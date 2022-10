Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Porta Potty Hell, Gooski's Negroni Sbagliato, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photoshopped vision of a potential Gooski's Negroni Sbagliato

Hello everyone, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: the only local column absolutely devoted to keeping track of all the things that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is. I'm your host, Hannah, and I'm here to guide you through the strangest hits of our town this week.The temperature is dropping, leaves are changing and dropping to the ground — all classic signs of fall. Or, I should say, these are signs thatpeople recognize as indicating the autumnal season is here. But it seems like, for some of you godless alt-weekly readers who only know one kind of mass (Hot), these seasonal changes have been interpreted as the start of an entirely different time of year: cuffing season.Case in point: everyone is getting way too horny for this video of(Here's an explainer of the drink , for anyone not in the know.) spin-off star Emma D'Arcy talking about negronis. A little PSA for everyone trying to order negroni sbagliatos now — you don't have a British accenta successful gig as an actor on an HBO show. It's not gonna work for you!(Here's an explainer of the drink , for anyone not in the know.)That being said, if someone orders one at Gooski's and documents the aftermath: please send any photos/videos to us, and we will feature them in this column and send you a little reward for being so brave.Over the past week, r/Pittsburgh users have been documenting some of the most terrifying Porta Potties in the area — each with its own specific challenges. The final image on the right is one we happened to capture from our office windows as it drifted down the Mon.This begs the question: which one would you choose to brave? And what does it say about you?You have fantasies of a pastoral lifestyle, but, for you, that just means moving to Highland Park. A word of advice: you don't actually need that $5 CBD seltzer they're selling at East End Food Co-op. Put it down!You might be insane? You like driving across the bridges here because it gives you a little thrill. You enjoy going to the South Side. You are one of the people who voted Primanti Bros. as having the best happy hour in the city. I don't understand you at all.You dreamed about being a pirate as a kid, and now have settled for the occasional trip on the Gateway Clipper. You are constantly thinking about moving to Philly because "the music scene is so much better there," but, at the end of the day, you're too afraid of losing your "big fish in a small pond" status.And last (but not least), the most romantic Craigslist Missed Connection I've ever seen. I hope someone writes something like this about me someday: "Couldn't take my eyes of [sic] it.. just stared away!"We recommend that this man check out the following: Julia Ducournau'sDavid Cronenberg's(NOT the shitty 2004that's about racism in Los Angeles or whateverand the episode ofwhere that guy is having gay sex with his car.