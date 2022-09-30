 Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt | Pittsburgh City Paper

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt

By

click to enlarge Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt
Photo: TikTok
A screenshot from the greatest Pittsburgh tour ever
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of showing Austin, Texas that they have no idea what they're talking about. I'm your host, Hannah, and I am so, so incredibly relieved our Best Of Pittsburgh issue is finally out! Now, let's examine the Weird Of Pittsburgh:

This man is the best Pittsburgh tour guide you could ever possibly have. Why? Because he's the only person who can represent the soul of this city: an old man driving you around in his 2003 Mercury, making you recreate some old football shit no one cares about, but also randomly breaking into a Talking Heads song.

Sooooooo true, king. (Justice for Johnny Cash!)


For better or worse, I believe this Uber driver represents the average Pitt Ph.D. student. And I get it! Good luck on the academic job market, man.

Gotta end with what I believe is the most insane election ad I've seen yet. (And there's been a lot!) There are so many things to talk about here: the misspelling of prisoners as "prisioners," the fact this is a sea shanty song parody (??), the intonation turning Fetterman into "Fetter Man," the Photoshopped photo of Fetterman wearing a hammer and sickle sweatshirt ... 

Unfortunately for the creator of this ad, this only succeeded in a) getting "SOON MAY THE FETTER MAN COME" stuck in my head, and making John Fetterman more appealing to me.
Seen anything weird you think is deserving of inclusion in this very serious column that will no doubt land its author the Pulitzer someday? Send it to hkobre@pghcitypaper.com!

