Student profiles: Gateway High School artist Ernest Bucanan Johnson III

click to enlarge Photo: Erika Jackson Ernest Bucanan Johnson III

click to enlarge Artwork by Ernest Bucanan Johnson III

The exciting bass and rhythmic flow of lyrics from Roddy Ricch and Rod Wave, two popular hip-hop artists, contributes to Ernest Johnson III's flow of painting. Johnson, a young artist from Gateway High School, uses their music to jumpstart his creative process.Walking around Johnson's studio, his paintings and digital art cover the walls. Some of Johnson's earliest memories include his mom drawing, and he would "repeat and mimic" her artistic process. In 2016, he picked up a paintbrush — watching Bob Ross paint on Youtube — and experimented on canvases he found in his garage. His self-taught talent, at 14, inspired him to never give up on his artistic journey.chatted with Johnson about his inspiration and his work as part of our new student profile series, created by Gateway High School senior Erika Jackson I have to give credit to Bob Ross. Starting off, I tried to paint like him and use his techniques; now, I paint loose, not too polished.There were two phases; the first phase, I felt I was decent at painting. My third painting, I gave away, and I still used Bob Ross' techniques. The second phase hit my freshman year of high school. Students said I painted realistically, and I painted more nature scenes after.Yes. I sold three digital works. Two were for rap covers. Recently, my coworker wanted a poster capturing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, it's framed.I can't paint anything without meaning. If it doesn't have meaning, it's not going to turn out good. … All my paintings with meaning turn out better because I'm in this "mood" to paint.I have to think about a painting I want to create for a couple of days; I paint at night and turn on my music. Usually, my dog, Baxter, is with me in my studio.It's definitely the process. Sometimes it's frustrating because I don't know where it's going to go, but it always turns out right. The finished product feels good too, though.I want to be known for my art, hopefully, a leader in the future.