Summer Guide Events: August 2021

Tue., Aug. 3MUSIC • IRL
See two soft rock music legends when James Taylor and Jackson Browne perform at PPG Paints Arena. 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $78. ppgpaintsarena.com
Wed., Aug. 4ART • IRL
BoxHeart Gallery opens two new exhibitions, GRRL by sculptor Katie Stone and The Divide and The Light by multidisciplinary artist Jessica Alpern Brown. Continues through Sept. 3. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com
Thu., Aug. 5STAGE • IRL
South Park Theatre presents their production of Frank and Malachy McCourt’s humorous play A Couple of Blaguards: A Rollicking Irish Comedy. Continues through Aug. 15. Corrigan Drive at Brownsville Road, South Park. $15. southparktheatre.com
Fri., Aug. 6ART • IRL
See a new exhibit featuring the work of Pittsburgh artist Conor Clarke at the Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. Continues through Sept. 3. 5006 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Free. irmafreeman.org
Sat., Aug. 7EVENT • IRL
Say farewell to summer at Kennywood with the theme park’s annual Fall Fantasy, nearly a month of parades put on by local high schools and universities. 6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 29. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with regular admission. kennywood.com/events
ART • IRL
Contemporary Craft addresses hunger and food insecurity with Prepping Pittsburgh: Art Sustaining Community, part of its social engagement art project Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community through Art. On display at the organization’s BNY Mellon Satellite Gallery, the show features work by George Bowes and 13 ceramic artists. Through Nov. 29. 500 Grant St., Downtown. Free. exploremindfulart.com
Sun., Aug. 8KIDS • IRL
Experience creature encounters, cooking demos, and more during Breakfast with the Animals at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. 8-10 a.m. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $8-45. Registration required. pittsburghzoo.org/breakfast-animals
Mon., Aug. 9STAGE • IRL
A classic children's tale comes to life on stage when South Park Theatre presents The Jungle Book. Continues through Aug. 18. Corrigan Drive at Brownsville Road, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com
Tue., Aug. 10OUTDOOR • IRL
Help the nonprofit Grow Pittsburgh maintain the gardens at Braddock Farms during the last month of its stewardship program. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Corner of Braddock and Tenth St., Braddock. Free. Registration required. ventureoutdoors.org/activity
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Bookstore continues its Hemingway's 2021 Summer Poetry Series with readings by Veronica Corpuz, Richard Gegick, Monica Prince, Dan Shapiro, and Lawrence Wray. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
Wed., Aug. 11LIT • VIRTUAL
City of Asylum and poet José Olivarez present Latinx & Proud!, a night of readings responding to the Border Cantos | Sonic Border exhibit at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 7-8:30 p.m. Streamed on City of Asylum’s Virtual Channel. Free. Registration required. alphabetcity.org/events
FILM • IRL Take the whole family out for a night under the stars when Movies in the Park presents a screening of the Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch at Hartwood Acres Park. 7:30 p.m. 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
LIT • VIRTUAL
Thu., Aug. 12
Poet and visual artist Krista Franklin reads from her recent publication Under the Knife during an Artist Talk presented by August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Includes an appearance by librarian, author, and curator Tracie Hall. 1 p.m. Event takes place over Instagram Live @augustwilsonculturalcenter. Free. aacc-awc.org
COMEDY • IRL
Fri., Aug. 13
Comedian Steve Hofstetter takes the stage for a night of stand-up at Oaks Theater. 7 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd.. Oakmont. $24.50-50. theoakstheater.com/event-listings
FESTIVAL • IRL
Taste cold brews made by over 125 brewers from throughout the region during the Pittsburgh Summer Beer Fest at Stage AE. 6:30-11 p.m. Continues through Aug. 14. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $45-55. pittsburghbeerfest.com
Sat., Aug. 14EVENT • IRL
Enjoy family-friendly activities inspired by Pittsburgh’s past and possible future when the Heinz History Center hosts its outdoor Summer Sidewalk Series: The Changing City. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 1221 Penn Ave., Strip District. Free. heinzhistorycenter.org/events
STAGE • IRL
Performing artists and real-life couple Caroline Nicolian and Quinn Patrick Shannon present a night of songs and storytelling during Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s Artist Spotlight on Love Series. 7:30 p.m. 327 South Main St., West End. $30. pittsburghmusicals.com/shows/artistspotlight
FESTIVAL • IRL
Experience a magical night when Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium presents its Asian Lantern Festival, an event highlighting the various animal species and cultural traditions of countries throughout Asia. Continues through Oct. 30. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Timed entry tickets are $14.95-17.95 for members/$16.95-19.95 for non-members. pittsburghzoo.org/asian-lantern-festival
Wed., Aug. 18MUSIC • IRL
Early 2000s indie rock sensation Modest Mouse takes the stage for a show at Stage AE. 6 p.m. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $42.50-99. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae
Fri., Aug. 20STAGE • IRL
New Horizon Theater will stage its production of the play Kings of Harlem at basketball courts throughout the city. Continues through Aug. 22. Various locations. More details to come. newhorizontheater.org/current-production
FILM • IRL
Row House Cinema invites Film Club members to its two weeks of exclusive screenings before the theater’s grand re-opening. Continues through Sept. 2. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free for Film Club members. rowhousecinema.com
Wed., Aug. 25FILM • HYBRID
Reel Q presents Tropical Malady, a film by Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul that follows the “mystical love affair” between a young soldier and a country boy. Available in person at City of Asylum at the Sampsonia Way Tent or live-streamed online via City of Asylum @ Home. More details to come. 318 Sampsonia Way, North Side. reelq.org
Thu., Aug. 26OUTDOORS • IRL
Pedal Pittsburgh returns to take riders on four bike-friendly routes through the city. Continues through Aug. 29. Pre-registration required. Registration fees vary. pedalpgh.org
STAGE • IRL
Bust a gut during a night of traditional British farce when South Park Theatre presents the comedy play See How They Run. Continues through Sept. 5. Corrigan Drive at Brownsville Road, South Park. $15. southparktheatre.com
Fri., Aug. 27MUSIC • VIRTUAL
The Frick Pittsburgh presents a virtual night of music with In Through the Outdoors. Four Pittsburgh women musicians, Lucy Clabby, INEZ, Natalie Rogers, and Chloe Wiecz, will perform songs inspired by the Frick Art Museum exhibition Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960. Part of Summer Fridays at the Frick. 6:30 p.m. Streamed on City of Asylum's virtual platform, City of Asylum @ Home. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org/SummerFridays
COMEDY • IRL
Two stand-up heavy hitters take the stage when Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall welcomes Jeff Ross and Dave Attell for Bumping Mics. 8 p.m. 510 East Tenth Ave., Munhall. $39.75-59.75. librarymusichall.com/event
Sat., Aug. 28MARKET • IRL
Shop local and handmade goods from I Made It! Market artists and neighborhood vendors (more than 75 of them), and take in live performances, art, and food, and more during the Squirrel Hill Night Market. 6-10 p.m. Murray Avenue from Forbes Avenue to Beacon Street, Squirrel Hill. Free. uncoversquirrelhill.com/events
Tue., Aug. 31MUSIC • IRL
Alt-metal band Deftones rocks the Petersen Events Center during the Pittsburgh stop of its summer tour. 7 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. Tickets start at $27.50-89. peterseneventscenter.com/events
