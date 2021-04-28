Strangeways brings another in-person dance event to the Pittsburgh region

Because of COVID, there is a limited number of tickets for sale to adhere with social distancing guidelines. The DJs will be playing songs of the Britpop, indie, new wave, and post-punk genres, so be prepared to dance when you show up.
Spring Fling II is a continuation of Strangeways' first Spring Fling they hosted on April 3 to bring the city out of a long winter and into a flourishing spring. That event raised money for the workers at Spirit, one of Pittsburgh’s most popular food and party venues.
The series boasts an open air dance floor in an “idyllic scenic locale with plenty of space to frolic” so you can feel secure while you party. The event page asks that participants follow Allegheny County Health Department COVID-19 guidelines, which includes wearing a mask even at outdoor events.
The event will again double as a benefit. With cocktails from Tina’s Corner Store & Bar, this benefit will raise funds for Night Life Line, a Pittsburgh-based relief organization that is a partnership between Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Aid and the National Independent Venue Association. Night Life Line provides grants to local hospitality workers and entertainment workers economically affected by COVID-19.
All ages are welcome at this event and bringing your own food for an outdoor picnic is encouraged, though no glass bottles are allowed. The party will take place at the Avonworth Community Park Pavilion at 498 Camp Horne Road and will happen rain or shine.
The event will take place on Fri. May 7 from 6-11 p.m. Tickets are $12. If you plan to attend, get your tickets fast and remember to wear your mask and distance from parties you didn’t come with.