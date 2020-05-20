State Auditor General: H. Scott Conklin, Michael Lamb, Tracie Fountain, Rose “Rosie” Marie Davis, Nina Ahmad, and Christina M. Hartman

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Abbie Adams

H. Scott Conklin



Michael Lamb



Tracie Fountain



Rose “Rosie” Marie Davis



Nina Ahmad



Christina M. Hartman



The State Auditor General is the chief fiscal watchdog for the commonwealth, using audits to ensure the legal and responsible spending of state taxpayer dollars. There is no incumbent in this race as current Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale, is term-limited. Whoever wins this statewide Democratic primary race will face the Republican nominee in November.State Rep. H. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) has served since 2006. He is the Democratic Chairman of the Gaming and Oversight Committee and on the House Democratic Policy Committee. He lives in Rush Township in Schuylkill County, Pa.Wants to advance programs that support small businesses and family-owned farms, and provide incentives for businesses to relocate in the state. Supports Pennsylvania Access to Basic Care and CHIP insurance programs as health insurance solutions for low-income families. Energy plan focuses on “responsible” development of natural gas, and development of “clean coal,” green, and renewable energy technologies.Lamb has served as the Controller of the City of Pittsburgh since 2008. Born and raised in Beechview, Lamb graduated from Penn State University, Duquesne University School of Law, and Carnegie Mellon University. He currently resides in Mount Washington.Vocal critic of Wall Street, special interest groups, and corporations. Intent on keeping government spending transparent and accountable, citing available resources designed for residents to search and view city contracts and finances. Opposes privatization of public services. Supports Planned Parenthood, unions, and the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.A certified public accountant who has worked in the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s office for over 29 years, holding the positions of field supervisor and technical training manager, and serving as the bureau director for the five auditing bureaus. Graduated from Drexel University.Wants to address the office's recent budget cuts and staffing inefficiencies, and expand audit scope of Magisterial District Courts to ensure charged offenses are accurate. Unveiled plan to prevent nonprofits from misusing state grant funds. Calls for additional procedures to ensure COVID-19 economic stimulus funds make it to struggling families and small businesses.From Monroe County in the Pocono Mountains. Current vice chairman of the Board of Auditors for Smithfield Township in Monroe County. Worked as certified public accountant for WatsonRice and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Former auditor for the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General. Graduated from Texas Woman's University.Wants to ensure equitable public school funding across the state by conducting reviews to see if districts are spending effectively and complying with all rules and regulations. Calls to improve statewide elderly care programs she views as being insufficiently funded, mismanaged, or delivering substandard services.Born in Bangladesh, lives in Philadelphia. Earned a Ph.D. from University of Pennsylvania. Board member and former president of National Organization for Women Philadelphia chapter. Served as a deputy mayor under Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Member of former President Barack Obama's National Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.Supports Medicare For All. Released plan outlining need for more oversight of health insurance and drug costs, addressing discriminatory barriers to care, and preventing health corporations from profiting off of COVID-19 crisis. Said “I have made it a priority to re-shape healthcare in Pennsylvania” at a town hall meeting.Lancaster, Pa. native who ran against U.S. House of Representatives Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry. Nonprofit consultant and health policy professional focused on federally funded projects. Member of the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 1937. Graduated from George Washington University and The Catholic University of America.Campaign website cites policy priorities as education, health care, and criminal justice reform. Wants to look at health-care issues, particularly rising drug costs, nursing home practices, and making sure Medicare and Medicaid dollars are “spent well for our most vulnerable.” An advocate of organized labor and unions.