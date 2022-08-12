Style Week Pittsburgh announces 26 awardees as part of latest event | Pittsburgh City Paper

Style Week Pittsburgh, launched in 2013 by Wadria Taylor, aims to "support and promote fashion designers, makers, and artists" across the Pittsburgh region. Style Week celebrates these makers and champions diversity in the fashion world. This year they will host the 2022 Style Awards, where 26 winners will be recognized.
The awardees are broken into 10 categories: non-profit leaders of the year, boutiques of the year, entrepreneurs of the year, artist of the year, photographers of the year, maker of the year, stylist of the year, influencers of the year, hairstylists of the year, and makeup artists of the year.
In 2019, then Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declared Aug. 16 Style Week Pittsburgh Day in honor of the event. According to a press release, the declaration highlights that Style Week "provided a platform for Pittsburgh fashion-focused brands to network, exhibit talents and gain recognition."
Among the awardees is Kelly Strayhorn Theater's executive director Joseph Hall. Adeniji Jemiriye won Artist of the Year, while Gisele Barreto Fetterman and Vernard Alexander were both recognized as Influencers of the Year. Celeta Hickman won Maker of the Year.
The Style Awards ceremony will take place on Sat., Aug. 20 at Emerald City on Smithfield Street and will be hosted by Michelyn Hood of KDKA.
Style Week Pittsburgh will take place from Fri., Aug 19-Sun., Aug. 21 with events at Studio Atelier and Emerald City.
Correction: This article was updated to show that the number of awardees is 26, not 22, as originally written.
2022 Style Awards. 7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 20. Emerald City. 213 Smithfield St., Downtown. $20-100. styleweekpittsburgh.com