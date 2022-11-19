 Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception | Pittsburgh City Paper

Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception

By and

click to enlarge Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette assemble outside the wedding of Publisher John Block.

Striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continued their spirited public campaign this afternoon by protesting outside the publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception.

Beginning around 3:30 p.m., workers and supporters gathered on the sidewalk outside the prestigious Downtown social club, brandishing signs and chanting criticisms against Publisher John Block.

The strikers jeered as guests, including former executive editor Keith Burris, made their way inside. One worker dressed as Santa Claus dropped coals in front of the club's entranceway, prompting staff to emerge from the building with brushes and shovels.

Today's protest is the second time strikers have singled out Block as a source of their frustration, having rallied outside his Shadyside home last month.

Post-Gazette employees in the printing, distribution, and ads departments walked out early October in response to a new health insurance plan they say significantly raises their out-of-pocket payments. A majority of reporters joined with them twelve days later.

The dueling parties reopened negotiations for the first time this week, but both sides say little progress was made.

In a press release issued yesterday, Post-Gazette management accused the strikers of engaging in "unlawful actions" in the form of threats, vandalism, and harassment, which the company says it has reported to the police.

click to enlarge Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

click to enlarge Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

click to enlarge Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

click to enlarge Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Strikers jeer at Keith Burris, the newspaper's former executive editor, as he enters the club.


click to enlarge Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

click to enlarge Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

click to enlarge Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Duquesne Club staff clean up coals dropped by strikers

Tags

Related Content

Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home

By Pat Cavanagh

Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home

Butler Eagle publisher defends decision to print Post-Gazette during labor strike

By Jamie Wiggan

Butler Eagle publisher defends decision to print Post-Gazette during labor strike

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporters leave union over striking disputes

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporters leave union over striking disputes

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists prepare to strike

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists prepare to strike

Latest in Labor

WESA, WYEP union vote passes by 26-1 majority

By Jamie Wiggan

WESA, WYEP union vote passes by 26-1 majority

Chatham University explores similarities between Rust Belt towns in China and America

By Jamie Wiggan

Chatham University explores similarities between Rust Belt towns in China and America

Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home

By Pat Cavanagh

Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home

Butler Eagle publisher defends decision to print Post-Gazette during labor strike

By Jamie Wiggan

Butler Eagle publisher defends decision to print Post-Gazette during labor strike
More »
More Labor
All News

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 16-22, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled

Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Urban League of Pittsburgh distributes Thanksgiving provisions to 900 local households

Urban League of Pittsburgh distributes Thanksgiving provisions to 900 local households

By Alice Crow

Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election

Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election

By Charlie Wolfson

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation