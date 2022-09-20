 State funds pave way for urban and riverside trail improvements | Pittsburgh City Paper

State funds pave way for urban and riverside trail improvements

By

click to enlarge A close-up of a leg showing a hiking boot walks on a leaf-covered trail

A batch of state funding announced today spells good news for both urban pedestrians and outdoor trail enthusiasts across Pittsburgh and the Mon Valley.

In Versailles, a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth Finance Authority has been earmarked for “removing debris, including reclaimed asphalt and brick, and addressing invasive and nonnative vegetation,” along a stretch of the existing riverside trail system.

A statement from State Rep. Austin Davis’ office says the funds awarded to the borough will support the third phase of improvements underway at the trail system. After the rehabilitation work is complete, the trails will also be fitted with benches, bike stands, and native plantings, according to the release.

“I’m pleased to see funding that will help clean up an area that’s accumulated piles of trash and other debris over the past few decades,” Davis says in a release. “This is an effort to bring back some of the natural beauty near the trail and make it a more welcoming space for more people to enjoy the outdoors.”

A few miles north, another chunk of CFA funding has been assigned to ongoing efforts to develop a “living street” for shuffling pedestrians, cars, or bicyclists between Pittsburgh’s Homewood and Larimer neighborhoods.

The $250,000 CFA grant announced today will go toward the construction of “an eight-foot protected two-way bicycle lane between Bakery Square Boulevard and Rainbow Street,” according to a release from State Rep. Martell Covington’s office.

The funds will also support safety mechanisms and an eight-foot rain garden, the release states.

Covington says the end goal, envisioned as a 1.5-mile connector between two underinvested neighborhoods, will improve living standards for residents.

“The Greenway Extension’s purpose is to connect residents with assets that will improve their quality of life,” he says in the release. “The planned improvements for this road have been desired by the community ever since the announcement of this project, and it is great to see this project get a continuation of funding.”

Trending

Speaking of...

Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety

By Jamie Wiggan

Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety

Scrutiny of youthful social posts, such as Austin Davis’, likely to feature in campaigns

By Peter Hall

Scrutiny of youthful social posts, such as Austin Davis’, likely to feature in campaigns

URA announces $500,000 to fund neighborhood improvements

By Jamie Wiggan

URA announces $500,000 to fund neighborhood improvements

Gainey finally holds inaugural celebration after long COVID-19 postponement

By Ladimir Garcia

Gainey finally holds inaugural celebration after long COVID-19 postponement
More »

Tags

Latest in Infrastructure

Pittsburgh bus fleet to go zero-emission by 2045

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh bus fleet to go zero-emission by 2045

Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit

By Jamie Wiggan

Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit

Construction begins on Polish Hill's first permanently affordable homes

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Construction begins on Polish Hill's first permanently affordable homes

Pittsburgh's Hill District prepares for $11 million infrastructure injection

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh's Hill District prepares for $11 million infrastructure injection
More »
More Infrastructure »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 14-20, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

A complete guide to Pennsylvania’s flawed medical marijuana program

A complete guide to Pennsylvania’s flawed medical marijuana program

By Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA

A man in a white shirt and glasses, backed by a large crowd of people, talks into a microphone in front of a huge black vinyl sign with an illustration of a yellow megaphone beside text that says "Unions for All" in multiple languages.

Shapiro touts workers' rights at Pittsburgh campaign stop with health care organizers

By Jamie Wiggan

Illustration of a classroom, with apples, a globe, and a broken pencil on a table. On the wall is a green chalkboard with some of the letters erased.

Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on the next governor

By Ethan Edward Coston of Spotlight PA

Crowd of protesters holding signs including "Pittsburgh is a pro-choice union town" and "pro-choice pro-union"

From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation