrootsfest.com
