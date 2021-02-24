 Stage AE contest offers a year of free tickets and more | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Stage AE contest offers a year of free tickets and more

By

click to enlarge The inside stage at Stage AE. - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP Photo: Jordan Snowden
The inside stage at Stage AE.
As Pittsburgh nears a full year since we first quarantined due to COVID-19, many people remember in-person events with nostalgic longing. While it’s unclear when concert venues will be able to reopen safely, Stage AE is building anticipation for the return of live music through a contest collaboration with Coors Light and Wiz Khalifa.

The winner will receive two tickets to each Stage AE show for a year once the Noth Side venue begins hosting publicly ticketed events again. They will also receive a merch prize package from Coors Light — the prize pack itself does not include alcohol — and a $50 gift card to HotBox by Wiz Khalifa, a delivery-only restaurant that specializes in weed-free munchies with a hometown taste.

Those who wish to enter the concert can do so through PromoWest’s Stage AE contest page. The contest closes March 18 at 11:59 p.m. Entry is free and limited to one entry per person.

Trending

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to present hybrid 2021 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
9 Pittsburgh-set video games to explore the virtual city
Gov. Tom Wolf pardoned 69 marijuana offenders in Pennsylvania. Why that matters
A West African restaurant comes to Squirrel Hill, a local jazz bar expands to Downtown, and more Pittsburgh food news
Lawsuit filed against Allegheny County judge Anthony Mariani for barring virtual access to courtroom
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Call for entries open for the Biggies Bullies pet calendar contest

By Amanda Waltz

2021 Biggles Bullies calendar model, Draco

Benefit compilation albums help support Pittsburgh's The Mr. Roboto Project

By Kylie Thomas

Benefit compilation albums help support Pittsburgh's The Mr. Roboto Project

No artist left behind: Devil Inside Records' Music Mania contest launches April 6

By Jordan Snowden

No artist left behind: Devil Inside Records' Music Mania contest launches April 6

Win tickets to see Sum 41: Order In Decline Tour live at the Roxian Theatre

By Sponsored Content

Win tickets to see Sum 41: Order In Decline Tour live at the Roxian Theatre
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to present hybrid 2021 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

By Amanda Waltz

Opening day of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Fri., June 7, 2019

9 Pittsburgh-set video games to explore the virtual city

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

9 Pittsburgh-set video games to explore the virtual city

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 25-March 3

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 25-March 3

New Pittsburgh-produced podcast looks at life as a Jonah Hill double

By Amanda Waltz

New Pittsburgh-produced podcast looks at life as a Jonah Hill double (2)
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 24- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Blumcraft Building on Melwood Avenue

Glitter Box Theater streams variety show fundraiser to help survive the pandemic

By Amanda Waltz

Lost George A. Romero film, shot in Pittsburgh's North Hills, acquired by Shudder (3)

Lost George A. Romero film, shot in Pittsburgh's North Hills, acquired by Shudder

By Amanda Waltz

Bid on work from Pittsburgh artists at virtual auction fundraiser

Bid on work from Pittsburgh artists at virtual auction fundraiser

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation