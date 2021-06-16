Summer Guide Events: Current and Ongoing Events

Through June 27
Controlling the Chaos at Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmoa.org
THE TIMES THEY ARE A CHANGIN’ by Penny Mateer at UnSmoke Systems Artspace. 1137 Braddock Ave., Braddock, unsmokeartspace.com
Through June 29Spring Equinox at UnSmoke Systems Artspace. 1137 Braddock Ave., Braddock, unsmokeartspace.com
Through July 2Phantasmagoricals: The Art of Kevin Osterhout at Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. irmafreeman.org
Through July 9Guest Curator Cindy Lisica presents What We Know and Nzuji De Magalhaes: Bare Recognition at BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield, boxheartgallery.com
Through July 17Fellowship 21 and Infinite Essence at Silver Eye Center for Photography. 4808 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. silvereye.org/exhibitions
Through July 18Light in Transmission by Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. pittsburghglasscenter.org/litvirtual
Through July 25WOV ART: Celebrating 40 Creative Years at Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. contemporarycraft.org
N.E. Brown at 707 Penn Gallery. 707 Penn Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org
Through Aug. 2021Art on the Walls at Eleven Stanwix. 11 Stanwix St., Downtown. pittsburghartscouncil.org/programs/art-on-the-walls/stanwix
Through Aug. 1WE ARE THE GLOBAL MAJORITY decolonizing SPACE at SPACE. 812 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org
Through Aug. 8Rising Voices: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters at 937 Liberty Avenue Gallery. 937 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org
Humaira Abid: Searching for Home at Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. contemporarycraft.org
Through Aug. 21
Elle Pérez at Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmoa.org
Through Aug. 22
Fantasy America at The Warhol. 117 Sandusky St., North Side, warhol.org
Through Aug. 30
Bouke de Vries: War and Pieces at Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze, thefrickpittsburgh.org
Through Sept. 5
Border Cantos | Sonic Border at Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. thewestmoreland.org/exhibitions
Minding My Business (i said what i said) at August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown, aacc-awc.org
Through Sept. 12
Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation at Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. pittsburghglasscenter.org/events
Warhol and Basquiat In Focus: Works from the Permanent Collection at The Warhol. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org
Through Sept. 20
Cast in Chrome: The Art of Hood Ornaments at Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org
Through Oct. 31
Factory Installed 2021 at Mattress Factory. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. mattress.org
Through Nov. 14
Through Nov. 29A Taste of Grace at The Warhol. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org
Through Jan. 9, 2022Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. pittsburghkids.org
Through March 27, 2022Locally Sourced at Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmoa.org
Through May 22, 2022vanessa german Reckoning: Grief and Light at Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org
