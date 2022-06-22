Summer events in Pittsburgh: August 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Rose Colored Creative Party at the Pier

Tue., Aug. 2



MUSIC • IRL



. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $28-499. ppgpaintsarena.com

Thu., Aug. 4



LIT • IRL



celebrates 50 years of genre fiction at

. The event appeals to fans of pulp magazines from the early 20th century that featured hardboiled detective, science fiction, horror, Western, and fantasy stories. This year’s programming line-up includes talks on

creator Robert E. Howard, Fiction House comic books, and Ernest Hemingway and Dashiel Hammett, as well as movie screenings, panels, and 200 lots of “pop culture material.”

Fri., Aug. 5



SPORTS • IRL



. Continues through Aug. 7. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Visit the website for updates. Registration required. pickleballclassic.org

FOOD • IRL

Cool off in a festival atmosphere during Food & Drink Frenzy days at Sandcastle Waterpark. In between your trips down the lazy river, enjoy live DJs, and refreshments from food trucks and breweries every Friday and Saturday this summer. Continues through Sept. 17. 1000 Sandcastle Drive, Homestead. $34.99-59.99. sandcastlewaterpark.com

MUSIC • IRL

Charli XCX: CRASH The Live Tour. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $34.50-85. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae

Sat., Aug. 6



EVENT • IRL



. Continues through Aug. 21. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with park admission. kennywood.com

MARKET • IRL

Handmade Arcade Moonrise Maker Market. 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. handmadearcade.org/moonrisemarket

Sun., Aug. 7



MUSIC • IRL



. 5-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28. Highland Park. Highland Ave. and Reservoir Drive, Highland Park. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events

DANCE • IRL

Summer Soul Line Dancing. 7-9 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28. Highland Park. Highland Ave. and Reservoir Drive, Highland Park. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events

Mon., Aug. 8



STAGE • IRL



. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 17. South Park Theatre’s Children Theatre at South Park. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $5. southparktheatre.com

Tue., Aug. 9



STAGE • IRL



. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 14. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-85. pittsburghclo.org

Wed., Aug. 10



MAGIC • IRL



. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org

Thu., Aug. 11



STAGE • IRL



. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 21. Little Lake Theatre Company. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org

STAGE • IRL

The Sunshine Boys. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. South Park Theatre. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com

Fri., Aug. 12



STAGE • IRL



Hop a ride with the drivers who were taking folks around long before Uber when

performs August Wilson’s drama

. Last performed by Pittsburgh Playwrights in 2010,

tells the story of the very neighborhood in which it will be staged.

FEST • IRL

Asian Lantern Festival. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 30. Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $14.95-22.95. pittsburghzoo.org

Sat., Aug. 13



DANCE • IRL



. 10 a.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $5-20 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org

click to enlarge CP Photo: Owen Gabbey Barrel & Flow Fest

FEST • IRL

Barrel & Flow Fest. Pittsburgh’s annual Black beer festival, invites folks to “vibe and imbibe” with exclusive collaborations from Black breweries, artists, small businesses, and DJs and bands from across the country. 12-9 p.m. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. $25-200. barrelandflow.com

MUSIC • IRL

Get ready to skank when Steel City Ska Fest comes to Spirit. Presented by Pittsburgh SKA and Some Die Nameless, the lineup includes Soulios and The Burnrides, as well as New York City’s own The Toasters, Raggacore act Pilfers, New Orleans ska-punk band Joystick, and The Irritating Stick, a Pittsburgh band set to reunite and perform for the first time in 20 years. 5:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25, $30 day of show. All ages. spiritpgh.com

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Murphy

Thu., Aug. 18



FEST • IRL



Expect big crowds in Bloomfield when

returns for four days, bringing food vendors, bocce, and bands to Liberty Avenue.

Fri., Aug. 19



STAGE • IRL



. 8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $23-38. frontporchpgh.com

Sat., Aug. 20



FEST • IRL



. 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 25. 112 Renaissance Lane, West Newton. Price tbd. pittsburghrenfest.com

MUSIC • IRL

Rock Reggae and Relief Festival. 12-11 p.m. 200 Block of Forbes Avenue, Downtown. $60-250. rockreggaerelief.com

MARKET • IRL

Allegheny City Brewing Co. will serve up more than beer when it hosts the Wish You Were Here pop-up market. Presented by Sixways Markets, the two-day outdoor event includes vintage and handmade goods, food, music, and, of course, craft beer. Vendor applications are still open for local sellers, so become part of this market while you still can. 12-6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 21. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. All ages. sixwaysmarkets.com

Fri., Aug. 26



DANCE • IRL



. 7:30 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $15-30 Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org

EVENT • IRL

Rock your best look for a good cause when Riverlife presents Party at the Pier: Green Envy. Taking place at the Rivers Casino Amphitheater, the annual fundraising fete promises to “transport guests to a verdant, lush, and mysterious environment” as they enjoy themed food and drink, live music and dancing, pop-up performances, and complimentary cruises on the Gateway Clipper. The event, which supports riverfront improvement projects, will also spotlight Olive Sprig, PPG Paints’ “Color of the Year,” so make sure to wear something green. 7:30-11 p.m. $90-250. 777 Casino Drive, North Side. partyatthepier.com

MUSIC • IRL

The Emo Band: Emo and Pop Punk Live Band Karaoke Party. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. 21 and over. $15. spiritpgh.com

Sat., Aug. 27



FEST • IRL



. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28. 739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. Free. artfestival.com/cities/pittsburgh

click to enlarge VegFest

FEST • IRL

Pittsburgh VegFest, one of the region’s best food festivals, especially for vegetarians and vegans, returns to the North Side. Expect live music, yoga, cooking demonstrations, and tons of delicious plant-based food from local restaurants. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Allegheny Commons East, North Side. Free. pittsburghvegfest.org

Mon., Aug. 29



WRESTLING • IRL



. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $20-550. ppgpaintsarena.com

Tue., Aug. 30



MUSIC • IRL



. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $23-25. druskyentertainment.com

Wed., Aug. 31



MUSIC • IRL

