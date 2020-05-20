 State House District 30: Marco Attisano vs. Lissa Geiger Shulman | Election Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

State House District 30: Marco Attisano vs. Lissa Geiger Shulman

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Illustration: Abbie Adams
Pennsylvania’s 20th State House District includes Fox Chapel, Hampton Township, and parts of Shaler, Richland, and O’Hara townships. State Rep. Lori Mizgorski (R-Shaler) is the incumbent. The winner of this Democratic Primary Election will face Mizgorski in the fall.
Marco Attisano

Bio - Served in the Navy after high school, then graduated from Allegheny College. Attended University of Pittsburgh Law School and worked as an assistant district attorney in Allegheny County. Currently runs his own law firm. Worked as treasurer for Conor Lamb’s 2018 congressional run. Lives in O’Hara with his wife and son.

Health Care - Supports affordable health care and lower prescription drug prices for all Pennsylvanians. Backs the policies of the Affordable Care Act, like protections for people with pre-existing conditions and allowing children to stay on their parents’ health insurance through age 26. Supports health-care workers’ rights to organize.

Environment - Wants to secure grants to improve infrastructure for stormwater management in the district. Vows to hold polluters accountable, and supports increasing funding for the Department of Environmental Protection to restore positions that have been cut over the years. “I want a cleaner, healthier, and safer environment for all.”


Child Care - Wants to put more focus on the state’s role in combating the high costs of child care. “We must ensure that all of our children have access to high quality early childhood education, great public schools, and affordable higher education options.”

Supporters - U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, Fox Chapel Councilor Betsy Monroe, Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council, Kennedy Democrats, Pittsburgh Firefighters Local 1, Fraternal Order of Police 91, Steamfitters Local 449, United Mineworkers of America, Teamsters Local 341, EAS Regional Council of Carpenters.

Lissa Geiger Shulman

Bio - Formerly served as chief of staff for state Rep. Dan Miller (D-Mt. Lebanon) and worked as a public school teacher. Currently works as the public policy director at a nonprofit focusing on early-childhood education. Earned degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and University of Missouri, St. Louis. Lives in Hampton with her husband and three children.

Health Care - Supports moving to a health-care policy that provides universal coverage without out-of-pocket costs. Says the current system is too complicated and restrictive for patients to navigate. Wants nonprofit hospitals to accept all patients, including those “out of network.” Supports expanding Medicaid coverage to postpartum women.


Environment - Opposed to providing subsidies and tax breaks to petrochemical facilities like cracker plants. Says fracking must be done safely and responsibly, and polluters must be held accountable. Supports a transition to renewable energy and says bold action must be taken within the next 10 years.

Child Care - Wants to expand access to Pre-K education, and supports increasing state funds to do so. Backs efforts to make high-quality child care more affordable. Supports home visiting programs focused on maternal and child health, early intervention services, and child care for working families.

Supporters - State Sen. Lindsey Williams, State Rep. Sara Innamorato, Allegheny County Councilor Anita Prizio, Hampton Township Councilor Mike Peters, Pittsburgh City Councilor Erika Strassburger, Fox Chapel School Director Marybeth Dodd, Emily’s List, Gertrude Stein Political Club, Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Clean Water Action, Women for the Future of Pittsburgh.

