Steely McBeam is immortalized in a creamy butter sculpture

At the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg this year, the Pittsburgh Steelers mascot has been immortalized in a butter sculpture. His chiseled jaw and hard hat are softened into creamy, Pennsylvania made butter.
Steely McCream looks decidedly less muscly, and more willing to give you a warm hug. But he is still strong enough to easily balance a steel beam made out of butter. He's tender, yet powerful.
Joining Steely are his cross-state mascot rivals of Swoop, the mascot of the Philadelphia Eagles, and fan-favorite Gritty, the mascot of Philadelphia Flyers that debuted in 2018.
The people asked for Butter @GrittyNHL and today we delivered.— Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) January 2, 2020
Behold. The 2020 #PAFarmShow butter sculpture.
Shoutout to special guests Swoop and Steely McBeam.
You can see the sculpture in all its glory at the Farm Show, open January 4-11: https://t.co/GKo9bFtkp0 pic.twitter.com/6GG8kkZYz7
Last year, a pseudo-campaign emerged online to have the famed butter sculpture capture Gritty. The farm show didn't disappoint, and also made sure that a Pittsburgh mascot joined the creamy creations.
Below the three mascots is a butter-made lunch of milkshakes, cheeseburgers, pizza, and a cheese plate. The perfect meal to get Steely through his long shift.
The 2020 Pa Farm Show butter sculpture has been unveiled!— Jessie McDonough (@JessieCBS21) January 2, 2020
What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/hS9hs73Y3J