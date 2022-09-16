Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: A catnapping in Bellevue, Mastriano's 9/11 tribute, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Twitter Poor kitty...

Now the accused cat-napper has weighed in and says he will meet them in the “four year” to show its not their cat. pic.twitter.com/Umq37YeICa — Meg St-Esprit (@MegStEsprit) September 15, 2022

21 years ago pic.twitter.com/53BPJeWfiq — Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) September 11, 2022

For the last few days, Dr. Oz has been threatening in his fundraising texts to “call it quits” if more people don’t donate > pic.twitter.com/BXrGNrbXls — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) September 12, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s weirdest moments of the week. I'm your host Hannah, and I'm especially excited for this week's dispatch. Why, you may ask?Well, folks: we got a catnapping on our hands.I strongly urge you to read the entire thread about the catnapping from occasionalfreelancer Meg St-Espirit. But if you aren't interested in the beat-by-beat of the saga, I'll run it down for you.Essentially, it appears that someone in the Avalon/Bellevue area lost their cat. Upon seeing a cat in their neighbor's window, they decided that cat was, in fact, their missing cat and decided to declare a witch hunt via Nextdoor! The lost cat posters were converted into stolen cat posters, with neighbors taking the side of the accused tearing them down.The owner of the window cat has also weighed in, saying "it is not your cat, man [...] I see you outside my house all the time" and offering to bring the cat (named Moe) down to the "four year" (a beautiful spelling of foyer) to prove it is not this person's cat. As far as I know at the time of writing, this meeting has not occurred, but the accuser has continued to post on Nextdoor telling someone "ur wrong. there is a cat thief."So what do we think gang: is there a cat thief or not? I'll let you decide.Say what you will about Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate and Jersey Devil Doug Mastriano's 9/11 tribute, but it's opened up many imaginative scenarios for me. Just picture: you're in a meeting at work and your coworker's alarms keep going off. "Sorry about that," he says as he goes to silence them. "That was just my 'South Tower Struck!' alarm." Or alternately, imagine bursting into a doctor's office, harried and late for your appointment with your explanation being, "Oh my GOD, I am SO sorry! My 'North Tower Struck!' alarm didn't go off this morning." Food for thought![good for material for this column.]