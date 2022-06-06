 SummaLumma DJ Festival brings national talent to Pittsburgh | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

SummaLumma DJ Festival brings national talent to Pittsburgh

By

DJ Femi - PHOTO: KEEP PITTSBURGH DOPE STUDIOS
Photo: Keep Pittsburgh Dope Studios
DJ Femi

Nightlife has returned to Pittsburgh over the past year, with DJs hosting dance parties at local bars and breweries on a weekly basis. These DJs are often at the epicenter of what makes a fun and memorable night for many Pittsburghers, and they add to the experience by inviting out-of-town talent to expose the city to sounds they may not have heard before.

SummaLumma, a new DJ Festival, is doing just that this July. The event, taking place July 9 at Thunderbird Music Hall, will feature DJ Femi, Wade Anthony, Slim tha DJ, KhanKuma, DJ Ash B, and Chosengifted.

According to the organizers, if the event is a success, SummaLumma will go on annually. A release about the event also stressed that SummaLumma is a safe space and that no "aggressive or non-consensual behavior" will be tolerated during the event.


Femi, Wade Anthony, and KhanKuma are Pittsburgh-based DJs who often travel for other events. Chosengifted comes from Baltimore, Md., and DJ Ash B is described on her website as a Bakersfield, Calif. native who has been "DJing up and down the United States for over 3 years."

"SummaLumma DJ Festival is a music event highlighting DJs as the main event! SummaLumma will be featuring DJs from all over the country as well as working with amazing local and non-local vendors and sponsors to ensure the best, most fun, and safe experience for every attendee," a statement for the event reads. "Our intent is to bring a crowd from all different groups, scenes, artists, performers, etc. to one space and to bring an 'out-of-town' music experience to Pittsburgh! Our goal is to positively shift the music and DJ culture here in the city!"
SummaLumma DJ Festival. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Sat., July 9. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15. thunderbirdmusichall.com

By Jordan Snowden

