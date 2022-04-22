Steel City shows love for Kennywood with new clothing line

Dropped on Fri., April 22, the collection pays homage to various ionic aspects of the West Mifflin-based entertainment destination. A press release highlights Steel City's Potato Patch apparel, a loving tribute to "the iconic food stand that has served up generous portions of cheesy fried spuds since 1973."
Brandon Grbach, CEO of Steel City, says Kennywood means a lot to Pittsburghers as "a place where we experienced coming-of-age moments conquering our fears."
"From scary rollercoasters as a youth to getting older and asking our middle school crushes to join us on the Muzik Express, these memories will live on in the minds of all Pittsburghers,” adds Grbach.
The new collection can be found at steelcitybrand.com and at 625 Smithfield St., Steel City’s flagship store in Downtown Pittsburgh. A limited number of styles will be available to purchase at Kennywood starting April 23-24, which marks the first weekend the park will be fully open this year.
Customers can also snag exclusive Kennywood graphics through Steel City's Tee Club, a subscription service that, each month, sends out a "new limited-edition tee featuring historic landmarks, notable figures, and more."