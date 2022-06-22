Summer events in Pittsburgh: July 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Fri., July 1
EVENT • IRL
Eat’n Park Family Month. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. pittsburghzoo.org
ART • IRL
Pittsburgh Society of Artists: Artist’s Choice Exhibition. Continues through July 30. Manos Gallery. 320 E. 5th Ave., Tarentum. Free. pittsburghsocietyofartists.wildapricot.org
ART • IRL
Traveling Show by Renee Piechocki. Continues through Sept. 12. 820 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org
EVENT • IRL
Celebrate America. Continues through July 4. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with park admission. kennywood.com
MUSIC • IRL
Americana Concert with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum. 4141 Fifth Ave., Oakland. Free. trustarts.org
OPERA • IRL
Legends in the Limelight: Marianne Cornetti. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53-78. newhazletttheater.org
Sat., July 2
OPERA • IRL
Divas After Dark: Cabaret Concert with Young Artists. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53. newhazletttheater.org
COMEDY • IRL
Level Up Stand-Up. 9:30 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. arcadecomedytheater.com
Sun., July 3
STAGE • IRL
The Telephone. 2 p.m. Continues through July 5. Pittsburgh Festival Opera at New Hazlett. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53. pittsburghfestivalopera.org
Mon., July 4
EVENT • IRL
Before the big fireworks display, the City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration promises free live music, family-friendly activities, line dancing sessions, and more. Be sure to catch a performance of Squonk Opera’s Hand to Hand, an interactive, multimedia show featuring a pair of giant hands. 4 -10 p.m. Point State Park, Downtown. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/July4
EVENT • IRL
July 4th: Explosive Science! 6-11 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $63-109. carnegiesciencecenter.org
CRUISE • IRL
4th of July Fireworks Cruise & Tour. 9-10 p.m. Board time 8:30 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $45. gatewayclipper.com
MUSIC • IRL
Vision Video. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-18. spiritpgh.com
Tue., July 5
STAGE • IRL
Kinky Boots. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 10. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-85. pittsburghclo.org
Wed., July 6
DANCE • IRL
The Pillow Project x Fourth River presents The Space Upstairs In A Space Outside. 6 p.m. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu
MAGIC • IRL
Paige Thompson in Pages of Time. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 31. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org
Fri., July 8
MUSIC • IRL
Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra Album Release Tour. 7:30 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $30 advance, $40 at the door. theoakstheater.com
MUSIC • IRL
91.3 WYEP Presents: Punchline – 25 Years. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20-30. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
STAGE • IRL
Judy Garland: An Intimate Evening with a Legend. 8 p.m. Continues through July 9. Carnegie Stage. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $5-30. carnegiestage.com
STAGE • IRL
The Cherry Orchard brings Quantum Theatre's founder and artistic director Karla Boos to the stage as Madame Ranevskaya in Libby Appel's version of Anton Chekhov's play. The performance will be outdoors near Hazelwood Green, with an optional dinner add-on, featuring pre-show eats from Italian restaurant Sprezzatura, on select performances. 8 p.m. Continues through July 31. OneValley. 4165 Blair St., Hazelwood. $18-83. quantumtheatre.com
Sat., July 9
ART • IRL
Experience the arts and cultural scene of Carnegie with new art exhibits, live music, dance performances, historical tours, hands-on demonstrations, and more. The inaugural Carnegie Arts Walk includes a demo by Pittsburgh Glass Center, live painting, and access to the fresco paintings at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church. 12-6 p.m. Various locations. Main St., Carnegie. Free. visitcarnegie.com/artswalk
STAGE • IRL
Rapunzel. 12 p.m. Pittsburgh Festival Opera at New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $8-23. pittsburghfestivalopera.org
ART • IRL
Lawrenceville Art Crawl. 2-9 p.m. Various locations, Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/redfishbowl/events
DANCE • IRL
Drag N’ Dance with Shana Simmons Dance. 6-9 p.m. Mill 19. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. $25-45. shanasimmonsdance.com
MUSIC • IRL
Jurassic Park in Concert with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. Continues through July 10. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. pghsymphony.org
Mon., July 11
STAGE • IRL
The Frog Princess. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 20. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com
Tue., July 12
STAGE • IRL
Godspell. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 17. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-85. pittsburghclo.org
Wed., July 13
MUSIC • IRL
Third Eye Blind: Summer Gods Tour. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $4950-99. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae
Thu., July 14
MUSIC • IRL
Black Music Festival. 11 a.m. Continues through July 17. Point State Park and Market Square, Downtown. Free. wpajuneteenth.com/blank-page
LIT • IRL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Suzanne Simard. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $22. pittsburghlectures.org
KIDS • IRL
The Little Mermen - The Ultimate Disney Party Band. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $17-20. All ages. druskyentertainment.com
Fri., July 15
FOOD • IRL
Picklesburgh. Schedule and location to be announced. Continues through July 17. Downtown. Free. picklesburgh.com
LIT • IRL
1Hood Media presents Slam Poetry and Open Mic. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu
STAGE • IRL
The Importance of Being Earnest. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Pittsburgh Savoyards. 523 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. $15. pittsburghsavoyards.org
Sat., July 16
EVENT • IRL
AWCommunity Day: S.T.E.A.M. Family Day. 12 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
EVENT • IRL
House Party: A Benefit for Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $50-250 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org
EVENT • IRL
Night in the Tropics: Vintage Vacation. 7-11 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $95-155. 21 and over. aviary.org
Sun, July 17
COMEDY • IRL
Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $56-680.25. ppgpaintsarena.com
Tue., July 19
MUSIC • IRL
Sad Summer Festival. 1:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $44-49. All ages. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae
MUSIC • IRL
New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour with Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $28.45-182.25. ppgpaintsarena.com
LIT • IRL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Ruth Ware. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $35. pittsburghlectures.org
Wed., July 20
STAGE • IRL
Love Letters. 8 p.m. Continues through July 24. Pittsburgh Public Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. ppt.org
Thu., July 21
EVENT • IRL
Celebrate all things anime when Tekko returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The Japanese pop culture festival presents a whole weekend of music, fashion, gaming, and more. Dress as your favorite character and join the cosplay contest, or party the night away to the best dance music from Japan and aboard. Continues through July 24. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $50-150. tekko.us
LIT • IRL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Jen Spyra. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org
STAGE • IRL
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 31. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org
STAGE • IRL
A Bad Year for Tomatoes. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com
Fri., July 22
MUSIC • IRL
1Hood Media presents Hip Hop. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu
EVENT • IRL
Summer Fridays at the Frick. 6:30 p.m. Continues on Aug. 19 and Sept. 2. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org
FEST • IRL
Deutschtown Music Festival. Over 500 bands, 100 art vendors, and more than 50 food trucks will once again transform Deutschtown into one of the biggest party spots of the summer. The three-day festival features 50 separate stages spread throughout the North Side neighborhood, promising a wide variety of musical genres and entertainment for nearly everyone. Continues through July 24. Various locations, North Side. Free. deutschtownmusicfestival.com
FILM • IRL
Movie Night on the Lawn. 7 p.m. Continues on Aug. 19. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle St. and Eliza St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com
Sat., July 23
RACE • IRL
Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. 9 a.m. Continues through July 24. Schenley Park. Schenley Drive and Darlington Road, Oakland. Free. pvgp.org
Centennial Gala. 6 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $177.25. awaacc.org
STAGE • IRL
Discover the true meaning of the “American Dream” in Throughline Theatre Company’s production of A View from the Bridge, a story of a man who loses control after someone close to him falls for an undocumented immigrant. Audiences, be warned: This Arthur Miller drama includes violence, blood, incest, and homophobia, and is only recommended for ages 13 and over. 8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. Carnegie Stage. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $5-10. throughlinetheatre.org
Sun., July 24
COMEDY • IRL
Fans of Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! should pencil in this upcoming show at Roxian Theatre. Comedian and actor Tim Heidecker will bring his two-act tour, featuring both comedy and music, to Pittsburgh with a performance that includes his "No More Bullshit" stand-up character and songs with backing from The Very Good Band. 6 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $37.50-107.50. timheidecker.com/live
Mon., July 25
STAGE • IRL
Winnie the Pooh. 6:30 p.m. July 25-Aug. 3. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre at South Park. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com
MUSIC • IRL
Chita: A Legendary Celebration. 7 p.m. Continues through July 26. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $70. trustarts.org
Tue., July 26
STAGE • IRL
A Chorus Line. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh CLO at Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-90. pittsburghclo.org
Fri., July 29
MUSIC • IRL
See big names and local favorites when the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival takes over Peoples Natural Gas Park. Headlined by 1990s hitmakers The Spin Doctors and New Jersey quintet Railroad Earth, the festival showcases a wide range of acts playing blues, acoustic rock, funk, bluegrass, and more. Included in the lineup are soul-driven dance rock band The Fritz, Pittsburgh-based Americana folk group Buffalo Rose, and Silver Screen from Johnstown, Pa., among many others. 2 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Continues through July 30. 90 Johns St., Johnstown. $25-75. floodcitymusic.com
EVENT • IRL
Jurassic Park After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org/event/july-after-dark
DANCE • IRL
slowdanger presents Resonant Body. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu
DRINKS • IRL
Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest. 6:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $50-65. pittsburghbeerfest.com
SPORTS • IRL
Prepare for a night of nonstop Pittsburghese during Yinzerpalooza at PNC Park as the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Come for the ballgame, local celebrity appearances, and a pierogi eating contest, and stay for a postgame concert from local favorite, The Clarks. 7:05 p.m. $25-302. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. mlb.com
DANCE • IRL
Dance Africa: Pittsburgh. 8 p.m. Continues through July 31. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $15-30 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org
Sat., July 30
KIDS • IRL
Dino & Dragon Stroll. 9:45 a.m. Continues through July 31. Monroeville Convention and Events Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $24.99-26.99, free for children 2 and under and veterans. dinostroll.com/events/pittsburgh-pa
BEER • IRL
Pittsburgh Mixed Culture with Cinderlands Beer and Trace Brewing. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Freedom Farms Event Center. 434 Overbrook Road, Valencia. $15-100. pghmixedculture.com
MUSIC • IRL
Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival. 12 p.m. Continues through July 31. Pittsburgh Shrine Center. 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick. $35-60. pghbluesrootsfest.com
Sun., July 31
MUSIC • IRL
Willie Nelson will present his Outlaw Music Festival Tour at The Pavilion at Star Lake, and he’s bringing a few friends. See Willie along with ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and other big names in rock and alt-country. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. $29.50-279.50. blackbirdpresents.com