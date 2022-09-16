 Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: A catnapping in Bellevue, Mastriano's 9/11 tribute, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: A catnapping in Bellevue, Mastriano's 9/11 tribute, and more

By

click to enlarge A poster for a lost cat, with "lost cat" crossed out and replaced with "stolen cat"
Photo: Twitter
Poor kitty...
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s weirdest moments of the week. I'm your host Hannah, and I'm especially excited for this week's dispatch. Why, you may ask?

Well, folks: we got a catnapping on our hands.
I strongly urge you to read the entire thread about the catnapping from occasional Pittsburgh City Paper freelancer Meg St-Espirit. But if you aren't interested in the beat-by-beat of the saga, I'll run it down for you.

Essentially, it appears that someone in the Avalon/Bellevue area lost their cat. Upon seeing a cat in their neighbor's window, they decided that cat was, in fact, their missing cat and decided to declare a witch hunt via Nextdoor! The lost cat posters were converted into stolen cat posters, with neighbors taking the side of the accused tearing them down.


The owner of the window cat has also weighed in, saying "it is not your cat, man [...] I see you outside my house all the time" and offering to bring the cat (named Moe) down to the "four year" (a beautiful spelling of foyer) to prove it is not this person's cat. As far as I know at the time of writing, this meeting has not occurred, but the accuser has continued to post on Nextdoor telling someone "ur wrong. there is a cat thief."

So what do we think gang: is there a cat thief or not? I'll let you decide.

Say what you will about Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate and Jersey Devil Doug Mastriano's 9/11 tribute, but it's opened up many imaginative scenarios for me. Just picture: you're in a meeting at work and your coworker's alarms keep going off. "Sorry about that," he says as he goes to silence them. "That was just my 'South Tower Struck!' alarm." Or alternately, imagine bursting into a doctor's office, harried and late for your appointment with your explanation being, "Oh my GOD, I am SO sorry! My 'North Tower Struck!' alarm didn't go off this morning." Food for thought!

Hahaha noooo, Dr. Oz, don't drop out of the election. You're sooooo sexy [good for material for this column.]
Seen anything weird you think is deserving of inclusion in this very serious column that will no doubt land its author the Pulitzer someday? Send it to hkobre@pghcitypaper.com!

How a new nonprofit is finding Pittsburgh film's future in its past

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

A dark-haired bearded man looks through film reels and boxes of film supplies on shelves in a basement

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Pittsburgh enters economic and climate partnership with German town of Dortmund

By Alice Crow

Pittsburgh enters economic and climate partnership with German town of Dortmund

Pennsylvania opens 30-day window for low-level cannabis pardons

By Kim Lyons

Pennsylvania opens 30-day window for low-level cannabis pardons
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Joker speaks

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Joker speaks

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Little Italy Days, Pittsburgh's own Joker moment, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Little Italy Days, Pittsburgh's own Joker moment, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Eulogy for a local pool, a catfish driver, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Eulogy for a local pool, a catfish driver, and more
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Sept. 15-20

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Sept. 15-20

By Rob Brezsny

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Little Italy Days, Pittsburgh's own Joker moment, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Little Italy Days, Pittsburgh's own Joker moment, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Joker speaks

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Joker speaks

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

