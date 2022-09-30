Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: TikTok A screenshot from the greatest Pittsburgh tour ever

This is the greatest tour of Pittsburgh…EVER! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TGqVSdi6rw — Mikey (@fsmikey) September 25, 2022

Is Pennsylvania Democrat Fetterman’s tattoo “I will make you hurt” based on his ties to the crips gang as reported by the Free Beacon or a reference to the nine inch nails heroin song “Hurt”. Fetterman won’t answer questions. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 26, 2022

My uber driver has some things to get off his chest pic.twitter.com/EYbyaUfgoP — Randy Baumann (@DVERandy) September 25, 2022

what the hell is this pic.twitter.com/XpKuQls4W7 — some guy from PA (@Pennthusiast) September 30, 2022