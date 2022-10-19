 Steel City Roller Derby goes full Guy Fieri for first major competition in years | Pittsburgh City Paper

Steel City Roller Derby goes full Guy Fieri for first major competition in years

By

click to enlarge A female roller derby skater wearing a helmet and pads flies through the air as people look on.
Photo: David Dyte
Steel City Roller Derby competing in State College, Pa.
Old Bae. Strawberry Jammer. Cosmic Frownie. These are just some of the food-based names adopted by Steel City Roller Derby skaters for the Flavortahn Throwdahn, a competition dedicated to flamboyant celebrity chef, Guy Fieri.

Taking place Sat., Oct. 22 at the Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena in Cheswick, Pa., Flavortahn Throwdahn will celebrate the international roller derby community’s return to play after a long pandemic hiatus. It also highlights some of the changes that have taken place within Steel City Roller Derby, recognized as the only flat-track women's league in Pittsburgh.

"So the Flavortown concept is kind of just like an homage to the goofy origins of the sport," Steel City Roller Derby president and development board chair, Morgan Rothacker, tells Pittsburgh City Paper. "So it's a very intense sport. It's very strong people. It's very fast-paced, but it's also really silly and goofy and fun. So we're trying to get back to that while things are kind of low-key and just bringing back the fun of it."

The league will host teams from Missouri, Michigan, and New Jersey for the tournament launched as part of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association’s Back On Track Global Event Series. A press release describes the series as a “re-emergence of the sport that will showcase a variety of roller derby events from around the world, taking place during the traditional postseason tournament time period of August through November.”

Rothacker says there are over 330 roller derby leagues across the world. In the past, Steel City Roller Derby has traveled to Canada and Europe to compete.

“So it's a fully international sport, which is super cool,” adds Rothacker, who competes under the name Harmin’ Sandiego.

The skater-owned and operated nonprofit league first hit the track in 2006 and has since produced home teams with notable names like The Bitch Doctors, the Hot Metal Hellions, The Slumber Party Slashers, and the Wrecking Dolls. The league welcomes players of all ages and abilities to participate in the full-contact sport, where points are earned based on how well a "jammer" passes the opposing team's four blockers.

Rothacker says that, currently, Steel City Roller Derby boasts three teams consisting of about 60 skaters that range in age from 19 to women in their 50s. She says the league attracts an array of women with different experiences and backgrounds, including parents, teachers, and health care professionals. “So yeah, it's really all over the place, which is great,” says Rothacker. “It's cool to see such a weird sport uniting so many different people.”

This variety of backgrounds, Rothacker says, led Steel City Roller Derby to shut down when COVID-19 first reared its head in March 2020. “We have a lot of caregivers and parents in our league, and obviously, you want to prioritize their safety and well-being.”
click to enlarge Female roller derby skaters wearing helmets, padding, tank tops, and shorts slam into each other during a competition.
Photo: David Dyte
Steel City Roller Derby competing in State College, Pa.
Still, the time off gave the league time to adjust its approach in ways that would make the sport more accessible to a wider variety of women. Rothacker says they began to focus on the “equity aspects of our league, really making sure that we're being more intentionally accessible.” To achieve this, she says they developed a diversity and inclusion committee to ensure they are “being as inclusive as we advertise ourselves to be.”

They also made other significant changes, particularly in regard to recruitment. Rothacker says that, prior to the pandemic, the league would only do recruitment once a year in the fall.

“And that really kind of alienated a lot of people,” she continues. “So let's say someone wanted to join in December, we had to say, ‘oh, sorry, wait until August.’"

Now, the league offers rolling recruitment and starts new players off on its development team, where they can learn the ropes from both new and veteran skaters.

The effort adds to what was already a fairly accessible climate. She says that, while Pittsburgh boasts a wide range of women’s sports teams in football, rugby, ice hockey, and other arenas, roller derby endures as a place where anyone can join.

“So we have a lot of really great women's sports,” says Rothacker. “But something that I think is different for us is, a lot of people who play in those leagues, played in high school, played growing up. A lot of people who join roller derby start cold. … So it's very much a community. You’re learning the sport together. You're falling together.”

The league members also put together Flavortahn Throwdahn, touted as the first large-scale event for Steel City Roller Derby since 2016. From the names of the ticket packages to a Guy Fieri costume contest, the event will pay homage to the famed Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host known for his flame shirts, frosted tips, and love of small, independently-owned eateries.

“We're really hoping that the Guy Fieris really come out of the woodwork for this,” says Rothacker.
Steel City Roller Derby presents Flavortahn Throwdahn. 12:30 p.m. 22 Rich Hill Road, Cheswick. $20-30. steelcityrollerderby.org

Trending

Speaking of...

Welcome to flavortown: Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Western Pa. Casino

By Hannah Lynn

Welcome to flavortown: Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Western Pa. Casino
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Roxian, Goldmark, and more (Oct. 13-15)

By Matthew Monroy

Two concert attendees wear Shrek masks and glo-stick necklaces, with one giving the thumbs up.

A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh

Rivers of Steel gets fired up for the Festival of Combustion at Carrie Blast Furnaces

By Amanda Waltz

Rivers of Steel gets fired up for the Festival of Combustion at Carrie Blast Furnaces

Dance parties at Bottlerocket Social Hall, Two Frays, and more (Oct. 6-8)

By Matthew Monroy

Dance parties at Bottlerocket Social Hall, Two Frays, and more (Oct. 6-8)
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 19-25, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

God Hates Unicorns blends "shock rock" with solid tunes and a love of local music

God Hates Unicorns blends "shock rock" with solid tunes and a love of local music

By Lisa Cunningham

Kaytlin Bailey of Whore’s Eye View shows Pittsburghers it’s OK to laugh about sex

Kaytlin Bailey of Whore’s Eye View shows Pittsburghers it’s OK to laugh about sex

By Jessie Sage

Andy Warhol’s Social Network spotlights Richard Bernstein, the visionary behind Interview magazine

Andy Warhol’s Social Network spotlights Richard Bernstein, the visionary behind Interview magazine

By Amanda Waltz

New hip-hop project from lys scott brings hints of emo, punk, and early-’90s rap

New hip-hop project from lys scott brings hints of emo, punk, and early-’90s rap

By Jordan Snowden

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation