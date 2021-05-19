Summer Concert Series bring free shows back to South Park and Hartwood Acres

"The Summer Concert Series is one of my favorite things about the summer, and I’m thrilled that we can once again host performers and residents for in-person events," said Fitzgerald in a press release. "We have an exciting mix of performers with something for every music lover, no matter their age. Join us for a great summer of live music, food trucks and craft beer.”
Of course, because we are still in a pandemic, there will be rules and restrictions in place to protect concert-goers. Attendees will be asked to remain seated when watching the performances. However, because CDC and state guidelines permit fully vaccinated people to not wear their masks, there will be a special section for vaccinated members at the front of the stage. The six-foot distancing rule is still in place, and the site will have hand sanitizing stations to adhere to safety guidelines.
Food and beverages will be available, supplied by Hop Farm Brewing Company, and many food vendors including Auntie Anne’s, BRGR, PGH Halal, Tambellini’s, Tango Food Truck, and lots more. The performances are free to attend; South Park Amphitheater will host 14 with the exception of July 3, and Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host 14, with the exception of July 4.
On Sun., Sept. 5, the Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host the 21st Annual Allegheny County Musical Festival. That event comes with a $20 per vehicle request donation that benefits youth receiving services through the county Department of Human Services or the Juvenile Section of the Family Division of the Court of Common Pleas.
South Park Amphitheater Schedule:
June 4 - Pittsburgh Opera
June 11 - Bill Toms & Hard Rain
June 18 - The Jaggerz
June 25 - The Vindys
July 3 - Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
July 9 - Albert Cummings
July 16 - Lakeview
July 23 - Aaron Lee Tasjan
July 30 - Berlin featuring Terri Nunn
Aug. 6 - The Spinners
Aug. 13 - Low Cut Connie
Aug. 20 - Spyro Gyra
Aug. 27 - Shayna Steele
Sept. 3 - Tamburitzans
Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater Schedule:
June 6 - Truth & Rites
June 13 - River City Brass
June 20 - Pure Gold
June 27 - Indigo Girls
July 4 - Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
July 11 - moe
July 18 - The Lone Bellow
July 25 - Lisa Fischer
Aug. 1 - Average White Band
Aug. 8 - The Jayhawks
Aug. 15 - The Wood Brothers
Aug. 22 - Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Sept. 5 - 21st Annual Allegheny County Music Festival with The Commonheart ($20)