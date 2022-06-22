 Summer events in Pittsburgh: July 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Summer events in Pittsburgh: July 2022

click to enlarge Lawrenceville Art Crawl - PHOTO: COURTESY OF REDFISHBOWL
Photo: Courtesy of Redfishbowl
Lawrenceville Art Crawl

Fri., July 1

EVENT  • IRL
Eat’n Park Family Month. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. pittsburghzoo.org

ART • IRL
Pittsburgh Society of Artists: Artist’s Choice Exhibition. Continues through July 30. Manos Gallery. 320 E. 5th Ave., Tarentum. Free. pittsburghsocietyofartists.wildapricot.org

ART • IRL
Traveling Show by Renee Piechocki. Continues through Sept. 12. 820 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org

EVENT • IRL
Celebrate America. Continues through July 4. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with park admission. kennywood.com

MUSIC • IRL
Americana Concert with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum. 4141 Fifth Ave., Oakland. Free. trustarts.org

OPERA • IRL
Legends in the Limelight: Marianne Cornetti. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53-78. newhazletttheater.org

Sat., July 2

OPERA • IRL
Divas After Dark: Cabaret Concert with Young Artists. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53. newhazletttheater.org

COMEDY • IRL
Level Up Stand-Up. 9:30 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. arcadecomedytheater.com

Sun., July 3

STAGE • IRL
The Telephone. 2 p.m. Continues through July 5. Pittsburgh Festival Opera at New Hazlett. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53. pittsburghfestivalopera.org

click to enlarge Fireworks in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Fireworks in Downtown Pittsburgh

Mon., July 4

EVENT • IRL
Before the big fireworks display, the City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration promises free live music, family-friendly activities, line dancing sessions, and more. Be sure to catch a performance of Squonk Opera’s Hand to Hand, an interactive, multimedia show featuring a pair of giant hands. 4 -10 p.m. Point State Park, Downtown. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/July4

EVENT • IRL
July 4th: Explosive Science! 6-11 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $63-109. carnegiesciencecenter.org

CRUISE • IRL
4th of July Fireworks Cruise & Tour. 9-10 p.m. Board time 8:30 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $45. gatewayclipper.com

click to enlarge Vision Video at Spirit - PHOTO: OLIVIA MEAD
Photo: Olivia Mead
Vision Video at Spirit

MUSIC • IRL
Vision Video. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-18. spiritpgh.com

Tue., July 5

STAGE • IRL
Kinky Boots. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 10. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-85. pittsburghclo.org

Wed., July 6

DANCE • IRL
The Pillow Project x Fourth River presents The Space Upstairs In A Space Outside. 6 p.m. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

MAGIC • IRL
Paige Thompson in Pages of Time. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 31. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra Album Release Tour at Oaks Theater - PHOTO: MOLLIE CROWE
Photo: Mollie Crowe
Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra Album Release Tour at Oaks Theater

Fri., July 8

MUSIC • IRL
Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra Album Release Tour. 7:30 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $30 advance, $40 at the door. theoakstheater.com

MUSIC • IRL
91.3 WYEP Presents: Punchline – 25 Years. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20-30. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

STAGE • IRL
Judy Garland: An Intimate Evening with a Legend. 8 p.m. Continues through July 9. Carnegie Stage. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $5-30. carnegiestage.com

STAGE • IRL
The Cherry Orchard brings Quantum Theatre's founder and artistic director Karla Boos to the stage as Madame Ranevskaya in Libby Appel's version of Anton Chekhov's play. The performance will be outdoors near Hazelwood Green, with an optional dinner add-on, featuring pre-show eats from Italian restaurant Sprezzatura, on select performances. 8 p.m. Continues through July 31. OneValley. 4165 Blair St., Hazelwood. $18-83. quantumtheatre.com

Sat., July 9

ART • IRL
Experience the arts and cultural scene of Carnegie with new art exhibits, live music, dance performances, historical tours, hands-on demonstrations, and more. The inaugural Carnegie Arts Walk includes a demo by Pittsburgh Glass Center, live painting, and access to the fresco paintings at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church. 12-6 p.m. Various locations. Main St., Carnegie. Free. visitcarnegie.com/artswalk

STAGE • IRL
Rapunzel. 12 p.m. Pittsburgh Festival Opera at New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $8-23. pittsburghfestivalopera.org

ART • IRL
Lawrenceville Art Crawl. 2-9 p.m. Various locations, Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/redfishbowl/events

DANCE • IRL
Drag N’ Dance with Shana Simmons Dance. 6-9 p.m. Mill 19. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. $25-45. shanasimmonsdance.com

MUSIC • IRL
Jurassic Park in Concert with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. Continues through July 10. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. pghsymphony.org

Mon., July 11

STAGE • IRL
The Frog Princess. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 20. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com

Tue., July 12

STAGE • IRL
Godspell. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 17. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-85. pittsburghclo.org

Wed., July 13

MUSIC • IRL
Third Eye Blind: Summer Gods Tour. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $4950-99. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae

Thu., July 14

MUSIC • IRL
Black Music Festival. 11 a.m. Continues through July 17. Point State Park and Market Square, Downtown. Free. wpajuneteenth.com/blank-page

LIT • IRL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Suzanne Simard. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $22. pittsburghlectures.org

KIDS • IRL
The Little Mermen - The Ultimate Disney Party Band. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $17-20. All ages. druskyentertainment.com

click to enlarge Picklesburgh - CP PHOTO: STEVEN CARUSO
CP Photo: Steven Caruso
Picklesburgh

Fri., July 15

FOOD • IRL
Picklesburgh. Schedule and location to be announced. Continues through July 17. Downtown. Free. picklesburgh.com

LIT • IRL
1Hood Media presents Slam Poetry and Open Mic. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

STAGE • IRL
The Importance of Being Earnest. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Pittsburgh Savoyards. 523 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. $15. pittsburghsavoyards.org

Sat., July 16

EVENT • IRL
AWCommunity Day: S.T.E.A.M. Family Day. 12 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

EVENT • IRL
House Party: A Benefit for Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $50-250 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org

EVENT • IRL
Night in the Tropics: Vintage Vacation. 7-11 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $95-155. 21 and over. aviary.org

Sun, July 17

COMEDY • IRL
Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $56-680.25. ppgpaintsarena.com

Tue., July 19

MUSIC • IRL
Sad Summer Festival. 1:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $44-49. All ages. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae

MUSIC • IRL
New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour with Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $28.45-182.25. ppgpaintsarena.com

LIT • IRL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Ruth Ware. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $35. pittsburghlectures.org

Wed., July 20

STAGE • IRL
Love Letters. 8 p.m. Continues through July 24. Pittsburgh Public Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. ppt.org

Tekko - CP PHOTO: JAKE MYSLIWCZYK
CP Photo: Jake Mysliwczyk
Tekko

Thu., July 21

EVENT • IRL
Celebrate all things anime when Tekko returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The Japanese pop culture festival presents a whole weekend of music, fashion, gaming, and more. Dress as your favorite character and join the cosplay contest, or party the night away to the best dance music from Japan and aboard. Continues through July 24. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $50-150. tekko.us

LIT • IRL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Jen Spyra. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

STAGE • IRL
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 31. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org

STAGE • IRL
A Bad Year for Tomatoes. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com

Fri., July 22

MUSIC • IRL
1Hood Media presents Hip Hop. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

EVENT • IRL
Summer Fridays at the Frick. 6:30 p.m. Continues on Aug. 19 and Sept. 2. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org

click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival - CP PHOTO: JARED MURPHY
CP Photo: Jared Murphy
Deutschtown Music Festival

FEST • IRL
Deutschtown Music Festival. Over 500 bands, 100 art vendors, and more than 50 food trucks will once again transform Deutschtown into one of the biggest party spots of the summer. The three-day festival features 50 separate stages spread throughout the North Side neighborhood, promising a wide variety of musical genres and entertainment for nearly everyone. Continues through July 24. Various locations, North Side. Free. deutschtownmusicfestival.com

