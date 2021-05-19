Summer Concert Series bring free shows back to South Park and Hartwood Acres

click to enlarge Average White Band

Another concert series is returning to the stage after a year of online shows due to the pandemic. County Executive Richard Fitzgerald announced on May 19 that the Summer Concert Series will be returning the first week of June. The shows are scheduled to be held at South Park every Friday and Hartwood Acres Park every Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. The Pittsburgh Opera will kick off the first show on June 4 at South Park, and the shows will feature local and national artists including Average White Band, Low Cut Connie, Lisa Fischer, Indigo Girls,and more."The Summer Concert Series is one of my favorite things about the summer, and I’m thrilled that we can once again host performers and residents for in-person events," said Fitzgerald in a press release. "We have an exciting mix of performers with something for every music lover, no matter their age. Join us for a great summer of live music, food trucks and craft beer.”Of course, because we are still in a pandemic, there will be rules and restrictions in place to protect concert-goers. Attendees will be asked to remain seated when watching the performances. However, because CDC and state guidelines permit fully vaccinated people to not wear their masks, there will be a special section for vaccinated members at the front of the stage. The six-foot distancing rule is still in place, and the site will have hand sanitizing stations to adhere to safety guidelines.Food and beverages will be available, supplied by Hop Farm Brewing Company, and many food vendors including Auntie Anne’s, BRGR, PGH Halal, Tambellini’s, Tango Food Truck, and lots more. The performances are free to attend; South Park Amphitheater will host 14 with the exception of July 3, and Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host 14, with the exception of July 4.On Sun., Sept. 5, the Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host the 21st Annual Allegheny County Musical Festival. That event comes with a $20 per vehicle request donation that benefits youth receiving services through the county Department of Human Services or the Juvenile Section of the Family Division of the Court of Common Pleas.June 4 - Pittsburgh OperaJune 11 - Bill Toms & Hard RainJune 18 - The JaggerzJune 25 - The VindysJuly 3 - Pittsburgh Symphony OrchestraJuly 9 - Albert CummingsJuly 16 - LakeviewJuly 23 - Aaron Lee TasjanJuly 30 - Berlin featuring Terri NunnAug. 6 - The SpinnersAug. 13 - Low Cut ConnieAug. 20 - Spyro GyraAug. 27 - Shayna SteeleSept. 3 - TamburitzansJune 6 - Truth & RitesJune 13 - River City BrassJune 20 - Pure GoldJune 27 - Indigo GirlsJuly 4 - Pittsburgh Symphony OrchestraJuly 11 - moeJuly 18 - The Lone BellowJuly 25 - Lisa FischerAug. 1 - Average White BandAug. 8 - The JayhawksAug. 15 - The Wood BrothersAug. 22 - Pittsburgh Ballet TheatreSept. 5 - 21st Annual Allegheny County Music Festival with The Commonheart ($20)