Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt | Pittsburgh City Paper

This man is the best Pittsburgh tour guide you could ever possibly have. Why? Because he's the only person who can represent the soul of this city: an old man driving you around in his 2003 Mercury, making you recreate some old football shit no one cares about, but also randomly breaking into a Talking Heads song.
This is the greatest tour of Pittsburgh…EVER! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TGqVSdi6rw— Mikey (@fsmikey) September 25, 2022
Sooooooo true, king. (Justice for Johnny Cash!)
Is Pennsylvania Democrat Fetterman’s tattoo “I will make you hurt” based on his ties to the crips gang as reported by the Free Beacon or a reference to the nine inch nails heroin song “Hurt”. Fetterman won’t answer questions.— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 26, 2022
For better or worse, I believe this Uber driver represents the average Pitt Ph.D. student. And I get it! Good luck on the academic job market, man.
My uber driver has some things to get off his chest pic.twitter.com/EYbyaUfgoP— Randy Baumann (@DVERandy) September 25, 2022
Gotta end with what I believe is the most insane election ad I've seen yet. (And there's been a lot!) There are so many things to talk about here: the misspelling of prisoners as "prisioners," the fact this is a sea shanty song parody (??), the intonation turning Fetterman into "Fetter Man," the Photoshopped photo of Fetterman wearing a hammer and sickle sweatshirt ...
what the hell is this pic.twitter.com/XpKuQls4W7— some guy from PA (@Pennthusiast) September 30, 2022
Unfortunately for the creator of this ad, this only succeeded in a) getting "SOON MAY THE FETTER MAN COME" stuck in my head, and making John Fetterman more appealing to me.
