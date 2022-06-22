Summer events in Pittsburgh: June 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Thu., June 23



BEER • IRL



. 11:30 a.m. Continues through Sun., June 25. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $299-369. Registration required. homebrewcon.org/homebrew-expo

EVENT • IRL

Inside Out. 5 p.m. Continues every Thursday and Saturday through Aug. 13. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org/inside-out

MUSIC • IRL

MCG Jazz. 4:30 p.m. Continues through July 28. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu

STAGE • IRL

PUFFS. 7 p.m. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh CLO at Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-59. pittsburghclo.org

click to enlarge Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Candace Opper, and Brandon Getz

LIT • IRL

Join local authors Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick (She Gets the Girl), Candace Opper (Certain and Impossible Events), and Brandon Getz (Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One Before) at Riverstone Books for a live reading and Q&A for Pittsburgh City Paper’s new #CPBookClub. 7 p.m. 5841 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/pittsburghcitypaper

MAGIC • IRL

Paul Gertner in Steel City Miracles. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 3. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org

STAGE • IRL

American Idol singer Clay Aiken returns to Pittsburgh with Paige Davis for The Drowsy Chaperone, the "perfect Broadway musical," according to New York Magazine. The Pittsburgh CLO production of the Tony-award-winning play promises songs, dance, and plenty of slapstick comedy. 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 26. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-90. pittsburghclo.org

STAGE • IRL

Silent Sky. 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 25. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com

FILM • IRL

Enjoy screenings under the stars during Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park. The annual event series welcomes everyone to watch free movies outdoors at various parks throughout Pittsburgh. Expect kid-friendly titles like Finding Nemo and Paw Patrol: The Movie, action-packed blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die, and classics like Singin’ in the Rain, plus many more. Continues through Aug. 31. Screenings begin at dusk. Various locations. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events/cinema

LIT • VIRTUAL

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Mihaela Moscaliuc and Judith Vollmer. 6 p.m. Online event. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

LIT • VIRTUAL

Battle of Homestead Foundation presents The Bootleg Coal Rebellion: The Pennsylvania Miners Who Seized an Industry, 1925-1942. 7:30 p.m. Event will take place over Zoom. Registration required. Free. battleofhomestead.org

STAGE • IRL

Welcome to Night Vale: The Haunting of Night Vale. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $32.25-39.25. trustarts.org

Fri., June 24



EVENT • IRL



. 6 p.m. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children's Way, North Side. $400. greatnightgala.org

MUSIC • IRL

1Hood Media presents Local Pittsburgh R&B Showcase. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

STAGE • IRL

Tweltfh Night. 7 p.m. Continues through June 26. Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh at McKeesport Little Theatre. 1614 Coursin St., McKeesport. $10. youthshakespearepgh.org

STAGE • IRL

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel. 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 26. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. 1 Lincoln Park, Midland. $18-25. lincolnparkarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Ashley Osborn Everclear

MUSIC • IRL

Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour. 8 p.m. Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. 210 Racetrack Road, Washington. $22-339. livenation.com

MUSIC • IRL

Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown. 8 p.m. Continues through June 26. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $22-99. pghsymphony.org

Sat., June 25

OUTDOORS • IRL

PA Brewery Running Series. 11 a.m. Continues on Aug. 20 and Sept. 10. Sly Fox Brewery & Pub. 46 S. Fourth St., South Side. $30-100. Registration required. breweryrunningseries.com/pennsylvania

MUSIC • IRL

Metal Immortal Festival. 3 p.m. Doors at 2 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave, Millvale. $45. mrsmalls.com

MUSIC • IRL

WYEP Summer Music Festival. 3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. wyep.org/wyep-summer-music-festival-2022

MUSIC • IRL

Summer at the Station. 3-6 p.m. Continues on July 16 and Aug. 27. Wilkinsburg Train Station. 901 Hay St., Wilkinsburg. Free. bit.ly/WilkSummer

MARKET • IRL

The Saturday Night Market will kick off its five-month-long run in Market Square. The event includes the start of Downtown Pittsburgh Sound, a series of free weekly concerts taking place on the Pittsburgh City Paper Stage. Experience Mr. Small’s Acoustic Café hosted by Jeremy Caywood, which includes performances by Mirabelle Skipworth & the Brink Of, Distelfink, and Radios on the Moon. There will also be a wide variety of crafts, fashion, art, jewelry, and small-batch food from independent vendors from around the Pittsburgh area. Downtown Pittsburgh Sound continues on July 2 and July 9. 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburgh.com

MUSIC • IRL

Stars at Riverview Jazz Series. 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. Riverview Park at Observatory Hill. 159 Riverview Ave., North Side. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events

click to enlarge Photo: BikePGH and Photographer Murphy Moschetta OpenStreetsPGH

Sun., June 26



OUTDOORS • IRL



. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Various locations, Downtown, Strip District, and Lawrenceville. Free. openstreetspgh.org

MUSIC • IRL

Bach, Beethoven and Brunch Classical Music Series. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through July 31. Mellon Park. Fifth Ave. and Shady Ave., Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events

STAGE • IRL

South Park, Hartwood Acres, and Boyce Park will transform into Sherwood Forest as Pittsburgh Public Theater takes audiences on a theatrical journey in various Allegheny County parks for playwright Greg Banks' retelling of Robin Hood. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Continues through July 9. Multiple locations. Free. ppt.org

TALK • HYBRID

Sharing Our Story & Hello Neighbor: Stories of Motherhood in the Time of Covid. 3 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free with registration. cityofaslum.org

MUSIC • IRL

Chamber Music Pittsburgh 60th Anniversary Gala featuring The Dover Quartet. 5-9 p.m. THIS IS RED. 605 E. Ninth Ave., Munhall. $250–400. app.arts-people.com

MUSIC • IRL

Summer Sounds with Weather Permitting and Hazelwood Local. 5 p.m. Continues on July 31 and Aug. 28. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle St. and Eliza St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com

DANCE • IRL

Dancers soar outdoors during Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres. This year, the annual event, presented by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, features emerging talent from around the U.S. and Canada, as well as PBT Company dancers. See a selection of pieces throughout the evening, including “The Rose Waltz” from Beauty and the Beast and the Don Quixote pas de deux, as well as a world premiere work by choreographers Alexander Brady and Rika Okamoto. 8 p.m. Pre-show 5:30 p.m. 200 Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. Free. pbt.org/performances/hartwood

click to enlarge Photo: Alex Lake The Zombies: Life Is A Merry-Go-Round Tour at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

MUSIC • IRL

The Zombies: Life Is A Merry-Go-Round Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.75-69.75. All ages. librarymusichall.com

Mon., June 27



STAGE • IRL



. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 6. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com

Tue., June 28



MUSIC • IRL



. 5 p.m. Continues through July 26. Backyard. 149 Eighth St., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mike Schwartz Anthrocon

Thu., June 30



EVENT • IRL



Packs of furries will descend on the city once again when

takes over the

. One of the city’s most anticipated events returns after a two-year hiatus, welcoming furries from all over the world with panels, workshops, dance parties, and more. Dress in your best animal gear and get ready to have some wild fun.

STAGE • IRL

Seussical Jr. 7 p.m. Continues through July 9. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org

STAGE • IRL

The Ladies Foursome. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 16. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com