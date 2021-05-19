 Summer Concert Series bring free shows back to South Park and Hartwood Acres | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Summer Concert Series bring free shows back to South Park and Hartwood Acres

By

click to enlarge Average White Band
Average White Band
Another concert series is returning to the stage after a year of online shows due to the pandemic. County Executive Richard Fitzgerald announced on May 19 that the Summer Concert Series will be returning the first week of June. The shows are scheduled to be held at South Park every Friday and Hartwood Acres Park every Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. The Pittsburgh Opera will kick off the first show on June 4 at South Park, and the shows will feature local and national artists including Average White Band, Low Cut Connie, Lisa Fischer, Indigo Girls, The Lone Bellow, and more.

"The Summer Concert Series is one of my favorite things about the summer, and I’m thrilled that we can once again host performers and residents for in-person events," said Fitzgerald in a press release. "We have an exciting mix of performers with something for every music lover, no matter their age. Join us for a great summer of live music, food trucks and craft beer.”

Of course, because we are still in a pandemic, there will be rules and restrictions in place to protect concert-goers. Attendees will be asked to remain seated when watching the performances. However, because CDC and state guidelines permit fully vaccinated people to not wear their masks, there will be a special section for vaccinated members at the front of the stage. The six-foot distancing rule is still in place, and the site will have hand sanitizing stations to adhere to safety guidelines.


Food and beverages will be available, supplied by Hop Farm Brewing Company, and many food vendors including Auntie Anne’s, BRGR, PGH Halal, Tambellini’s, Tango Food Truck, and lots more. The performances are free to attend; South Park Amphitheater will host 14 with the exception of July 3, and Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host 14, with the exception of July 4.

On Sun., Sept. 5, the Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host the 21st Annual Allegheny County Musical Festival. That event comes with a $20 per vehicle request donation that benefits youth receiving services through the county Department of Human Services or the Juvenile Section of the Family Division of the Court of Common Pleas.

South Park Amphitheater Schedule:

June 4 - Pittsburgh Opera
June 11 - Bill Toms & Hard Rain
June 18 - The Jaggerz
June 25 - The Vindys
July 3 - Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
July 9 - Albert Cummings
July 16 - Lakeview
July 23 - Aaron Lee Tasjan
July 30 - Berlin featuring Terri Nunn
Aug. 6 - The Spinners
Aug. 13 - Low Cut Connie
Aug. 20 - Spyro Gyra
Aug. 27 - Shayna Steele
Sept. 3 - Tamburitzans

Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater Schedule:

June 6 - Truth & Rites
June 13 - River City Brass
June 20 - Pure Gold
June 27 - Indigo Girls
July 4 - Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
July 11 - moe
July 18 - The Lone Bellow
July 25 - Lisa Fischer
Aug. 1 - Average White Band
Aug. 8 - The Jayhawks
Aug. 15 - The Wood Brothers
Aug. 22 - Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Sept. 5 - 21st Annual Allegheny County Music Festival with The Commonheart ($20)

Trending

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh elects first-ever Black candidate Ed Gainey for mayor
Why Pittsburgh is above average for non-car transit, and how it might be getting better
Pittsburgh City Paper's Coloring Issue: Getting Around 'Tahn
Black-led Community Spotlight: Black Girls Do Bike brings women together around cycling
Ed Gainey defeats incumbent on way to becoming Pittsburgh's first-ever Black mayor
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A Blawnox brewery opens, new ice cream flavors, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

New Graeter's flavor

Personalized mimosas for Mother's Day, a rooftop beer garden reopens, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Personalized mimosas for Mother's Day, a rooftop beer garden reopens, and other Pittsburgh food news

A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020.

A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Grist House's new canned beers
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Sa-Roc’s “The Sharecropper’s Daughter”

By Mike Canton

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Sa-Roc’s “The Sharecropper’s Daughter”

Song Spotlight: "All I Know" by The Ghost Club

By Dani Janae

The Ghost Club

Music on the Mon brings free concert and film series to SouthSide Works this summer

By Dani Janae

Cimafunk

Song Spotlight: "Nothing I Have" by Brendan Cope

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Nothing I Have" by Brendan Cope
More »

Readers also liked…

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 19-25, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Fans cross the Roberto Clemente Bridge on their way to PNC Park before a Pittsburgh Pirates game against the San Francisco Giants on Thu., May 3, 2021.

How to enjoy Pittsburgh Pirates games even if you don't care about baseball

By Owen Gabbey

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26

By CP Staff

Pittsburgher on mission to run all of city's nearly 4,800 streets

Pittsburgher on mission to run all of city's nearly 4,800 streets

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Women in Film and Media Pittsburgh seeking submissions for short film festival

Women in Film and Media Pittsburgh seeking submissions for short film festival

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation