 Stick Figure and Flying Embers release hard kombucha collaboration | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Stick Figure and Flying Embers release hard kombucha collaboration

By

click to enlarge flying_embers_stick_figure_hard_kombucha.jpg
We may not be able to travel somewhere tropical at the moment, but we can at least pretend with the new hard kombucha collaboration from Flying Embers and reggae and dub band Stick Figure.

Clocking in at 7% ABV, the alcoholic beverage combines mango and coconut flavors reminiscent of warmer weather, just like the music from Stick Figure. The band teamed up with California-based Flying Embers to pair with its seventh studio album, World on Fire, which dropped last August.

Stick Figure and Flying Embers were originally planning a partnership in support of Stick Figure’s planned “World on Fire” 2020 Summer Tour, but like tours and concerts around the world, it was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. So, the two decided to get creative and bring something special to their fans.


"Thematically, the collaboration hits on themes of balance and symmetry – both concepts that are prevalent in Stick Figure’s lyrics as well as the Flying Embers brand purpose," states a press release. "Whether on the road or in everyday life, finding balance is crucial to ensure we live life to its fullest while also showing up for those around us."

Smooth and sweet, the mango flavor comes through stronger than the coconut notes, with only a light hint of the vinegary taste that kombucha is known for. The beverage is also gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly.

The artwork for the can was created by Juan Manuel, the artist behind Stick Figure's album covers and concert posters. Featured on the can is Cocoa the Tour Dog, an Australian Shepard who joins the band on stage each night and has never missed a show. Cocoa has nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram and is the namesake of the Cocoa Foundation – an organization that strives to eliminate barriers to putting at risk shelter dogs in good homes through grants and charities, while supporting people who donate their efforts to taking care of shelter dogs around the world.

The limited-edition cans are now available at flyingembers.com for direct shipping in states where legal. They will also show up at select retailers across the country throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall.

Tags

Latest in Drink

7 cold coffees inspired from across the globe to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

A shot of espresso over fresh-squeezed orange juice at Ka-Fair Coffee

Grist House Craft Brewery releases a strawberry guava hard seltzer

By Maggie Weaver

Can of Grist House's Strawberry + Guava hard seltzer

East End Brewing changes the name of its "Monkey Boy" beer after complaint

By Hannah Lynn

East End Brewing changes the name of its "Monkey Boy" beer after complaint (2)

The nation’s first Black brew festival goes digital for 2020

By Maggie Weaver

The nation’s first Black brew festival goes digital for 2020
More »

Readers also liked…

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 29- 4, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

The nation’s first Black brew festival goes digital for 2020

The nation’s first Black brew festival goes digital for 2020

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

By Maggie Weaver

A shot of espresso over fresh-squeezed orange juice at Ka-Fair Coffee

7 cold coffees inspired from across the globe to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation