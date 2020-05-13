State Rep. Valerie Gaydos wants district attorneys to ignore governor’s business closure enforcement

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Pa. State Rep. Valerie Gaydos

Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler, sent out a letter yesterday to all 67 PA district attorneys (districts attorney?) asking them to actively not enforce Wolf's COVID-19 orders. He was joined by 25 other Republicans. https://t.co/ag2278JP8u — Stephen Caruso (@StephenJ_Caruso) May 12, 2020

District attorneys in both red and yellow districts said they won't prosecute businesses that reopen. In Beaver County, the DA said he will not prosecute in the red phase; in Armstrong County, the DA announced she won't prosecute, even if they're ordered to stay closed when they move to the yellow phase on Friday.