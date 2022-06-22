Summer Guide 2022: Current and Ongoing Exhibits | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Cinzia Campolese at Wood Street Galleries

Notes From the River Nadir. Continues through June 25. UnSmoke Systems Artspace. 1137 Braddock Ave., Braddock. Free. unsmokeartspace.com

Cinzia Campolese. Continues through June 26. Wood Street Galleries. 601 Wood St., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Working Thought. Continues through June 26. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. cmoa.org

Natalie Westbrook: FACES. Continues through July 3. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Millvale. Free. zynkagallery.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Jim Lachimia Really Big Faces by Tom Mosser at Energy Innovation Center

Really Big Faces by Tom Mosser. Continues through July 8. Energy Innovation Center. 1435 Bedford Ave., Hill District. Free. eicpittsburgh.org

Andrew Ooi: Without Interrupting the System. Continues through July 9. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com

SLAY: Artemisia Gentileschi & Kehinde Wiley. Continues through July 10. The Frick Pittsburgh. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. Registration required. thefrickpittsburgh.org

Drawn From Experience: A Retrospective of Works by Mary Culbertson-Stark. Continues through July 23. Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Exhibition Space. 100 43rd St. Unit 107, Lawrenceville. Free. aapgh.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of here, Pittsburgh Spontaneous Horizon at here, Pittsburgh

Spontaneous Horizon. Continues through July 23. here, Pittsburgh. 527 N. Taylor Ave., North Side. Free. gallery-here.com

Zoe Zenghelis: Fields, Fragments, Fictions. Continues through July 24. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. cmoa.org

___alachian [ah-LATCH-en]: Juried Visual Arts Exhibition. Continues through July 31. SPACE. 812 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Fellowship 22. Continues through Aug. 6. Silver Eye Center for Photography. 4808 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. silvereye.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Little Girl Urn at 707 Gallery

Little Girl Urn. Continues through Aug. 7. 707 Gallery. 707 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh, 1944/1946. Continues through Aug. 7. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. cmoa.org

Aspire 2: A Retrospective of Young Talent. Continues through Aug. 7. Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org

Paola Pivi: I Want It All. Continues through Aug. 15. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with museum admission. warhol.org

Fiberart International 2022. Continues through Aug. 20. Contemporary Craft and the Brew House Association. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville and 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. contemporarycraft.org

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit. Continues through Aug. 28. Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Included with museum admission. pittsburghkids.org

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary

Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary. Continues through Sept. 18. The Frick Pittsburgh. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. Registration required. thefrickpittsburgh.org

Monet in Bloom. Continues through Sept. 25. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. 1 Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org

Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World. Continues though Oct. 30. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with regular admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Nature’s Amazing Machines. Continues through January 2023. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. carnegiemnh.org

Pittsburgh’s John Kane: The Life & Art of an American Workman. Continues through January 2023. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with regular admission. heinzhistorycenter.org

Pop-Aganda: Revolution & Iconography. Mattress Factory. Continues indefinitely. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Included with museum admission. mattress.org/pop-aganda