FILM • IRL
Movie Night on the Lawn. 7 p.m. Continues on Aug. 19. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle St. and Eliza St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com

Sat., July 23

RACE • IRL
Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. 9 a.m. Continues through July 24. Schenley Park. Schenley Drive and Darlington Road, Oakland. Free. pvgp.org

Centennial Gala. 6 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $177.25. awaacc.org

STAGE • IRL
Discover the true meaning of the “American Dream” in Throughline Theatre Company’s production of A View from the Bridge, a story of a man who loses control after someone close to him falls for an undocumented immigrant. Audiences, be warned: This Arthur Miller drama includes violence, blood, incest, and homophobia, and is only recommended for ages 13 and over. 8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. Carnegie Stage. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $5-10. throughlinetheatre.org

Sun., July 24

COMEDY • IRL
Fans of Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! should pencil in this upcoming show at Roxian Theatre. Comedian and actor Tim Heidecker will bring his two-act tour, featuring both comedy and music, to Pittsburgh with a performance that includes his "No More Bullshit" stand-up character and songs with backing from The Very Good Band. 6 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $37.50-107.50. timheidecker.com/live

Mon., July 25

STAGE • IRL
Winnie the Pooh. 6:30 p.m. July 25-Aug. 3. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre at South Park. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com

MUSIC • IRL
Chita: A Legendary Celebration. 7 p.m. Continues through July 26. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $70. trustarts.org

Tue., July 26

STAGE • IRL
A Chorus Line. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-90. pittsburghclo.org

click to enlarge AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival - PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMERISERV FLOOD CITY MUSIC FESTIVAL
Photo: Courtesy of AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival
AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival

Fri., July 29

MUSIC • IRL
See big names and local favorites when the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival takes over Peoples Natural Gas Park. Headlined by 1990s hitmakers The Spin Doctors and New Jersey quintet Railroad Earth, the festival showcases a wide range of acts playing blues, acoustic rock, funk, bluegrass, and more. Included in the lineup are soul-driven dance rock band The Fritz, Pittsburgh-based Americana folk group Buffalo Rose, and Silver Screen from Johnstown, Pa., among many others. 2 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Continues through July 30. 90 Johns St., Johnstown. $25-75. floodcitymusic.com

EVENT • IRL
Jurassic Park After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org/event/july-after-dark

DANCE • IRL
slowdanger presents Resonant Body. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

DRINKS • IRL
Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $50-65. pittsburghbeerfest.com

SPORTS • IRL
Prepare for a night of nonstop Pittsburghese during Yinzerpalooza at PNC Park as the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Come for the ballgame, local celebrity appearances, and a pierogi eating contest, and stay for a postgame concert from local favorite, The Clarks. 7:05 p.m. $25-302. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. mlb.com

DANCE • IRL
Dance Africa: Pittsburgh. 8 p.m. Continues through July 31. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $15-30 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org

Sat., July 30

KIDS • IRL
Dino & Dragon Stroll. 9:45 a.m. Continues through July 31. Monroeville Convention and Events Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $24.99-26.99, free for children 2 and under and veterans. dinostroll.com/events/pittsburgh-pa

BEER • IRL
Pittsburgh Mixed Culture with Cinderlands Beer and Trace Brewing. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Freedom Farms Event Center. 434 Overbrook Road, Valencia. $15-100. pghmixedculture.com

MUSIC • IRL
Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival. 12 p.m. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh Shrine Center. 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick. $35-60. pghbluesrootsfest.com

click to enlarge Gov’t Mule - PHOTO: JAY SANSONE
Photo: Jay Sansone
Gov’t Mule

Sun., July 31

MUSIC • IRL
Willie Nelson will present his Outlaw Music Festival Tour at The Pavilion at Star Lake, and he’s bringing a few friends. See Willie along with ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and other big names in rock and alt-country. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. $29.50-279.50. blackbirdpresents.com

