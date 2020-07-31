Stick Figure and Flying Embers release hard kombucha collaboration

Clocking in at 7% ABV, the alcoholic beverage combines mango and coconut flavors reminiscent of warmer weather, just like the music from Stick Figure. The band teamed up with California-based Flying Embers to pair with its seventh studio album, World on Fire, which dropped last August.
"Thematically, the collaboration hits on themes of balance and symmetry – both concepts that are prevalent in Stick Figure’s lyrics as well as the Flying Embers brand purpose," states a press release. "Whether on the road or in everyday life, finding balance is crucial to ensure we live life to its fullest while also showing up for those around us."
Smooth and sweet, the mango flavor comes through stronger than the coconut notes, with only a light hint of the vinegary taste that kombucha is known for. The beverage is also gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly.
The limited-edition cans are now available at flyingembers.com for direct shipping in states where legal. They will also show up at select retailers across the country throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall.