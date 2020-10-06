 Steelers to allow 5,500 fans at future home games after COVID restrictions lessened | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Steelers to allow 5,500 fans at future home games after COVID restrictions lessened

By

click to enlarge Steelers enter Heinz Field on Sept. 20 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Steelers enter Heinz Field on Sept. 20
Today, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new guidelines for large gathering events which will lessen coronavirus restrictions and allow outdoor venues to have a maximum of 10,000 people attend things like sporting events.

Under the new, more lenient restrictions, Heinz Field will now allow up to 7,500 people attend Pittsburgh Steelers games, which includes stadium employees, players, coaches, staff, etc.

Steelers President Art Rooney II announced today that future home games under these guidelines will allow 5,500 fans to attend games at Heinz Field. Fans will be limited to lower bowl seating at the stadium.  Allegheny County is still seeing dozens of, sometime more than 100, new COVID-19 cases each day. Nearly 400 people in Allegheny County have died of coronavirus since the pandemic started.


Before this announcement, the Steelers played games to an empty stadium, which Pittsburgh City Paper photographer documented in September for CP's weekly Pittsburgh City Photos series.

Demand for tickets will likely be high for this Sunday's game, especially with the Steelers off to an undefeated start to the season. Priority will be given to season ticket holders, and seat selection will be generated randomly by computers. In a statement, Rooney says the team might not have enough tickets available for every season ticket holder.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be in town on Sun., Oct., 11 to play the Steelers at Heinz Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The Steelers have not played their Pennsylvania rivals since 2016, when the Eagles won 34-3 in Philadelphia. 

Trending

Reel Q LGBT Film Festival goes virtual for its 35th year
Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion
University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history
Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent
Jack Swing widens the scope of rock on latest EP
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history

By Ryan Deto

Pitt neuroscience major Lauren Nedrow coordinated the creation of almost 600 face masks for local donation

Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent

By Ryan Deto

Lissa Geiger Shulman and Lori Mizgorski
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

Toomey’s exit kick-starts 2022 guesswork among Pennsylvania politicos

By Stephen Caruso

Mike Turzai (left), Summer Lee (center), and Conor Lamb (right)

University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history

By Ryan Deto

Pitt neuroscience major Lauren Nedrow coordinated the creation of almost 600 face masks for local donation

Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent

By Ryan Deto

Lissa Geiger Shulman and Lori Mizgorski
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 30- 6, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lissa Geiger Shulman and Lori Mizgorski

Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent

By Ryan Deto

Pitt neuroscience major Lauren Nedrow coordinated the creation of almost 600 face masks for local donation

University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history

By Ryan Deto

Mike Turzai (left), Summer Lee (center), and Conor Lamb (right)

Toomey’s exit kick-starts 2022 guesswork among Pennsylvania politicos

By Stephen Caruso

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation