Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception | Pittsburgh City Paper

Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette assemble outside the wedding of Publisher John Block.

Strikers jeer at Keith Burris, the newspaper's former executive editor, as he enters the club.

Duquesne Club staff clean up coals dropped by strikers

Strikingworkers continued their spirited public campaign this afternoon by protesting outside the publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception.Beginning around 3:30 p.m., workers and supporters gathered on the sidewalk outside the prestigious Downtown social club, brandishing signs and chanting criticisms against Publisher John Block.The strikers jeered as guests, including former executive editor Keith Burris, made their way inside. One worker dressed as Santa Claus dropped coals in front of the club's entranceway, prompting staff to emerge from the building with brushes and shovels.Today's protest is the second time strikers have singled out Block as a source of their frustration, having rallied outside his Shadyside home last month.employees in the printing, distribution, and ads departments walked out early October in response to a new health insurance plan they say significantly raises their out-of-pocket payments. A majority of reporters joined with them twelve days later.The dueling parties reopened negotiations for the first time this week, but both sides say little progress was made.In a press release issued yesterday,management accused the strikers of engaging in "unlawful actions" in the form of threats, vandalism, and harassment, which the company says it has reported to the police.