Stage AE contest offers a year of free tickets and more

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jordan Snowden The inside stage at Stage AE.

As Pittsburgh nears a full year since we first quarantined due to COVID-19, many people remember in-person events with nostalgic longing. While it’s unclear when concert venues will be able to reopen safely, Stage AE is building anticipation for the return of live music through a contest collaboration with Coors Light and Wiz Khalifa.The winner will receive two tickets to each Stage AE show for a year once the Noth Side venue begins hosting publicly ticketed events again. They will also receive a merch prize package from Coors Light — the prize pack itself does not include alcohol — and a $50 gift card to HotBox by Wiz Khalifa , a delivery-only restaurant that specializes in weed-free munchies with a hometown taste.Those who wish to enter the concert can do so through PromoWest’s Stage AE contest page . The contest closes March 18 at 11:59 p.m. Entry is free and limited to one entry per person.