 Summer Guide Events: Current and Ongoing Events | Summer Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Summer Guide Events: Current and Ongoing Events

By

click to enlarge Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation by Mikael Owunna - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH GLASS CENTER
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Glass Center
Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation by Mikael Owunna

Through June 27

Controlling the Chaos at Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmoa.org

THE TIMES THEY ARE A CHANGIN’ by Penny Mateer at UnSmoke Systems Artspace. 1137 Braddock Ave., Braddock, unsmokeartspace.com

Through June 29

Spring Equinox at UnSmoke Systems Artspace. 1137 Braddock Ave., Braddock, unsmokeartspace.com


Through July 2

Phantasmagoricals: The Art of Kevin Osterhout at Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. irmafreeman.org

Through July 9

Guest Curator Cindy Lisica presents What We Know and Nzuji De Magalhaes: Bare Recognition at BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield, boxheartgallery.com

Through July 17

Fellowship 21 and Infinite Essence at Silver Eye Center for Photography. 4808 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. silvereye.org/exhibitions

Through July 18

Light in Transmission by Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. pittsburghglasscenter.org/litvirtual


Through July 25

WOV ART: Celebrating 40 Creative Years  at Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. contemporarycraft.org

N.E. Brown at 707 Penn Gallery. 707 Penn Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org

Through Aug. 2021

Art on the Walls  at Eleven Stanwix. 11 Stanwix St., Downtown. pittsburghartscouncil.org/programs/art-on-the-walls/stanwix

Through Aug. 1

WE ARE THE GLOBAL MAJORITY decolonizing SPACE at SPACE. 812 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org
click to enlarge Rising Voices: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters at 937 Liberty Avenue Gallery - PHOTO: SETH CULP-RESSLER
Photo: Seth Culp-Ressler
Rising Voices: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters at 937 Liberty Avenue Gallery

Through Aug. 8

Rising Voices: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters at 937 Liberty Avenue Gallery. 937 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org


Through Aug. 21

Humaira Abid: Searching for Home at Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. contemporarycraft.org


Through Aug. 22

Elle Pérez at Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmoa.org


Through Aug. 30

Fantasy America at The Warhol. 117 Sandusky St., North Side, warhol.org


Through Sept. 5

Bouke de Vries: War and Pieces at Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze, thefrickpittsburgh.org

Border Cantos | Sonic Border at Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. thewestmoreland.org/exhibitions


Through Sept. 12

Minding My Business (i said what i said) at August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown, aacc-awc.org

click to enlarge Factory Installed 2021 at Mattress Factory - PHOTO: COURTESY OF MATTRESS FACTORY
Photo: Courtesy of Mattress Factory
Factory Installed 2021 at Mattress Factory
Through Sept. 15

Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation at Pittsburgh Glass Center.  5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. pittsburghglasscenter.org/events


Through Sept. 20

Warhol and Basquiat In Focus: Works from the Permanent Collection at The Warhol. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org


Through Oct. 31

Cast in Chrome: The Art of Hood Ornaments at Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org


Through Nov. 14

Factory Installed 2021 at Mattress Factory. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. mattress.org


Through Nov. 29

A Taste of Grace at The Warhol. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org

Through Jan. 9, 2022

Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. pittsburghkids.org

Through March 27, 2022

Locally Sourced at Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmoa.org

Through May 22, 2022

vanessa german Reckoning: Grief and Light at Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org

