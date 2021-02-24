Stage AE contest offers a year of free tickets and more

The winner will receive two tickets to each Stage AE show for a year once the Noth Side venue begins hosting publicly ticketed events again. They will also receive a merch prize package from Coors Light — the prize pack itself does not include alcohol — and a $50 gift card to HotBox by Wiz Khalifa, a delivery-only restaurant that specializes in weed-free munchies with a hometown taste.
Those who wish to enter the concert can do so through PromoWest’s Stage AE contest page. The contest closes March 18 at 11:59 p.m. Entry is free and limited to one entry per person.