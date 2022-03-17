 Stop Asian Hate rally protests anti-Asian racism on anniversary of Atlanta shooting | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Stop Asian Hate rally protests anti-Asian racism on anniversary of Atlanta shooting

click to enlarge A speaker addresses the crowd at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Oakland on Wed., March 16, 2022. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
A speaker addresses the crowd at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Oakland on Wed., March 16, 2022.
A few dozen Pittsburghers gathered in Oakland on March 16 for a Stop Asian Hate rally in remembrance of the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting in Atlanta, Ga. where a 21-year-old white man shot and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

“The Asian community is still facing high rates of violent hate crimes to this day, and our stories are often downplayed or flat out ignored,” event organizers posted on Instagram prior to the rally.

Protesters marched down Forbes Avenue, held a moment of silence for the victims of hate crimes, and listened to speakers calling for raised awareness.


The rally was organized by Asian Solidarity Alliance and Jake B. from Thrash the State, a skate collective run by queer people of color and trans and gender nonconforming people, who also organized a protest in Oakland one year ago which drew more than 300 people, including Sandra Oh, who was in Pittsburgh filming the Netflix show The Chair.

click to enlarge Speakers chant, “You can’t stop the revolution,” during a Stop Asian Hate rally in Oakland. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Speakers chant, “You can’t stop the revolution,” during a Stop Asian Hate rally in Oakland.
click to enlarge Event organizer Thrash the State's Jake B. addresses the crowd in Oakland. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Event organizer Thrash the State's Jake B. addresses the crowd in Oakland.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Protesters yell, “I am proud to be Asian!” during a Stop Asian Hate rally in Oakland. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Protesters yell, “I am proud to be Asian!” during a Stop Asian Hate rally in Oakland.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Protesters march down Forbes Avenue during a Stop Asian Hate rally in Oakland. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Protesters march down Forbes Avenue during a Stop Asian Hate rally in Oakland.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Protesters stand in a moment of silence for the victims of the 2021 Atlanta shootings. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Protesters stand in a moment of silence for the victims of the 2021 Atlanta shootings.

Comments (0)

