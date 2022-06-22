 Summer events in Pittsburgh: September 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Summer events in Pittsburgh: September 2022

click to enlarge National Aviary Hike-A-Thon - PHOTO: TED BARLETT
Photo: Ted Barlett
National Aviary Hike-A-Thon

Thu., Sept. 1

OUTDOORS • IRL
National Aviary Hike-A-Thon. Continues through Sept. 30. Registration required. Free. p2p.onecause.com/hikeathon

STAGE • IRL
The Metromaniacs. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 11. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org

STAGE • IRL
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 17. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com

Fri., Sept. 2

COMEDY • IRL
Kurtis Conner. 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $39.50-75.50. trustarts.org

Sat., Sept. 3

EVENT • IRL
Fourth Annual Celebration of Mac Miller and Spirit After Party. 3-8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Blue Slide Park. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill and Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/macmillermemoir and spiritpgh.com

click to enlarge Water Lantern Festival
Water Lantern Festival

FEST • IRL
Water Lantern Festival. 5-9 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park West, North Side. $25.99-55.99. waterlanternfestival.com/pittsburgh.php

Tue., Sept. 6

MUSIC • IRL
Interpol and Spoon: Lights, Camera, Factions Tour. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $42.50-85. All ages. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae

Wed., Sept. 7

MUSIC • IRL
An Evening With Judy Collins. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 6th St., Downtown. trustarts.org

FILM • IRL
ReelAbilities Pittsburgh Film Festival. Continues through Sept. 11. Times and locations to come. filmpittsburgh.org/pages/reelabilities

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Irish Festival - PHOTO: PITTSBURGH IRISH FESTIVAL
Photo: Pittsburgh Irish Festival
Pittsburgh Irish Festival

Fri., Sept. 9

FEST • IRL
The Pittsburgh Irish Festival step dances its way to a new location for a weekend of Celtic fun. Taking place at the Carrie Blast Furnaces, the event includes live performances, authentic Irish cuisine and drinks, vendors, and more. Visit the festival website for an updated entertainment line-up and highlights. 4-11 p.m. Continues through Sept. 11. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $16-50, free for children 12 and under. pghirishfest.org

MUSIC • IRL
Four Chord Music Festival. Continues through Sept. 10. Wild Things Park. 1 Washington Federal Way, Washington. $85-186. fourchordmusicfestival.com

FEST • IRL
Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival. 4:30-9 p.m. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $9.99-26.99. pittsburghpierogifestival.com

MUSIC • IRL
Blue Oyster Cult. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mountain View Amphitheater. 10 Rich Hill Road, Cheswick. $45. druskyentertainment.com

Sat., Sept. 10

FEST • IRL
Pittsburgh Taco Festival. 12:30-7 p.m. The Terminal. 2101 Smallman St., Strip District. $9.99-50. pghtacofest.com

ART • IRL
Plain Silk, Uncarved Wood. Continues through Nov. 5. Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Exhibition Space. 100 43rd St. Unit 107, Lawrenceville. Free. aapgh.org/upcoming-exhibitions

STAGE • IRL
Last Podcast on the Left: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. 7th St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-150. trustarts.org

Sun., Sept. 11

FEST • IRL
Tomato and Eggplant Festival and Blackberry Meadows Farm Tour. 4-6 p.m. 7115 Ridge Road, Natrona Heights. $40. sprezzaturapgh.com

COMEDY • IRL
Nick Swardson: Make Joke From Face Tour. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.50-49.50. All ages. librarymusichall.com

