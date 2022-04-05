 Submissions open for Mattress Factory show focused on teen artists | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Submissions open for Mattress Factory show focused on teen artists

click to enlarge Teen event for artist Greer Lankton at the Mattress Factory - PHOTO: COURTESY OF MATTRESS FACTORY
Teen event for artist Greer Lankton at the Mattress Factory
Do you know a teen who uses painting, drawing, sculpture, or other artistic media to express themselves? The Mattress Factory is now accepting submissions for Mirrors of the Mind, an upcoming show curated by the museum's Teen Art Cooperative.

Mattress Factory launched an open call for artists in grades 8-12 living in the Pittsburgh area to be a part of Mirrors of the Mind, which will open on May 13. Mattie Cannon, the museum's artist engagement manager, says that the show is "inspired by all of the self-reflection and introspection teens have done over the past two years."

"The 15 teens that are members of the Mattress Factory Cooperative have decided to dedicate their time to creating a show to lift up other teen artists' voices!" says Cannon. She adds that the cooperative will accept submissions of artworks of all mediums, sizes, and styles from local teens, and will curate a show of the work to be on display in the museum lobby.


A post on the Mattress Factory's Instagram account says that all artwork will be accepted, including sculptural, two-dimensional, digital (if the museum has a way to display it), and textile-based.

It adds that submitted works should be "ready to hang," and artists must have a way to transport their work to and from the museum.

Artists who want to be considered for Mirrors of the Mind must submit works by Wed., April 20. The show will then be on view from May 13-19. 

