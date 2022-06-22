 Summer events in Pittsburgh: June 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Summer events in Pittsburgh: June 2022

By

click to enlarge Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center - PHOTO: COURTESY OF LINCOLN PARK PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Photo: Courtesy of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Thu., June 23

BEER • IRL
Homebrew Con. 11:30 a.m. Continues through Sun., June 25. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $299-369. Registration required. homebrewcon.org/homebrew-expo

EVENT • IRL
Inside Out. 5 p.m. Continues every Thursday and Saturday through Aug. 13. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org/inside-out

MUSIC • IRL
MCG Jazz. 4:30 p.m. Continues through July 28. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu

STAGE • IRL
PUFFS. 7 p.m. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh CLO at Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-59. pittsburghclo.org

click to enlarge Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Candace Opper, and Brandon Getz
Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Candace Opper, and Brandon Getz

LIT • IRL
Join local authors Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick (She Gets the Girl), Candace Opper (Certain and Impossible Events), and Brandon Getz (Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One Before) at Riverstone Books for a live reading and Q&A for Pittsburgh City Paper’s new #CPBookClub. 7 p.m. 5841 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/pittsburghcitypaper

MAGIC • IRL
Paul Gertner in Steel City Miracles. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 3. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org

STAGE • IRL
American Idol singer Clay Aiken returns to Pittsburgh with Paige Davis for The Drowsy Chaperone, the "perfect Broadway musical," according to New York Magazine. The Pittsburgh CLO production of the Tony-award-winning play promises songs, dance, and plenty of slapstick comedy. 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 26. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-90. pittsburghclo.org

STAGE • IRL
Silent Sky. 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 25. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com

FILM • IRL
Enjoy screenings under the stars during Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park. The annual event series welcomes everyone to watch free movies outdoors at various parks throughout Pittsburgh. Expect kid-friendly titles like Finding Nemo and Paw Patrol: The Movie, action-packed blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die, and classics like Singin’ in the Rain, plus many more. Continues through Aug. 31. Screenings begin at dusk. Various locations. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events/cinema

LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Mihaela Moscaliuc and Judith Vollmer. 6 p.m. Online event. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

LIT • VIRTUAL
Battle of Homestead Foundation presents The Bootleg Coal Rebellion: The Pennsylvania Miners Who Seized an Industry, 1925-1942. 7:30 p.m. Event will take place over Zoom. Registration required. Free. battleofhomestead.org

STAGE • IRL
Welcome to Night Vale: The Haunting of Night Vale. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $32.25-39.25. trustarts.org

Fri., June 24

EVENT • IRL
Great Night Gala. 6 p.m. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children's Way, North Side. $400. greatnightgala.org

MUSIC • IRL
1Hood Media presents Local Pittsburgh R&B Showcase. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

STAGE • IRL
Tweltfh Night. 7 p.m. Continues through June 26. Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh at McKeesport Little Theatre. 1614 Coursin St., McKeesport. $10. youthshakespearepgh.org

STAGE • IRL
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel. 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 26. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. 1 Lincoln Park, Midland. $18-25. lincolnparkarts.org

click to enlarge Everclear - PHOTO: ASHLEY OSBORN
Photo: Ashley Osborn
Everclear

MUSIC • IRL
Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour. 8 p.m. Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. 210 Racetrack Road, Washington. $22-339. livenation.com

MUSIC • IRL
Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown. 8 p.m. Continues through June 26. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $22-99. pghsymphony.org

Sat., June 25
OUTDOORS • IRL
PA Brewery Running Series. 11 a.m. Continues on Aug. 20 and Sept. 10. Sly Fox Brewery & Pub. 46 S. Fourth St., South Side. $30-100. Registration required. breweryrunningseries.com/pennsylvania

MUSIC • IRL
Metal Immortal Festival. 3 p.m. Doors at 2 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave, Millvale. $45. mrsmalls.com

MUSIC • IRL
WYEP Summer Music Festival. 3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. wyep.org/wyep-summer-music-festival-2022

MUSIC • IRL
Summer at the Station. 3-6 p.m. Continues on July 16 and Aug. 27. Wilkinsburg Train Station. 901 Hay St., Wilkinsburg. Free. bit.ly/WilkSummer

MARKET • IRL
The Saturday Night Market will kick off its five-month-long run in Market Square. The event includes the start of Downtown Pittsburgh Sound, a series of free weekly concerts taking place on the Pittsburgh City Paper Stage. Experience Mr. Small’s Acoustic Café hosted by Jeremy Caywood, which includes performances by Mirabelle Skipworth & the Brink Of, Distelfink, and Radios on the Moon. There will also be a wide variety of crafts, fashion, art, jewelry, and small-batch food from independent vendors from around the Pittsburgh area. Downtown Pittsburgh Sound continues on July 2 and July 9. 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburgh.com

MUSIC • IRL
Stars at Riverview Jazz Series. 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. Riverview Park at Observatory Hill. 159 Riverview Ave., North Side. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events

click to enlarge OpenStreetsPGH - PHOTO: BIKEPGH AND PHOTOGRAPHER MURPHY MOSCHETTA
Photo: BikePGH and Photographer Murphy Moschetta
OpenStreetsPGH

Sun., June 26

OUTDOORS • IRL
OpenStreetsPGH. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Various locations, Downtown, Strip District, and Lawrenceville. Free. openstreetspgh.org

MUSIC • IRL
Bach, Beethoven and Brunch Classical Music Series. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through July 31. Mellon Park. Fifth Ave. and Shady Ave., Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events

STAGE • IRL
South Park, Hartwood Acres, and Boyce Park will transform into Sherwood Forest as Pittsburgh Public Theater takes audiences on a theatrical journey in various Allegheny County parks for playwright Greg Banks' retelling of Robin Hood. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Continues through July 9. Multiple locations. Free. ppt.org

TALK • HYBRID 
Sharing Our Story & Hello Neighbor: Stories of Motherhood in the Time of Covid. 3 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free with registration. cityofaslum.org

MUSIC • IRL
Chamber Music Pittsburgh 60th Anniversary Gala featuring The Dover Quartet. 5-9 p.m. THIS IS RED. 605 E. Ninth Ave., Munhall. $250–400. app.arts-people.com

MUSIC • IRL
Summer Sounds with Weather Permitting and Hazelwood Local. 5 p.m. Continues on July 31 and Aug. 28. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle St. and Eliza St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com

DANCE • IRL
Dancers soar outdoors during Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres. This year, the annual event, presented by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, features emerging talent from around the U.S. and Canada, as well as PBT Company dancers. See a selection of pieces throughout the evening, including “The Rose Waltz” from Beauty and the Beast and the Don Quixote pas de deux, as well as a world premiere work by choreographers Alexander Brady and Rika Okamoto. 8 p.m. Pre-show 5:30 p.m. 200 Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. Free. pbt.org/performances/hartwood

click to enlarge The Zombies: Life Is A Merry-Go-Round Tour at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - PHOTO: ALEX LAKE
Photo: Alex Lake
The Zombies: Life Is A Merry-Go-Round Tour at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

MUSIC • IRL
The Zombies: Life Is A Merry-Go-Round Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.75-69.75. All ages. librarymusichall.com

Mon., June 27

STAGE • IRL
The Rainbow Fish. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 6. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com

Tue., June 28

MUSIC • IRL
BNY Mellon presents JazzLive: Summer Lineup. 5 p.m. Continues through July 26. Backyard. 149 Eighth St., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Anthrocon - CP PHOTO: MIKE SCHWARTZ
CP Photo: Mike Schwartz
Anthrocon

Thu., June 30

EVENT • IRL
Packs of furries will descend on the city once again when Anthrocon takes over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. One of the city’s most anticipated events returns after a two-year hiatus, welcoming furries from all over the world with panels, workshops, dance parties, and more. Dress in your best animal gear and get ready to have some wild fun. Continues through July 3. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $60-70. anthrocon.org

STAGE • IRL
Seussical Jr. 7 p.m. Continues through July 9. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org

STAGE • IRL
The Ladies Foursome. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 16. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com

Trending

Tags

More from Summer Guide

Summer events in Pittsburgh: September 2022

By CP Staff

Water Lantern Festival

Summer events in Pittsburgh: August 2022

By CP Staff

Party at the Pier

Summer events in Pittsburgh: July 2022

By CP Staff

Lawrenceville Art Crawl

Summer Guide 2022: Current and Ongoing Exhibits

By CP Staff

Summer Guide 2022: Current and Ongoing Exhibits
More »
More Summer Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 22-28, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020.

A picnic for pigs, a new tropical cocktail menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Oyster Shucker, Creative Copywriter, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Oyster Shucker, Creative Copywriter, and more

By Lisa Cunningham

Harris Theater brings back 35mm screenings with Memoria

Harris Theater brings back 35mm screenings with Memoria

By Owen Gabbey

Art as Liberation showcases Black Pittsburgh artists at PNC Park

Art as Liberation showcases Black Pittsburgh artists at PNC Park

By Dontae Washington

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation