Stick Figure and Flying Embers release hard kombucha collaboration

"Thematically, the collaboration hits on themes of balance and symmetry – both concepts that are prevalent in Stick Figure's lyrics as well as the Flying Embers brand purpose," states a press release. "Whether on the road or in everyday life, finding balance is crucial to ensure we live life to its fullest while also showing up for those around us." Stick Figure and Flying Embers were originally planning a partnership in support of Stick Figure's planned "World on Fire" 2020 Summer Tour, but like tours and concerts around the world, it was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. So, the two decided to get creative and bring something special to their fans.

gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly.

Stick Figure's album covers and concert posters. Featured on the can is Cocoa the Tour Dog, an Australian Shepard who joins the band on stage each night and has never missed a show. Cocoa has nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram and is the namesake of the Cocoa Foundation – an organization that strives to eliminate barriers to putting at risk shelter dogs in good homes through grants and charities, while supporting people who donate their efforts to taking care of shelter dogs around the world.



The limited-edition cans are now available at The limited-edition cans are now available at flyingembers.com for direct shipping in states where legal. They will also show up at select retailers across the country throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall. The artwork for the can was created by Juan Manuel, the artist behind

We may not be able to travel somewhere tropical at the moment, but we can at least pretend with the new hard kombucha collaboration from Flying Embers and reggae and dub band Stick Figure.Clocking in at 7% ABV, the alcoholic beverage combines mango and coconut flavors reminiscent of warmer weather, just like the music from Stick Figure. The band teamed up with California-based Flying Embers to pair with its seventhSmooth and sweet, the mango flavor comes through stronger than the coconut notes, with only a light hint of the vinegary taste that kombucha is known for. The beverage is also