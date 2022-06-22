Summer events in Pittsburgh: August 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Tue., Aug. 2
MUSIC • IRL
Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sell-Out Tour with Travis Barker and Willow. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $28-499. ppgpaintsarena.com
Thu., Aug. 4
LIT • IRL
PulpFest celebrates 50 years of genre fiction at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh – Cranberry. The event appeals to fans of pulp magazines from the early 20th century that featured hardboiled detective, science fiction, horror, Western, and fantasy stories. This year’s programming line-up includes talks on Conan creator Robert E. Howard, Fiction House comic books, and Ernest Hemingway and Dashiel Hammett, as well as movie screenings, panels, and 200 lots of “pop culture material.” 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Continues through Aug. 7. 910 Sheraton Drive, Cranberry Township. $25-70, free for children 15 and under. Registration and membership required. pulpfest.com
Fri., Aug. 5
SPORTS • IRL
GAMMA Sports Pickleball Classic. Continues through Aug. 7. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Visit the website for updates. Registration required. pickleballclassic.org
FOOD • IRL
Cool off in a festival atmosphere during Food & Drink Frenzy days at Sandcastle Waterpark. In between your trips down the lazy river, enjoy live DJs, and refreshments from food trucks and breweries every Friday and Saturday this summer. Continues through Sept. 17. 1000 Sandcastle Drive, Homestead. $34.99-59.99. sandcastlewaterpark.com
MUSIC • IRL
Charli XCX: CRASH The Live Tour. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $34.50-85. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae
Sat., Aug. 6
EVENT • IRL
Fall Fantasy Parades. Continues through Aug. 21. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with park admission. kennywood.com
MARKET • IRL
Handmade Arcade Moonrise Maker Market. 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. handmadearcade.org/moonrisemarket
Sun., Aug. 7
MUSIC • IRL
Reservoir of Jazz. 5-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28. Highland Park. Highland Ave. and Reservoir Drive, Highland Park. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events
DANCE • IRL
Summer Soul Line Dancing. 7-9 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28. Highland Park. Highland Ave. and Reservoir Drive, Highland Park. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events
Mon., Aug. 8
STAGE • IRL
The White Cat. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 17. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre at South Park. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com
Tue., Aug. 9
STAGE • IRL
Sister Act. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 14. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-85. pittsburghclo.org
Wed., Aug. 10
MAGIC • IRL
Guy Hollingworth in The Expert at the Card Table. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org
Thu., Aug. 11
STAGE • IRL
Pippin. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 21. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org
STAGE • IRL
The Sunshine Boys. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com
Fri., Aug. 12
STAGE • IRL
Hop a ride with the drivers who were taking folks around long before Uber when Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company performs August Wilson’s drama Jitney. Last performed by Pittsburgh Playwrights in 2010, Jitney tells the story of the very neighborhood in which it will be staged. 8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 18. August Wilson House. 1727 Bedford Ave., Hill District. $42.50-50. pghplaywrights.org
FEST • IRL
Asian Lantern Festival. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 30. Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $14.95-22.95. pittsburghzoo.org
Sat., Aug. 13
DANCE • IRL
The Alloy School Showcase & Let’s Move Family Dance Party. 10 a.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $5-20 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org
FEST • IRL
Barrel & Flow Fest. Pittsburgh’s annual Black beer festival, invites folks to “vibe and imbibe” with exclusive collaborations from Black breweries, artists, small businesses, and DJs and bands from across the country. 12-9 p.m. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. $25-200. barrelandflow.com
MUSIC • IRL
Get ready to skank when Steel City Ska Fest comes to Spirit. Presented by Pittsburgh SKA and Some Die Nameless, the lineup includes Soulios and The Burnrides, as well as New York City’s own The Toasters, Raggacore act Pilfers, New Orleans ska-punk band Joystick, and The Irritating Stick, a Pittsburgh band set to reunite and perform for the first time in 20 years. 5:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25, $30 day of show. All ages. spiritpgh.com
Thu., Aug. 18
FEST • IRL
Expect big crowds in Bloomfield when Little Italy Days returns for four days, bringing food vendors, bocce, and bands to Liberty Avenue. 6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 21. Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Street, Bloomfield. Free. littleitalydays.com
Fri., Aug. 19
STAGE • IRL
Grand Hotel the Musical. 8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $23-38. frontporchpgh.com
Sat., Aug. 20
FEST • IRL
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 25. 112 Renaissance Lane, West Newton. Price tbd. pittsburghrenfest.com
MUSIC • IRL
Rock Reggae and Relief Festival. 12-11 p.m. 200 Block of Forbes Avenue, Downtown. $60-250. rockreggaerelief.com
MARKET • IRL
Allegheny City Brewing Co. will serve up more than beer when it hosts the Wish You Were Here pop-up market. Presented by Sixways Markets, the two-day outdoor event includes vintage and handmade goods, food, music, and, of course, craft beer. Vendor applications are still open for local sellers, so become part of this market while you still can. 12-6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 21. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. All ages. sixwaysmarkets.com
Fri., Aug. 26
DANCE • IRL
PearlDiving Showcase with PearlArts. 7:30 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $15-30 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org
EVENT • IRL
Rock your best look for a good cause when Riverlife presents Party at the Pier: Green Envy. Taking place at the Rivers Casino Amphitheater, the annual fundraising fete promises to “transport guests to a verdant, lush, and mysterious environment” as they enjoy themed food and drink, live music and dancing, pop-up performances, and complimentary cruises on the Gateway Clipper. The event, which supports riverfront improvement projects, will also spotlight Olive Sprig, PPG Paints’ “Color of the Year,” so make sure to wear something green. 7:30-11 p.m. $90-250. 777 Casino Drive, North Side. partyatthepier.com
MUSIC • IRL
The Emo Band: Emo and Pop Punk Live Band Karaoke Party. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. 21 and over. $15. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Aug. 27
FEST • IRL
Shadyside...The Art Festival on Walnut Street. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28. 739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. Free. artfestival.com/cities/pittsburgh
FEST • IRL
Pittsburgh VegFest, one of the region’s best food festivals, especially for vegetarians and vegans, returns to the North Side. Expect live music, yoga, cooking demonstrations, and tons of delicious plant-based food from local restaurants. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Allegheny Commons East, North Side. Free. pittsburghvegfest.org
Mon., Aug. 29
WRESTLING • IRL
WWE Monday Night Raw. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $20-550. ppgpaintsarena.com
Tue., Aug. 30
MUSIC • IRL
Corey Feldman with Mark Ferrari. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $23-25. druskyentertainment.com
Wed., Aug. 31
MUSIC • IRL
Twenty One Pilots: The Icy Tour. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $37-190. ppgpaintsarena.com