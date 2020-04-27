Student profile: Gateway High School boxer Steve Cunningham Jr.

click to enlarge Photo: Steve Cunningham Steve Cunningham

Steve Cunningham Jr. as he raises his hands in the air. The echoes of the shouting referee just declared the 17-year-old boxer as the champion. He takes these words with gratitude, but he knows he has to “keep working hard” if he wants the lifestyle he’s driving toward.



Currently, Cunningham is USA Boxing’s fourth-ranked amateur at 141 pounds. His amazing accomplishment came from the hard work he put in with his dad, Steve “USS” Cunningham, who won the IBF Cruiserweight title twice and is a heavyweight champion himself.

A boxer, a brother, an employee, a friend, a son, and a student; this young man born in Philadephia wears many hats. Yet, Cunningham continues to make time to play his part and succeed as a boxing prodigy as he grows up here in Pittsburgh.



Pittsburgh City Paper chatted with Cunningham about boxing, his world champion dad, and more as part of our



chatted with Cunningham about boxing, his world champion dad, and more as part of our student profile series , created by Gateway High School senior Erika Jackson

How did you get started with boxing?

My dad is a pro-boxer. I would just be in the gym with him. [But] he didn’t really make me take it seriously until I was 9.



What was your dad’s influence on you as a dad versus his influence on you as a trainer?

My dad ... he’s like a big brother. He’s funny — it’s hilarious. As a coach, he’s the perfect coach. I feel I wouldn’t be nearly as good as I am without my dad.



It’s been argued that Philadelphia is one of the best cities for boxing. How has the culture of Philadelphia influenced your boxing?

Boxing is everywhere [there]. I remember I had a fight that was literally a block away from my house. Everyone boxes or has done it before.



What are some of your accomplishments as a boxer and has it changed you in any way?

Last year, I was ranked 10th in the nation at 138 lbs. Now, I’m ranked 4th in the nation at 141 lbs. [Being ranked No. 4 in the country] makes me want to work harder to get to No. 1.



What do you hope to get out of boxing?

A good future. A steady, comfortable future for my family and kids, whenever I have them. I don’t want to stress over bills.



What else do you wish to aspire to do or accomplish other than boxing?

I was looking into cybersecurity or real estate. [I want to] get some houses and flip them.



Are there any obstacles you’ve had to overcome to train?

Sometimes, now that I work, I don’t feel like going to the gym before work [like] going to LA fitness doing a little cardio because I’m going to be tired for work. But I [have] to do it anyway because that’s what separates me from being a normal boxer.



How do you stay motivated?

What does a week of training look like for you?

When I’m not working, I train every day. My parents own a gym [U.S.S. Fight Academy], so I’m there after school, leave [around] 9 besides Fridays and Saturdays — those are my breaks.



How do you manage your education, extracurricular activities, work, and boxing?

I can’t wait to get done [with school], so I can put 100% of my effort into boxing. School isn’t useless, but I already know where I’m going to be, and right now, it’s in the way since it takes away eight hours of my day.



If someone wanted to become a boxer, what advice would you give them?

Work hard, don’t cut any corners because if you do, boxing will expose you for wherever you cut corners. Always be in shape — as long as you’re in shape, you’re going to outlast them.





What type of mentality do you have to have in boxing?

You got to be humble. [However], humbleness is only going to take you so far. So you have to give people something that they want to see. You have to be a character for some people, have your own persona, and be yourself.



Is there a struggle for young, upcoming boxers to be noticed?

Nowadays, it's easy. All you [have] to do is make an Instagram, come up with a catchy name, start posting your stuff, and you’ll receive notice if you’re any good.



How does being a boxer today compare to being or starting off as a boxer in your dad’s generation?

