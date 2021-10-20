 Steel City World Cup tournament celebrates Pittsburgh’s multicultural communities | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Steel City World Cup tournament celebrates Pittsburgh’s multicultural communities

click to enlarge The Peru team plays in a previous Steel City World Cup tournament. - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PUMP
Photo: Courtesy of PUMP
The Peru team plays in a previous Steel City World Cup tournament.
This weekend, 32 teams representing 32 countries will gather in Pittsburgh to celebrate the city’s many multicultural communities through one of the world’s most popular sports. After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steel City World Cup tournament returns to the Montour Junction Sports Complex in Coraopolis on Sat., Oct. 23-Sun., Oct. 24.

Organized and hosted by PUMP, Open Field, and Welcoming Pittsburgh, the Steel City World Cup will represent five continents and 17 countries. The group stage of the tournament will take place on Sat., Oct. 23, with elimination rounds on Sun., Oct. 24.

“We’re so excited to play in this tournament that brings together diverse people living here in Pittsburgh and the region,” captain of Team Colombia Fabian Prada said in a press release. “We look forward to proudly waving the Colombian flag throughout the weekend!”


A portion of proceeds from the Steel City World Cup will be given to Open Field, a nonprofit focused on improving the lives and futures of youth through sport. In Pittsburgh, Open Field works primarily with immigrant and refugee youth to provide safe, healthy, community-based activities for children and employment opportunities for teenagers.

The Steel City World Cup is free to attend, and observers are welcome to visit and cheer on the participants on both days of play. They are also looking for volunteers to handle tasks such as field monitors, score runners, ball chasers, water monitors and refreshers, floaters, photographers, and social media posters. Players and spectators are recommended to wear masks when not playing, social distance, and sanitize hands frequently to prevent the spread of COVID.

“Steel City World Cup seeks to share cultures and to celebrate and develop new cross-cultural relationships,” Feyi Abisola, Welcoming Pittsburgh’s Special Initiatives Manager, said in the release. “Particularly after the last year and a half of so much isolation, we are looking forward to seeing Pittsburgh’s world community coming together again.”
Steel City World Cup. Sat., Oct. 23-Sun., Oct. 24. Mountour Junction Sports Complex, 2419 State Ave., Coraopolis. Free. steelcityworldcup.com

