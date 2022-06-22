Summer events in Pittsburgh: July 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Redfishbowl Lawrenceville Art Crawl

Fri., July 1



. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. pittsburghzoo.org

Pittsburgh Society of Artists: Artist’s Choice Exhibition. Continues through July 30. Manos Gallery. 320 E. 5th Ave., Tarentum. Free. pittsburghsocietyofartists.wildapricot.org

Traveling Show by Renee Piechocki. Continues through Sept. 12. 820 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org

Celebrate America. Continues through July 4. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with park admission. kennywood.com

Americana Concert with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum. 4141 Fifth Ave., Oakland. Free. trustarts.org

Legends in the Limelight: Marianne Cornetti. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53-78. newhazletttheater.org

Sat., July 2



. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53. newhazletttheater.org

Level Up Stand-Up. 9:30 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. arcadecomedytheater.com

Sun., July 3



. 2 p.m. Continues through July 5. Pittsburgh Festival Opera at New Hazlett. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53. pittsburghfestivalopera.org

click to enlarge CP photo: Lisa Cunningham Fireworks in Downtown Pittsburgh

Mon., July 4



Before the big fireworks display, the

promises free live music, family-friendly activities, line dancing sessions, and more. Be sure to catch a performance of Squonk Opera’s

, an interactive, multimedia show featuring a pair of giant hands.

July 4th: Explosive Science! 6-11 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $63-109. carnegiesciencecenter.org

4th of July Fireworks Cruise & Tour. 9-10 p.m. Board time 8:30 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $45. gatewayclipper.com

click to enlarge Photo: Olivia Mead Vision Video at Spirit

Vision Video. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-18. spiritpgh.com

Tue., July 5



s. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 10. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-85. . 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 10. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-85. pittsburghclo.org

Wed., July 6



. 6 p.m. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

Paige Thompson in Pages of Time. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 31. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Mollie Crowe Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra Album Release Tour at Oaks Theater

Fri., July 8



. 7:30 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $30 advance, $40 at the door. theoakstheater.com

91.3 WYEP Presents: Punchline – 25 Years. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20-30. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Judy Garland: An Intimate Evening with a Legend. 8 p.m. Continues through July 9. Carnegie Stage. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $5-30. carnegiestage.com

The Cherry Orchard brings Quantum Theatre's founder and artistic director Karla Boos to the stage as Madame Ranevskaya in Libby Appel's version of Anton Chekhov's play. The performance will be outdoors near Hazelwood Green, with an optional dinner add-on, featuring pre-show eats from Italian restaurant Sprezzatura, on select performances. 8 p.m. Continues through July 31. OneValley. 4165 Blair St., Hazelwood. $18-83. quantumtheatre.com

Sat., July 9



Experience the arts and cultural scene of Carnegie with new art exhibits, live music, dance performances, historical tours, hands-on demonstrations, and more. The inaugural

includes a demo by Pittsburgh Glass Center, live painting, and access to the fresco paintings at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church.

Rapunzel. 12 p.m. Pittsburgh Festival Opera at New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $8-23. pittsburghfestivalopera.org

Lawrenceville Art Crawl. 2-9 p.m. Various locations, Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/redfishbowl/events

Drag N’ Dance with Shana Simmons Dance. 6-9 p.m. Mill 19. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. $25-45. shanasimmonsdance.com

Jurassic Park in Concert with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. Continues through July 10. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. pghsymphony.org

Mon., July 11



. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 20. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com

Tue., July 12



. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 17. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-85. pittsburghclo.org

Wed., July 13



. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $4950-99. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae

Thu., July 14



. 11 a.m. Continues through July 17. Point State Park and Market Square, Downtown. Free. wpajuneteenth.com/blank-page

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Suzanne Simard. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $22. pittsburghlectures.org

The Little Mermen - The Ultimate Disney Party Band. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $17-20. All ages. druskyentertainment.com

click to enlarge CP Photo: Steven Caruso Picklesburgh

Fri., July 15



. Schedule and location to be announced. Continues through July 17. Downtown. Free. picklesburgh.com

1Hood Media presents Slam Poetry and Open Mic. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

The Importance of Being Earnest. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Pittsburgh Savoyards. 523 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. $15. pittsburghsavoyards.org

Sat., July 16



. 12 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

House Party: A Benefit for Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $50-250 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org

Night in the Tropics: Vintage Vacation. 7-11 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $95-155. 21 and over. aviary.org

Sun, July 17



. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $56-680.25. ppgpaintsarena.com

Tue., July 19



. 1:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $44-49. All ages. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae

New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour with Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $28.45-182.25. ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Ruth Ware. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $35. pittsburghlectures.org

Wed., July 20



. 8 p.m. Continues through July 24. Pittsburgh Public Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. ppt.org

CP Photo: Jake Mysliwczyk Tekko

Thu., July 21



Celebrate all things anime when

returns to the

. The Japanese pop culture festival presents a whole weekend of music, fashion, gaming, and more. Dress as your favorite character and join the cosplay contest, or party the night away to the best dance music from Japan and aboard.

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Jen Spyra. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 31. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org

A Bad Year for Tomatoes. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com

Fri., July 22



. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

Summer Fridays at the Frick. 6:30 p.m. Continues on Aug. 19 and Sept. 2. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Murphy Deutschtown Music Festival

Deutschtown Music Festival. Over 500 bands, 100 art vendors, and more than 50 food trucks will once again transform Deutschtown into one of the biggest party spots of the summer. The three-day festival features 50 separate stages spread throughout the North Side neighborhood, promising a wide variety of musical genres and entertainment for nearly everyone. Continues through July 24. Various locations, North Side. Free. deutschtownmusicfestival.com

Movie Night on the Lawn. 7 p.m. Continues on Aug. 19. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle St. and Eliza St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com

Sat., July 23



. 9 a.m. Continues through July 24. Schenley Park. Schenley Drive and Darlington Road, Oakland. Free. pvgp.org

Centennial Gala. 6 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $177.25. awaacc.org

Discover the true meaning of the “American Dream” in Throughline Theatre Company’s production of A View from the Bridge, a story of a man who loses control after someone close to him falls for an undocumented immigrant. Audiences, be warned: This Arthur Miller drama includes violence, blood, incest, and homophobia, and is only recommended for ages 13 and over. 8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. Carnegie Stage. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $5-10. throughlinetheatre.org

Sun., July 24



Fans of

should pencil in this upcoming show at

. Comedian and actor

will bring his two-act tour, featuring both comedy and music, to Pittsburgh with a performance that includes his "No More Bullshit" stand-up character and songs with backing from The Very Good Band.

Mon., July 25



. 6:30 p.m. July 25-Aug. 3. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre at South Park. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com

Chita: A Legendary Celebration. 7 p.m. Continues through July 26. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $70. trustarts.org

Tue., July 26



. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-90. pittsburghclo.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival

Fri., July 29



See big names and local favorites when the

takes over

. Headlined by 1990s hitmakers The Spin Doctors and New Jersey quintet Railroad Earth, the festival showcases a wide range of acts playing blues, acoustic rock, funk, bluegrass, and more. Included in the lineup are soul-driven dance rock band The Fritz, Pittsburgh-based Americana folk group Buffalo Rose, and Silver Screen from Johnstown, Pa., among many others.

Jurassic Park After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org/event/july-after-dark

slowdanger presents Resonant Body. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu

Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $50-65. pittsburghbeerfest.com

Prepare for a night of nonstop Pittsburghese during Yinzerpalooza at PNC Park as the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Come for the ballgame, local celebrity appearances, and a pierogi eating contest, and stay for a postgame concert from local favorite, The Clarks. 7:05 p.m. $25-302. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. mlb.com

Dance Africa: Pittsburgh. 8 p.m. Continues through July 31. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $15-30 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org

Sat., July 30



. 9:45 a.m. Continues through July 31. Monroeville Convention and Events Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $24.99-26.99, free for children 2 and under and veterans. dinostroll.com/events/pittsburgh-pa

Pittsburgh Mixed Culture with Cinderlands Beer and Trace Brewing. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Freedom Farms Event Center. 434 Overbrook Road, Valencia. $15-100. pghmixedculture.com

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival. 12 p.m. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh Shrine Center. 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick. $35-60. pghbluesrootsfest.com

click to enlarge Photo: Jay Sansone Gov’t Mule

Sun., July 31



Willie Nelson will present his

at

, and he’s bringing a few friends. See Willie along with ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and other big names in rock and alt-country. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. $29.50-279.50.