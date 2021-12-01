Students and Pittsburghers rally to defend abortion rights in Oakland

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates held a rally in Schenley Plaza for Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action on Wed., Dec. 1, 2021.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Kelsey Leigh speaks during a rally in Schenley Plaza for National Day of Action.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A rally in Schenley Plaza in support of Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Sofia Sunseri speaks during a rally in Schenley Plaza for National Day of Action.

A march to defend abortion rights will be held at noon on Sat., Dec. 11 at Penn and Negley avenues in East Liberty, and organizers at the Oakland rally asked people to attend.