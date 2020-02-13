Start guessing: The Masked Singer is coming to town

The Masked Singer live will bring the same chaos as the Fox TV show, where an unknown celebrity singer performs abridged versions of popular songs while hiding under extremely elaborate costumes. While the TV version features several contestants getting eliminated one by one over the weeks, with input from the audience and celebrity judges (the word celebrity is relative), the live show will just feature one celebrity.
"The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night," explains a press release.
The tour runs May 28-Aug. 1, and in that short time, spans a whopping 45 cities. That might be an ordinary number for a touring concert, but if a different celebrity is unmasked in each city, that's quite a lot of celebrities. It's unclear whether celebrities will repeat in multiple cities (Fox did not respond to comment on that subject).
The press release also does not state whether the masked celebrity will be tied to the city in some way. Could it be a local celebrity like Rick Sebak? Or a more famous Pittsburgher like Joe Manganiello? Or, maybe more likely, a Pittsburgh Steeler?
Those who have been watching The Masked Singer from the beginning might recall that the first celebrity unmasked in the series was Antonio Brown, when he was still on the Steelers, and before all that other stuff. Depending on whether or not he's trying to make a comeback, that's a solid guess. But he's not exactly family friendly, so maybe someone like Ben Roethlisberger, a great role model for the kids.
If you have a guess as to what celebrity will come to Pittsburgh, drop it in the comment section. Tickets for the show are available here.