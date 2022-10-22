Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh

who have been without a negotiated contract since 2017

joined their efforts this week in show of support and to bring attention to their own unfair labor claims.





Ed Blazina, first vice president of Newspaper Guild, yells and chants with Post-Gazette workers outside Publisher John Block's home on Oct. 22nd in the Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh

A letter, signed by PG workers and supporters, taped to the door of PG Publisher John Block's home.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh

Labor advocate Mel Packer cheers on strikers

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh

Jon Schleuss, president of the NewsGuild-CWA, joins the strikers outside the Block home.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh

Weeks into their strike, union workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette assembled today outside Publisher John Block's Shadyside home.They say this personal expression of condemnation is necessary to get their message across."The Post-Gazette workers want John Block to know that him and his brother Allan can't ignore us anymore," News Guild President Zack Tanner tells. "We have very simple demands: get our contract back and bargain in good faith, and if they refuse to do that we'll make sure they hear our demands louder."The strike began more than two weeks ago, after union members lost their health coverage by declining a new coverage proposal that would significantly raise their premiums. Journalists in the News GuildA request for comment from Block or the newspaper were not immediately returned.