Summer Camps around Pittsburgh continue to plan safe ways to provide activities this summer

Assemble PGH
Assemble summer camps are a weeklong STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Math) exploration for students in grades 1-9! This summer, students will be building skills, collaborating with friends, and gaining confidence either at home or at the Penn Avenue studio. Camps run from June-August and include all materials needed to participate. Camps are offered at sliding scale rates and free for Garfield neighborhood residents.
4824 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224, 412-661-6111, assemblepgh.org
Autism Society of Pittsburgh “S.P.E.A.K.”
S.P.E.A.K. is an Extended School Year program developed to prevent or reduce summertime regression in students ages 5-21 with Autism Spectrum Disorder. S.P.E.A.K. is held at St. Therese of Lisieux in Munhall during the month of July, and their dedicated program leadership returns every year making each year better than the last.
St. Therese of Lisieux School Munhall, 3 St. Therese Court, Munhall, PA 15120, (724) 454 9566, www.autismsocietypgh.org
Camp Fitch YMCA
Camp Fitch’s century-old classic sleep-away summer camp provides kids, ages 6-17, with a holistically safe, values-driven community where they discover friendship and achievement. Kids feel like they belong among the camp’s committed and caring staff, who create transformative experiences on the shore of Lake Erie.
Camp Fitch YMCA, 12600 Abels Rd, N Springfield, PA 16430, (814) 922-3219, www.campfitchymca.org
Jewish Community Center
JCCPGH Day Camps are for ages 4-16 and feature different camping fun with STEM, sports, swimming, nature, theater, arts & crafts, adventure and more to offer something for every child’s interest. Jewish Community Center provides traditional, performing arts and specialty camps in three convenient areas: Monroeville, Squirrel Hill, and South Hills. Safety is a priority and was successfully run in 2020.
JCC J&R Day Camp (James and Rachael Levinson Day Camp), 261 Rosecrest Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146, 412-697-3537, jccpghdaycamps.com
JCC Specialty Camps (Squirrel Hill and Monroeville), 412-697-3537, jccpghdaycamps.com
JCC Performing Arts Camps, Squirrel Hill 412-697-3537, and South Hills 412-278-1975, jccpghdaycamps.com
JCC South Hills Day Camp (South Hills), 345 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243, 412-278-1975, jccpghdaycamps.com
Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media
Each summer, the goal at Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media is to create outstanding art-focused camps for school-aged children (6-17). These camps are taught by talented, experienced teachers; and managed by an efficient, collaborative administrative team, all at the Shadyside campus.
1047 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232, (412) 361-0455, pghartsmedia.org
Sarah Heinz House
Summer Camps with Sarah Heinz House are in person and a lot of fun! Join them on the North Side or the resident camp, both options will not disappoint for all school aged youth. Games, STEM, and leadership training are all some of the great opportunities for kids in Pittsburgh!
1 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, (412) 231-2377, www.sarahheinzhouse.org