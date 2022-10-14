 Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Porta Potty Hell, Gooski's Negroni Sbagliato, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Porta Potty Hell, Gooski's Negroni Sbagliato, and more

By

click to enlarge A negroni with a badly Photoshopped Gooskis logo on the glass
Photoshopped vision of a potential Gooski's Negroni Sbagliato
Hello everyone, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: the only local column absolutely devoted to keeping track of all the things that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is. I'm your host, Hannah, and I'm here to guide you through the strangest hits of our town this week.


The temperature is dropping, leaves are changing and dropping to the ground  all classic signs of fall. Or, I should say, these are signs that most people recognize as indicating the autumnal season is here. But it seems like, for some of you godless alt-weekly readers who only know one kind of mass (Hot), these seasonal changes have been interpreted as the start of an entirely different time of year: cuffing season.

Case in point: everyone is getting way too horny for this video of Game Of Thrones(Here's an explainer of the drink, for anyone not in the know.) spin-off star Emma D'Arcy talking about negronis. A little PSA for everyone trying to order negroni sbagliatos now — you don't have a British accent or a successful gig as an actor on an HBO show. It's not gonna work for you!

(Here's an explainer of the drink, for anyone not in the know.)

That being said, if someone orders one at Gooski's and documents the aftermath: please send any photos/videos to us, and we will feature them in this column and send you a little reward for being so brave.

click to enlarge Three Porta Potties, one on top of scaffolding, one rolling down a hillside, one on a little barge on the Monongehela
Reddit
Choose your own Pittsburgh Porta Potty experience.
Over the past week, r/Pittsburgh users have been documenting some of the most terrifying Porta Potties in the area — each with its own specific challenges. The final image on the right is one we happened to capture from our office windows as it drifted down the Mon.

This begs the question: which one would you choose to brave? And what does it say about you?

The Hillside Potty: You have fantasies of a pastoral lifestyle, but, for you, that just means moving to Highland Park. A word of advice: you don't actually need that $5 CBD seltzer they're selling at East End Food Co-op. Put it down!

The Scaffolding Potty: You might be insane? You like driving across the bridges here because it gives you a little thrill. You enjoy going to the South Side. You are one of the people who voted Primanti Bros. as having the best happy hour in the city. I don't understand you at all.

The Barge Potty: You dreamed about being a pirate as a kid, and now have settled for the occasional trip on the Gateway Clipper. You are constantly thinking about moving to Philly because "the music scene is so much better there," but, at the end of the day, you're too afraid of losing your "big fish in a small pond" status.

click to enlarge A Craigslist post reading "Always liked theses cars. I seen this car monday early afternoon pulling in to gas up near monroe. Couldn't take my eyes of it..just stared away ! Lol. Wonder if it rides as good as it looked. Definitely one to get ahold of. Maybe some day Ill catch up with this one, Sweet looking ride to check out again."
Craigslist
And last (but not least), the most romantic Craigslist Missed Connection I've ever seen. I hope someone writes something like this about me someday: "Couldn't take my eyes of [sic] it.. just stared away!"

We recommend that this man check out the following: Julia Ducournau's Titane, David Cronenberg's Crash (NOT the shitty 2004 Crash that's about racism in Los Angeles or whatever), and the episode of My Strange Addiction where that guy is having gay sex with his car.
Seen anything weird you think is deserving of inclusion in this very serious column that will no doubt land its author the Pulitzer someday? Send it to hkobre@pghcitypaper.com!

Trending

Speaking of...

A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh

Judge approves removal of Schenley Park Columbus statue

By Jamie Wiggan

Police surround a vandalized Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more
More »

Tags

Latest in Stay Weird, Pittsburgh

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: A catnapping in Bellevue, Mastriano's 9/11 tribute, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: A catnapping in Bellevue, Mastriano's 9/11 tribute, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more
More »
More Stay Weird, Pittsburgh »
All Columns »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 12-18, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Black-and-white illustration of black hands playing with astrological signs as if they were puppets

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Oct. 13-19

By Rob Brezsny

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

How many "safe spaces" actually provide safety? And to whom?

How many "safe spaces" actually provide safety? And to whom?

By Tereneh Idia

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: A catnapping in Bellevue, Mastriano's 9/11 tribute, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: A catnapping in Bellevue, Mastriano's 9/11 tribute, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation