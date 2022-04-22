 Steel City shows love for Kennywood with new clothing line | Fashion | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Steel City shows love for Kennywood with new clothing line

By

click to enlarge Kennywood clothing designs by Steel City - PHOTO: COURTESY OF STEEL CITY
Photo: Courtesy of Steel City
Kennywood clothing designs by Steel City
Amusement park fans were awarded early access to all the revamped rides, food, and fun offered this year at Kennywood. Now Steel City, a local clothing brand that makes Pittsburgh-themed graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and more, has released a new line honoring the historic park, which is celebrating its 125th season.

Dropped on Fri., April 22, the collection pays homage to various ionic aspects of the West Mifflin-based entertainment destination. A press release highlights Steel City's Potato Patch apparel, a loving tribute to "the iconic food stand that has served up generous portions of cheesy fried spuds since 1973."
click to enlarge Kennywood Potato Patch design by Steel City - PHOTO: COURTESY OF STEEL CITY
Photo: Courtesy of Steel City
Kennywood Potato Patch design by Steel City
In May, Steel City will release designs for Steel Phantom, the park's popular rollercoaster that first opened in 1991.

Brandon Grbach, CEO of Steel City, says Kennywood means a lot to Pittsburghers as "a place where we experienced coming-of-age moments conquering our fears."


"From scary rollercoasters as a youth to getting older and asking our middle school crushes to join us on the Muzik Express, these memories will live on in the minds of all Pittsburghers,” adds Grbach.

The new collection can be found at steelcitybrand.com and at 625 Smithfield St., Steel City’s flagship store in Downtown Pittsburgh. A limited number of styles will be available to purchase at Kennywood starting April 23-24, which marks the first weekend the park will be fully open this year.

Customers can also snag exclusive Kennywood graphics through Steel City's Tee Club, a subscription service that, each month, sends out a "new limited-edition tee featuring historic landmarks, notable figures, and more."

Trending

Speaking of...

Kennywood, Idlewild and SoakZone open early for 2022 season

By Amanda Waltz

Kennywood, Idlewild and SoakZone open early for 2022 season

Pittsburgh gift recs for lovers that go beyond chocolates and roses

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh gift recs for lovers that go beyond chocolates and roses

What’s New, 2022?

By CP Staff

What’s New, 2022?

5 Pittsburgh places to score socks (people will actually like) this holiday season

By Isabella Diaz

5 Pittsburgh places to score socks (people will actually like) this holiday season
More »

Tags

Latest in Fashion

Pittsburgh Opera brings “fashion theater” to the runway

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Opera brings “fashion theater” to the runway
More »
More Fashion »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Director Lee Daniels to shoot horror film Demon House in Pittsburgh

Director Lee Daniels to shoot horror film Demon House in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

DOORS OPEN launches new tours with fascinating Pittsburgh locations (2)

DOORS OPEN launches new tours with fascinating Pittsburgh locations

By Dani Janae

The Neverending Malcolm Kenyatta Story

The Neverending Malcolm Kenyatta Story

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation