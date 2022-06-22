Summer events in Pittsburgh: June 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., June 23
BEER • IRL
Homebrew Con. 11:30 a.m. Continues through Sun., June 25. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $299-369. Registration required. homebrewcon.org/homebrew-expo
EVENT • IRL
Inside Out. 5 p.m. Continues every Thursday and Saturday through Aug. 13. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org/inside-out
MUSIC • IRL
MCG Jazz. 4:30 p.m. Continues through July 28. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu
STAGE • IRL
PUFFS. 7 p.m. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh CLO at Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-59. pittsburghclo.org
LIT • IRL
Join local authors Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick (She Gets the Girl), Candace Opper (Certain and Impossible Events), and Brandon Getz (Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One Before) at Riverstone Books for a live reading and Q&A for Pittsburgh City Paper’s new #CPBookClub. 7 p.m. 5841 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/pittsburghcitypaper
MAGIC • IRL
Paul Gertner in Steel City Miracles. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 3. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org
STAGE • IRL
American Idol singer Clay Aiken returns to Pittsburgh with Paige Davis for The Drowsy Chaperone, the "perfect Broadway musical," according to New York Magazine. The Pittsburgh CLO production of the Tony-award-winning play promises songs, dance, and plenty of slapstick comedy. 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 26. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-90. pittsburghclo.org
STAGE • IRL
Silent Sky. 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 25. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com
FILM • IRL
Enjoy screenings under the stars during Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park. The annual event series welcomes everyone to watch free movies outdoors at various parks throughout Pittsburgh. Expect kid-friendly titles like Finding Nemo and Paw Patrol: The Movie, action-packed blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die, and classics like Singin’ in the Rain, plus many more. Continues through Aug. 31. Screenings begin at dusk. Various locations. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events/cinema
LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Mihaela Moscaliuc and Judith Vollmer. 6 p.m. Online event. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
Battle of Homestead Foundation presents The Bootleg Coal Rebellion: The Pennsylvania Miners Who Seized an Industry, 1925-1942. 7:30 p.m. Event will take place over Zoom. Registration required. Free. battleofhomestead.org
STAGE • IRL
Welcome to Night Vale: The Haunting of Night Vale. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $32.25-39.25. trustarts.org
Fri., June 24
EVENT • IRL
Great Night Gala. 6 p.m. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children's Way, North Side. $400. greatnightgala.org
MUSIC • IRL
1Hood Media presents Local Pittsburgh R&B Showcase. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu
STAGE • IRL
Tweltfh Night. 7 p.m. Continues through June 26. Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh at McKeesport Little Theatre. 1614 Coursin St., McKeesport. $10. youthshakespearepgh.org
STAGE • IRL
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel. 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 26. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. 1 Lincoln Park, Midland. $18-25. lincolnparkarts.org
MUSIC • IRL
Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour. 8 p.m. Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. 210 Racetrack Road, Washington. $22-339. livenation.com
MUSIC • IRL
Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown. 8 p.m. Continues through June 26. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $22-99. pghsymphony.org
Sat., June 25
OUTDOORS • IRL
PA Brewery Running Series. 11 a.m. Continues on Aug. 20 and Sept. 10. Sly Fox Brewery & Pub. 46 S. Fourth St., South Side. $30-100. Registration required. breweryrunningseries.com/pennsylvania
MUSIC • IRL
Metal Immortal Festival. 3 p.m. Doors at 2 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave, Millvale. $45. mrsmalls.com
MUSIC • IRL
WYEP Summer Music Festival. 3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. wyep.org/wyep-summer-music-festival-2022
MUSIC • IRL
Summer at the Station. 3-6 p.m. Continues on July 16 and Aug. 27. Wilkinsburg Train Station. 901 Hay St., Wilkinsburg. Free. bit.ly/WilkSummer
MARKET • IRL
The Saturday Night Market will kick off its five-month-long run in Market Square. The event includes the start of Downtown Pittsburgh Sound, a series of free weekly concerts taking place on the Pittsburgh City Paper Stage. Experience Mr. Small’s Acoustic Café hosted by Jeremy Caywood, which includes performances by Mirabelle Skipworth & the Brink Of, Distelfink, and Radios on the Moon. There will also be a wide variety of crafts, fashion, art, jewelry, and small-batch food from independent vendors from around the Pittsburgh area. Downtown Pittsburgh Sound continues on July 2 and July 9. 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburgh.com
MUSIC • IRL
Stars at Riverview Jazz Series. 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. Riverview Park at Observatory Hill. 159 Riverview Ave., North Side. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events
Sun., June 26
OUTDOORS • IRL
OpenStreetsPGH. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Various locations, Downtown, Strip District, and Lawrenceville. Free. openstreetspgh.org
MUSIC • IRL
Bach, Beethoven and Brunch Classical Music Series. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through July 31. Mellon Park. Fifth Ave. and Shady Ave., Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events
STAGE • IRL
South Park, Hartwood Acres, and Boyce Park will transform into Sherwood Forest as Pittsburgh Public Theater takes audiences on a theatrical journey in various Allegheny County parks for playwright Greg Banks' retelling of Robin Hood. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Continues through July 9. Multiple locations. Free. ppt.org
TALK • HYBRID
Sharing Our Story & Hello Neighbor: Stories of Motherhood in the Time of Covid. 3 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free with registration. cityofaslum.org
MUSIC • IRL
Chamber Music Pittsburgh 60th Anniversary Gala featuring The Dover Quartet. 5-9 p.m. THIS IS RED. 605 E. Ninth Ave., Munhall. $250–400. app.arts-people.com
MUSIC • IRL
Summer Sounds with Weather Permitting and Hazelwood Local. 5 p.m. Continues on July 31 and Aug. 28. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle St. and Eliza St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com
DANCE • IRL
Dancers soar outdoors during Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres. This year, the annual event, presented by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, features emerging talent from around the U.S. and Canada, as well as PBT Company dancers. See a selection of pieces throughout the evening, including “The Rose Waltz” from Beauty and the Beast and the Don Quixote pas de deux, as well as a world premiere work by choreographers Alexander Brady and Rika Okamoto. 8 p.m. Pre-show 5:30 p.m. 200 Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. Free. pbt.org/performances/hartwood
MUSIC • IRL
The Zombies: Life Is A Merry-Go-Round Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.75-69.75. All ages. librarymusichall.com
Mon., June 27
STAGE • IRL
The Rainbow Fish. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 6. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com
Tue., June 28
MUSIC • IRL
BNY Mellon presents JazzLive: Summer Lineup. 5 p.m. Continues through July 26. Backyard. 149 Eighth St., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
Thu., June 30
EVENT • IRL
Packs of furries will descend on the city once again when Anthrocon takes over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. One of the city’s most anticipated events returns after a two-year hiatus, welcoming furries from all over the world with panels, workshops, dance parties, and more. Dress in your best animal gear and get ready to have some wild fun. Continues through July 3. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $60-70. anthrocon.org
STAGE • IRL
Seussical Jr. 7 p.m. Continues through July 9. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org
STAGE • IRL
The Ladies Foursome. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 16. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com