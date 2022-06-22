Summer events in Pittsburgh: September 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Ted Barlett National Aviary Hike-A-Thon

Thu., Sept. 1



OUTDOORS • IRL



. Continues through Sept. 30. Registration required. Free. p2p.onecause.com/hikeathon

STAGE • IRL

The Metromaniacs. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 11. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org

STAGE • IRL

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 17. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com

Fri., Sept. 2



COMEDY • IRL



. 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $39.50-75.50. trustarts.org

Sat., Sept. 3



EVENT • IRL



. 3-8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Blue Slide Park. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill and Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/macmillermemoir and spiritpgh.com

click to enlarge Water Lantern Festival

FEST • IRL

Water Lantern Festival. 5-9 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park West, North Side. $25.99-55.99. waterlanternfestival.com/pittsburgh.php

Tue., Sept. 6



MUSIC • IRL



. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $42.50-85. All ages. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae

Wed., Sept. 7



MUSIC • IRL



. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 6th St., Downtown. trustarts.org

FILM • IRL

ReelAbilities Pittsburgh Film Festival. Continues through Sept. 11. Times and locations to come. filmpittsburgh.org/pages/reelabilities

click to enlarge Photo: Pittsburgh Irish Festival Pittsburgh Irish Festival

Fri., Sept. 9



FEST • IRL



The

step dances its way to a new location for a weekend of Celtic fun. Taking place at the

, the event includes live performances, authentic Irish cuisine and drinks, vendors, and more. Visit the festival website for an updated entertainment line-up and highlights.

MUSIC • IRL

Four Chord Music Festival. Continues through Sept. 10. Wild Things Park. 1 Washington Federal Way, Washington. $85-186. fourchordmusicfestival.com

FEST • IRL

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival. 4:30-9 p.m. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $9.99-26.99. pittsburghpierogifestival.com

MUSIC • IRL

Blue Oyster Cult. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mountain View Amphitheater. 10 Rich Hill Road, Cheswick. $45. druskyentertainment.com

Sat., Sept. 10



FEST • IRL



. 12:30-7 p.m. The Terminal. 2101 Smallman St., Strip District. $9.99-50. pghtacofest.com

ART • IRL

Plain Silk, Uncarved Wood. Continues through Nov. 5. Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Exhibition Space. 100 43rd St. Unit 107, Lawrenceville. Free. aapgh.org/upcoming-exhibitions

STAGE • IRL

Last Podcast on the Left: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. 7th St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-150. trustarts.org

Sun., Sept. 11



FEST • IRL



. 4-6 p.m. 7115 Ridge Road, Natrona Heights. $40. sprezzaturapgh.com

COMEDY • IRL

Nick Swardson: Make Joke From Face Tour. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.50-49.50. All ages. librarymusichall.com