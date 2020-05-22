 Student Profile: Dora Allen, 'your average Joe painter' | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Student Profile: Dora Allen, 'your average Joe painter'

By

click to enlarge Dora Allen - PHOTO: DORA ALLEN
Photo: Dora Allen
Dora Allen
In the bio of Dora Allen's Instagram, she calls herself “your average Joe painter.” There is nothing ordinary, however, about the artwork she creates. From canvases to hydro flasks, Allen expresses exceptional content with the stroke of her paintbrush to animate designs of everything from Rick and Morty and to butterflies.

Fortunately, under recent anxieties of COVID-19, Allen finds time, inspiration, and clients to create art in any artistic form necessary. Recently, she has taken her talents as a creator to YouTube to show others how she makes her designs.

At the age of 16, Allen displays a "hustle" mentality when it comes to gaining clients, always leaving the customer satisfied. Allen’s talent is undeniable, and as the world waits for it to be safe to leave their homes, she will be using her time wisely making money doing what she loves most: creating. Pittsburgh City Paper chatted with the budding young artist about her work and aspirations as part of our student profile series, created by Gateway High School senior Erika Jackson.

What have you created artwork on?
I do anything. I paint on canvases, on shoes, and clothes. I’m doing a mural in my room soon, and one of my friends wants me to create a mural in her room too.


Why do you create?
I was always interested in it when I was younger. Being able to interact with the internet and seeing people on YouTube furthered my interest in seeing what I can do.

I noticed that your Instagram only follows two people. Who are those people and what do they mean to you?
[One person I follow] is Marko Terz. He is one of the people I watched to gain different ideas. The other is Garyvee. [He’s] one of the people I look up too; he’s like my idol. He has motivational quotes, and I would rather see that through my [Instagram] timeline. 
click to enlarge image0_4_.jpeg


What are your goals with YouTube?
I want to show people what it takes to customize shoes and clothing, and inspire others to try their own thing.

How long does it take to customize shoes?
Now that I’m in quarantine, I have been taking my time. My most recent pair took no longer than a week, but it was extremely detailed. However, on my school schedule it took between 5 to 10 hours.

What is hard about having a YouTube channel?
Finding an audience is the hardest part, and once you keep up with it people usually stay tuned. Editing is a long process, but I enjoy it. I like putting [pieces of the video] back together.


How did your family react to your YouTube and your content in general?
My dad is usually trying to find business for me, so I can always keep my flow. My dad makes face masks, and he asked me to collaborate with him by customizing the masks [to sell] on Etsy.

What are some of your values?
The most important thing to me is family and myself. Always gotta take care of yourself. I love to create, so my paintings and artwork that I provide are also what matters most to me.

I see that some of your designs have influence from TV shows like Rick and Morty and even The Simpsons; how do the shows inspire you and attract an audience?
Rick and Morty is my favorite show; [and] instead of buying posters, I wanted to paint it. I see something on TikTok or Twitter and it makes me want to recreate it [for my clients who have an interest as well].

You have freshman and sophomore projects on your page. What are the projects, and when can we expect a junior project?
[With the freshman project,] I wanted to learn how to do certain skills, and my teacher taught me the basics of painting. The sophomore project was focused on my drawing skills and technique. [Now, I have a] Post Malone portrait coming out soon. It's harder not having my advisor to guide me along my process.

Which is your favorite piece of artwork that you've created so far?
It’s hard to choose because I like all of them. [The one below] I like a lot, and the Rick and Morty painting.

click to enlarge image2.jpeg

click to enlarge erika_jackson.jpg

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: 18-year-old Gateway High School senior Erika Jackson says local recognition for her generation's talent is rarely seen. Follow along with City Paper as Jackson profiles different students in Pittsburgh. Have a student you'd like to suggest? Email us.

Tags

Latest in Features

This Craigslist seller suggests you outrun the coronavirus with this purchase

By Abbie Adams

This Craigslist seller suggests you outrun the coronavirus with this purchase

Three Rivers Arts Fest goes virtual, but "the art is real"

By Jordan Snowden

The Three Rivers Arts Fest, in pre-pandemic days

Susan Jaffe to guide Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre as new artistic director

By Amanda Waltz

New Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artistic director Susan Jaffe

Bankrupt Bodega owner to bike 412 miles in one week for 412 Food Rescue fundraiser

By Jordan Snowden

Bankrupt Bodega owner to bike 412 miles in one week for 412 Food Rescue fundraiser
More »

Readers also liked…

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 20-26, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

This Craigslist seller suggests you outrun the coronavirus with this purchase

This Craigslist seller suggests you outrun the coronavirus with this purchase

By Abbie Adams

New Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artistic director Susan Jaffe

Susan Jaffe to guide Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre as new artistic director

By Amanda Waltz

The Three Rivers Arts Fest, in pre-pandemic days

Three Rivers Arts Fest goes virtual, but "the art is real"

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation